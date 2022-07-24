13Kviews
I Took Pictures Of Beautiful Stray Cats In Limassol, Cyprus (16 New Pics)
13Kviews
You liked my previous posts (here, here and here) with lonely and stray cats and I have prepared a number of new photos for you.
Cats in Limassol are something special, they are everywhere and they are all different and each has its own life and its own corner in this world. Happy viewing. Thanks to everyone who writes comments and upvotes my pictures - it motivates me to take more of them.
More info: yukophotography.com | Vero
This post may include affiliate links.
I am a street photographer currently based in the vibrant city of Shenzhen, China. With my trusty Fujifilm X-Pro3 camera, I have dedicated my skills to capturing candid moments that unfold on the bustling streets.
How sad, if all the cats were spayed/neutered there wouldn´t be any homeless kittens...
My passion for travel has taken me to many unique destinations, including China, Turkey and Cyprus, where I have been able to capture incredible perspectives of daily Life. With my camera in hand, I have been able to capture the essence of each location through my street photography.
Street photography is not just a hobby for me, it is a way of life that allows me to tell stories through the lens of my camera. It brings me great joy to share my photos with others, evoking emotions and offering a glimpse into the fascinating world around us.
Generally when community cats in the US and Britain are trapped, neutered & released (TNR, TN&R) they’re ear-tipped. I’m not sure if it’s the same ear everywhere, the same in a particular area or just a vet’s choice. An advantage of having the same ear tipping, by convention, would be that it allows for smaller tipping. I’ve seen photos of heavily tipped cats which I’d be concerned about for infections but also communication. It’s been a concern regarding dogs with clipped ears and docked tails too
I love cats and I love your photos, so I had to upvote all of them.
Same lol
Same here!! Lol What beautiful babies! It ALWAYS breaks my heart to see a stray dog or cat. I wish I could save them all! :(
Thank u for all!
Luckily there are people in Limassol who go around and give the cats food. It looks like many of the cats are cared for, even though they don't have a home.
yes true)
I love cats and I love your photos, so I had to upvote all of them.
Same lol
Same here!! Lol What beautiful babies! It ALWAYS breaks my heart to see a stray dog or cat. I wish I could save them all! :(
Thank u for all!
Luckily there are people in Limassol who go around and give the cats food. It looks like many of the cats are cared for, even though they don't have a home.
yes true)