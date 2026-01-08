This fascination with the unexpected is what inspired a thread where netizens shared the strangest things they’ve ever witnessed in public. The stories ranged from utterly baffling to laugh-out-loud ridiculous moments, and of course, we’ve sifted through the most unforgettable, hilarious, and downright weird answers so you can enjoy from the comfort of your own screen.

Public spaces are full of surprises, but some moments are so bizarre you can’t help staring, and sometimes laughing, out loud. From people talking to invisible friends on the subway to impromptu dance-offs in the middle of a grocery aisle, the world seems to have an endless supply of incredibly strange moments.

#1 A guy dressed in neon orange from head to toe and wearing the same shade of orange makeup on every bit of his hands and face was waking down the street. He was compulsively touching every single orange object he saw. Traffic cones, constructing signs, every brick in a brick wall, and any vehicle painted orange. Thankfully, he didn't touch anybody.



A month later, I saw him again, but he was wearing white and doing the same thing with white objects.

#2 There was a guy on my college campus who would wear a full blown Darth Vader costume every single day. By the end of the semester he stopped wearing the helmet/mask but he would still wear the cape, boots and outfit. Every day.



If you held open a door for him or whatever he would always say"thank you, admiral".

#3 A guy covering himself in peanuts while lying on a public bench, then insanely giggling as squirrels crawled all over his body, eating them off.

The Decision Lab explains the concept of deindividuation which refers to a psychological state in which people in a public space begin to lose their sense of individual identity and self-awareness group because they feel anonymous or less identifiable. In these situations, personal responsibility can fade, making individuals more likely to act impulsively or behave in ways they normally wouldn’t when alone. As a result, social norms may weaken, leading to unusual, bold, or even bizarre actions that stand out to observers.

#4 Back 1989 I was stuck in traffic near OHare airport. Eventually all movement came to a complete stop. I saw an elegantly dressed and very pretty woman in a convertible strip down, out of a stylish white suit, pants, and blouse, and get undressed to a thong. Shd just put the car in park and changed clothes. She then put on a very skimpy dress. She paid no attention to the cars, trucks, and nearby pedestrians. There was honking, yelling, and screaming as she got undressed. It didn't phase her. She ignored it and sat right back down in the driver's seat and waited until the traffic moved again.

#5 A few years ago at the laundromat, a guy pulled out a larger comforter from the dryer, wrapped himself in it, and then called out, "Come, join me in the warmth." And invited everyone to come cuddle under the comforter.



A few people took him up on the offer.

#6 I saw a lady walk into Dairy Queen with her small army of children and start shamelessly flirting with the cashier, saying things like "Oooh the things I would do to you!" The man looked *so* embarrassed lmao.

According to USA Network, the concept of deindividuation was first studied by psychologist Philip Zimbardo, who examined how being part of a crowd or anonymous environment can reduce a person’s sense of accountability. ADVERTISEMENT This diffusion of accountability is what makes people feel less scrutinized, which can encourage actions they might otherwise avoid when acting alone or under direct observation. When they do this, they might shift their behavior away personal values or morals.

#7 Run through a sprinkler in a billy goat suit while singing I'm a Little Teacup.

#8 Had a couple walk into the restaurant I work at, well the husband didn’t like the music and demanded it be turned way down or changed. We weren’t going to do that. This is a very high end steakhouse, so while we don’t play Frank Sinatra, it certainly isn’t offensive music.



My GM comes out to intervene, the man immediately starts yelling and cursing at my GM, typical “I know the owner”, jerk. After a few tense moments, my GM kicks the guy and his wife out (their friends speed walked out when the old man escalated).



Turns out the old man did know the owner. The owner told him to get lost and to never step foot in any of his restaurants ever again. His name was red flagged in our sister restaurants as well.

#9 We had an old man that would run the jogging course near downtown Houston. He always wore a tutu and long hair in pigtails. On weekends he be dressed like a little girl riding a little girls bike. He would sit in the gazebos dolled up like a "baby jane" Hudson doll. Nobody messed with him. He was our funky vibe. You'd have got your tushy handed to you if you messed with Tutu Man.

