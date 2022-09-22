I want to show you the cats of Limassol that live on the streets in black and white photography. I hope they will touch your soul, and you will sometimes feed your local cats by giving them at least a little bit of food.

If you would like to see more of my photos of stray cats but in color see here, here and here.

More info: yukophotography.com

#1

Come Up With A Title For The Photo

Limassol, Cyprus.

#2

Stray Cat In Istanbul

Turkey.

#3

Stray Cat Portrait

Limassol, Cyprus.

#4

Eyes

Stray cats in Limassol, Cyprus.

#5

Stray Kitten

Limassol, Cyprus.

#6

Look At Me

Limassol, Cyprus.

#7

I Know U

Limassol, Cyprus.

#8

Walking

Limassol, Cyprus.

#9

Hmm

Limassol, Cyprus.

#10

Limassol, Cyprus.

#11

Madame

Limassol, Cyprus.

#12

The Thought

Limassol, Cyprus.

#13

Sad

Limassol, Cyprus.

#14

Turkey.

