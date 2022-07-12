If you have not walked the streets of Limassol yet, then you should! You will see a lot of homeless cats there. They live and sleep anywhere, attracting the gaze of many people who pass by.

You seemed to enjoy the pictures I shared in previous posts (here, here and here). So, I want to show you some more photos of cats living in Limassol, Cyprus that I took.

More info: yukophotography.com | Vero

#1 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
I am a street photographer currently based in the vibrant city of Shenzhen, China. With my trusty Fujifilm X-Pro3 camera, I have dedicated my skills to capturing candid moments that unfold on the bustling streets.
#2 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
Jason Leaf
Jason Leaf
Community Member
11 months ago

This one looks adorably affectionate.

#3 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
Nancy Yarc
Nancy Yarc
Community Member
11 months ago

I feel so sorry for these innocent babies.

My passion for travel has taken me to many unique destinations, including China, Turkey and Cyprus, where I have been able to capture incredible perspectives of daily Life. With my camera in hand, I have been able to capture the essence of each location through my street photography.
#4 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
#5 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
11 months ago

These 2 cats look skinny, are there orginisations that practice TNR and that feed the cats there in Cyprus???

Street photography is not just a hobby for me, it is a way of life that allows me to tell stories through the lens of my camera. It brings me great joy to share my photos with others, evoking emotions and offering a glimpse into the fascinating world around us.
#6 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
11 months ago

Great pictures! But images of these poor, neglected cats makes me sad.

#7 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
#8 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
Jason Leaf
Jason Leaf
Community Member
11 months ago

Something Egyptian about this one.

#9 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
11 months ago

Poor thing! Looks like he's starving.

#10 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
Nancy Yarc
Nancy Yarc
Community Member
11 months ago

Looks like momma and her baby?!

#11 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
Jason Leaf
Jason Leaf
Community Member
11 months ago

Tough kitty is a Cypriot hoodlum.

#12 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
Sharon
Sharon
Community Member
11 months ago

Will you hurt me or take me home and love me?

#13 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
11 months ago

These 2 really look skinny again...

#14 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
11 months ago

That's a beautiful photo.... Well done

#15 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
#16 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
Jason Leaf
Jason Leaf
Community Member
11 months ago

Undeterred by the school of hard knocks.

#17 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
#18 Stray Cats Of Limassol Part Two

YuKo Photography
Marion Friedl
Marion Friedl
Community Member
11 months ago

Okay, this cat seems to have the international sign of TNRed cats, the cropped ear, but some of the cats look rather skinny, while others look well fed and are probably outdoor cats who have a home, but stray around most of the time. I wish the author could give some informations about the situation in Cyprus because actually I am not informed about the stray/street cat situation there, differently than about other countries like Italy or Spain or Greece, where several international organisations practice TNR and feed the cats there.