On the other hand, people often find strange or unusual behavior in public amusing because of incongruity theory. Psychotricks highlights that this theory suggests that humor arises when something deviates from what we normally expect, especially from established social norms. For example, when someone behaves in an unexpected yet harmless way in a public setting, the surprise creates a mental mismatch that our brains interpret as funny rather than threatening. These moments stand out because they break routine and catch us off guard, turning everyday situations into amusing, memorable experiences. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I work in a public library. I once saw a man dressed in an immaculate suit. He sat down in front of one of the computers and proceeded to create dozens of tiny creases in his suit, the 2 sides of which he then sewed together, one by one. He did this for about 30 minutes, then spilled an entire container of bath beads on the computer desk before he got up and quietly walked out. I still think about that guy often. Hope he's doing well!

#11 Today I saw someone arguing with a mannequin. I have no idea how it started.

#12 Worked mall security for a brief stint. 350 pound guy on a mobility scooter got so mad that the food court Panda Express was closed that he turned 90 degrees on his seat, pulled his pants down, pooped on the floor, then drove away on the scooter.

Furthermore, how people respond to strange behavior in public largely depends on whether social norms are being violated and how clear that violation appears. Neuro Launch notes that when behavior deviates from what’s expected, bystanders may feel disapproval but still hesitate to act due to diffusion of responsibility, assuming someone else will step in. ADVERTISEMENT They also explain that pluralistic ignorance also plays a role, as people look to others for cues on how to respond. When a stranger’s actions are ambiguous, uncertainty increases, often resulting in collective inaction rather than intervention.

#13 I once saw a guy strip completely bare and start yelling “I’M HAVING A BABY!!!!” while running in circles. Then he was tackled and put into a police golf cart.

#14 I was working as a teller at a bank. A woman came up to my window and told me she needed the bathroom key. I told her I didn't have the key but to go to the asst manager desk and get the key. She stared straight at me and said "I have to pee". I again told her to get the key from the asst manager. She stood in front of me staring for about 30 seconds and then left. A short time later, we got busy and all the tellers had lines but me. I called someone over and they said you have a huge puddle in front of your window. She peed while staring at me.

#15 A man having a date with his AI waifu.

At the heart of these wild public antics, there’s more than just shock or laughter, they’re little reminders of how wonderfully unpredictable human behavior can be. From the hilarious to the downright baffling, these moments show that people often march to the beat of their own drum, whether we understand it or not. Some actions are harmlessly eccentric, others are boldly attention-grabbing, and a few are just plain inexplicable. But one thing for sure is that witnessing the unexpected in public keeps life interesting, keeps us entertained, and sometimes even gives us stories we’ll be telling for years. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Drunk chick outside a bar just casually laughing walks up to a metal pole and just smashes her head on it, and slumps full on legs folded under her limp, out cold.



If it was a crack head or something, while weird probably wouldn't make my weirdest, but it was like an early, mid 20s preppy looking blonde chick fully in night out expensive clothes flared leather pants, chelsea ankle boots etc super put together looking so it added to the what the hell factor 🤣.

#17 Saw a homeless woman get completely bare on the NYC subway and sit there as if nothing happened. The guy sat across from me never said a word but the look we gave each other was a whole conversation let me tell you.

#18 We were in Manhattan for work and we watched a woman fully shave her private area on the sidewalk. A working girl’s gotta work, I guess, but man, that was a sight.

#19 I was stopped at an intersection on my way to class when I saw a guy on my right drive slowly through the intersection and slowly hit a light pole. The interesting part is I saw him do the exact same thing the following day at exactly the same time.

#20 Saw a dude maybe homeless maybe not

Skateboarding down bourbon, and ever 10 yards or so he would pull his jeans down to his ankles and point his tushy towards the the beautiful bourbon street balconies as everyone one cheered at 3pm.

#21 Peeing against the bar while holding a conversation with the barman. Immediately turned on my heels and left.

#22 Drive head-first into a Saguaro cactus on a quiet desert road after midnight. No traffic, not one other car on the street. Just a tired septuagenarian driver, a red Dodge Stratus, and the cactus.

#23 I was going for a night walk a little after 2am in Central Park, NYC (I highly do not recommend) and my flashlight very unexpectedly landed on this dude sitting on a bench in complete pitch black darkness with an entire posse of raccoons hanging out around him, one of them being on his lap. There had to have been at least 10 of them. Dude didn't even react to being blinded by the light and didn't say a single word either. They seemed very comfortable with him so I can only assume that he does it on a regular basis. I just continued walking as if I didn't see anything cause ya know...

