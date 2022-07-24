You liked my previous posts (here, here and here) with lonely and stray cats and I have prepared a number of new photos for you.

Cats in Limassol are something special, they are everywhere and they are all different and each has its own life and its own corner in this world. Happy viewing. Thanks to everyone who writes comments and upvotes my pictures - it motivates me to take more of them.

#1

#1

YuKo Photography
I am a street photographer currently based in the vibrant city of Shenzhen, China. With my trusty Fujifilm X-Pro3 camera, I have dedicated my skills to capturing candid moments that unfold on the bustling streets.
#2

#2

YuKo Photography
Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
How sad, if all the cats were spayed/neutered there wouldn´t be any homeless kittens...

#3

#3

YuKo Photography
My passion for travel has taken me to many unique destinations, including China, Turkey and Cyprus, where I have been able to capture incredible perspectives of daily Life. With my camera in hand, I have been able to capture the essence of each location through my street photography.
#4

#4

YuKo Photography
#5

#5

YuKo Photography
Street photography is not just a hobby for me, it is a way of life that allows me to tell stories through the lens of my camera. It brings me great joy to share my photos with others, evoking emotions and offering a glimpse into the fascinating world around us.
#6

#6

YuKo Photography
#7

#7

YuKo Photography
#8

#8

YuKo Photography
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Sleep where you can feel safe!

#9

#9

YuKo Photography
#10

#10

YuKo Photography
#11

#11

YuKo Photography
#12

#12

YuKo Photography
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
His face is such an unusual shape!

#13

#13

YuKo Photography
#14

#14

YuKo Photography
Pheline
Pheline
Generally when community cats in the US and Britain are trapped, neutered & released (TNR, TN&R) they’re ear-tipped. I’m not sure if it’s the same ear everywhere, the same in a particular area or just a vet’s choice. An advantage of having the same ear tipping, by convention, would be that it allows for smaller tipping. I’ve seen photos of heavily tipped cats which I’d be concerned about for infections but also communication. It’s been a concern regarding dogs with clipped ears and docked tails too

#15

#15

YuKo Photography
Rudy Avila
Rudy Avila
Wonder what he/she is looking at

#16

#16

YuKo Photography
ドーパミン
ドーパミン
the cat in the back just saw something shocking.

