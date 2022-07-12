16Kviews
I Took Photos Of Stray Cats In Limassol, Cyprus (18 New Pics)
If you have not walked the streets of Limassol yet, then you should! You will see a lot of homeless cats there. They live and sleep anywhere, attracting the gaze of many people who pass by.
You seemed to enjoy the pictures I shared in previous posts (here, here and here). So, I want to show you some more photos of cats living in Limassol, Cyprus that I took.
I am a street photographer currently based in the vibrant city of Shenzhen, China. With my trusty Fujifilm X-Pro3 camera, I have dedicated my skills to capturing candid moments that unfold on the bustling streets.
My passion for travel has taken me to many unique destinations, including China, Turkey and Cyprus, where I have been able to capture incredible perspectives of daily Life. With my camera in hand, I have been able to capture the essence of each location through my street photography.
These 2 cats look skinny, are there orginisations that practice TNR and that feed the cats there in Cyprus???
Street photography is not just a hobby for me, it is a way of life that allows me to tell stories through the lens of my camera. It brings me great joy to share my photos with others, evoking emotions and offering a glimpse into the fascinating world around us.
Great pictures! But images of these poor, neglected cats makes me sad.
Okay, this cat seems to have the international sign of TNRed cats, the cropped ear, but some of the cats look rather skinny, while others look well fed and are probably outdoor cats who have a home, but stray around most of the time. I wish the author could give some informations about the situation in Cyprus because actually I am not informed about the stray/street cat situation there, differently than about other countries like Italy or Spain or Greece, where several international organisations practice TNR and feed the cats there.
My inner cat lady is screamin to move to Cyprus❤️🩹
Start a Cat Lady Sanctuary 🥰😻
we have lots of strays here
I really wish the Bored Panda author YuKo could give some informations about organisations that eventually practice TNR and feed the cats in Cyprus, it´s really so that some of the cats look homeless, while others look well fed and cared for.
I don’t know about the organization, but the fact that in many places people feed the cats themselves and just try to support them
It's so sad to see all these starving cats. Where I live, there are tons of stray cats, but they all seem pretty well fed. I wish these cats could also be cared for
so sad.... yep
