If you’re drawn to vibrant murals, hidden alleyway gems, and the thrill of discovering art in unexpected corners of the world, then "Street Art Travels" is an Instagram page worth exploring. Unlike large curated hubs, this account feels more personal and immersive. Every photo is captured by the creator behind the lens, documenting real encounters with street art and graffiti across different cities.

Based in Oostende and proudly calling themselves an “Oostende Hunter” on Street Art Cities, the page reflects a genuine passion for urban exploration. Each post highlights not only the artwork but also the artist and precise location, giving proper credit while helping followers trace the creative footprint across neighborhoods and countries. From towering murals that transform entire facades to raw graffiti pieces tucked beneath bridges, the feed captures both polished masterpieces and fleeting street expressions.

