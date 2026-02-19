60 Breathtaking Street Art Works That Might Be Worth Traveling Across The World For
If you’re drawn to vibrant murals, hidden alleyway gems, and the thrill of discovering art in unexpected corners of the world, then "Street Art Travels" is an Instagram page worth exploring. Unlike large curated hubs, this account feels more personal and immersive. Every photo is captured by the creator behind the lens, documenting real encounters with street art and graffiti across different cities.
Based in Oostende and proudly calling themselves an “Oostende Hunter” on Street Art Cities, the page reflects a genuine passion for urban exploration. Each post highlights not only the artwork but also the artist and precise location, giving proper credit while helping followers trace the creative footprint across neighborhoods and countries. From towering murals that transform entire facades to raw graffiti pieces tucked beneath bridges, the feed captures both polished masterpieces and fleeting street expressions.
More info: Instagram
What makes Street Art Travels stand out is the sense of movement. You’re not just scrolling through art, you’re traveling alongside someone who is constantly on the hunt. One day it might be a colorful pop culture tribute splashed across a brick wall, the next a striking abstract composition layered with texture and history. There is no studio lighting or staged perfection, just authentic urban moments preserved in a single frame.
If you appreciate street art as a living, breathing part of city life, this page offers a visual diary of walls that speak, streets that surprise, and artists who leave their mark on the world.