I Took Photos Of Stray Cats In Limassol, Cyprus (22 Pics)
Through my lens, I strive to capture the beauty of the world as I see it, bringing to life my unique perspective through each and every photo.
If you have not walked the streets of Limassol yet, then you should do it and you will see a lot of homeless cats. Who live and sleep anywhere. I want to share with myself photos of cats living in Limassol and Cyprus.
I bought a camera a couple of years ago and got into photography, mostly street photography. I was so drawn in. Since cats love me, I started taking pictures of them. I want to capture as many interesting moments from the lives of ordinary people as possible, showcasing their way of life and what they do. Photography is a source of joy and inspiration for me.
There are more than 2 million homeless cats in Cyprus. We can say that there are more cats than people. They are often kind but sometimes lonely, sick, hungry, and dirty. I was drawn to the homeless cats in Limassol and Cyprus because I wanted to shed light on their presence and show that they too need help and attention. Many people try to feed and care for them. I hope that through my photographs, I can reveal their beauty, loneliness, intelligence, and kindness.
In my photographs, I aim to portray the lives of these cats as authentically as possible. I don't try to embellish or exaggerate their reality. Instead, I strive to capture them as they are, showcasing how they live and the conditions they endure.
One of the challenges I faced while photographing the cats in Limassol was the curiosity of onlookers. People often watched and didn't understand why I was standing next to the cats, taking numerous pictures. However, the cats themselves didn't pose any problems; in fact, they seemed happy to be noticed.
Through my series of photographs featuring the cats of Limassol and Cyprus, I hope to convey a message and have an impact on viewers. I hope that by drawing attention to these cats, someone may be inspired to help, donate, or even just feed them if they have leftover food at home. It's my desire to create awareness and encourage compassion for these animals.
Lastly, I would like to wish all readers success in their endeavors, whether it be in photography or any other pursuit they are passionate about. May you achieve your goals and find fulfillment in all your endeavors.
Would that I could travel here and adopt literally every stray in the city (or at least pay for the spaying/neutering and vaccinating of all). :( There are lots of stray cats in my city/country as well but I still want to help and give love and food and medical support to each stray kitty in the entire world.
Love this cat. Such a beauty yet a scruffy kitty. What a sweet one.