#24 I was taking illegal substances a few years ago and decided to go to a really nice part of town to feel peace and not be surrounded by the chaos of my neighborhood. For some reason a whole family— like extended family and all, I’m talking aunts uncles granny’s cousins etc — were dressed as monkeys (like the gay little monkey in the Apple Store) and were walking down the street hooting and hollering. I stg I stopped and rubbed my eyes a few times I thought I fried my brain. I took a picture bc I thought it was fake. They ran up on me and were oooing and aaaaing and I literally was like “NOOOO! NO OO OO AA AA PLEASE GOD LEAVE ME ALONE!” And they kept making monkey noises at me surrounding me until I ran into a random parking garage. They could smell my fear or something. Idk what that was about but it filled me with primal terror.

#25 It was winter in Minnesota. I was driving my car to work, rounded a corner and came across a man standing in a grocery store parking lot. He was bent over, in half, bare from the waist down looking at me driving by through between his legs. He had to be cold standing there like that with his tushy hanging out.

#26 Parents beating their children in grocery stores. Especially when they pull down the child's pants and stuff.

#27 Burnt down Ford F150 truck on the side of Aurora Ave in Seattle (pretty well known area for bad people and general "what the heck" stuff). Dude’s standing at the back of the burnt out truck with the tailgate open and several cases of beer in the bed. Wearing only boxer briefs, he’s pouring beers over his head and scrubbing up, taking a shower, literally, in beer. Watched him go through like three bottles of beer before the light turned green and I had to move on.

#28 Not seen but heard. Was listening to my scanner the morning after the 4th of July, and heard basically this:



Dispatch, show me with one, minor, and field testing for DUI.



10-4, where is your location?



"......"



Sir, are you ok?



(Big sigh into the mic) Dispatch, send me another unit, they just threw up all over me.

#29 Clip their toenails on the bus and then produce a Ziploc bag from their pocket filled with toenails and put the clippings in there. .

#30 Walking around my living room which was a daylight basement so it had windows just above ground level. A a homeless woman stopped and dropped a number 2 in my front yard right at my eye level. Needless to say, I saw EVERYTHING. Portland is great.

#31 Get out of a car and change their tampon right there on Main Street in a small town. There was traffic. She was born and raised in this small town. Everyone knew her.

#32 This is probably a little late, so it might get buried. However in the middle of an electronics store, I watched someone pull out a used feminine product out of themselves from the back! They put it on a shelf, and then, like it was completely normal, they licked their fingers like they’d just finished a bucket of KFC.

#33 Take a number 2 on the subway. Quite the commute that day.

#34 Peeing in a coffee cup while waiting for the tram at 6am.

#35 A woman used to come into my work and stand in the entrance and wash her private parts with the hand sanitizer. She also touched her parts in the parking lot on occasion while screaming for help.

#36 Once a woman, who i presumed was diabetic, walked up to me at an outdoor train station while wearing a nightgown and flipflops that did not fit her feet. All of her limbs were completely swollen and she could barely use aby of her digits. She came up to me (I think i was around 15 or 16 at the time) and asked me to open her 32 oz mountain dew bottle for her. I saw no harm in that so I did that for her. She was very nice. A couple moments later she came up to me again holding a little plastic baggie of white powder. She asked me to open that as well. Me, barely through puberty at the time, felt to nervous to say no. I opened the baggie for her and then she asked me to pour it onto the back of her hand. She snorted it less than a foot away from me. I was at a loss for words. I know i fed into someone’s dependency but alas I was a kid. I hope she is still alive and okay!

#37 Sitting outside my old apartment building, I saw one woman (clearly with mental and/or substances issues) trying to hail the perfect cab. She hailed a streetlight, a mailbox, a cop (who didn't stop), and many other things. One cab, she looked at and waved on. Cab #2, she got in, slid over to the other side, and got right back out. Cab #3, she got in, stayed in, and it drove off. I was so happy for her!



A few minutes later, I saw her walking back up the block, only to continue her cab-hailing.

#38 2 things actually,popped in my head,same downtown area of Philly.

#1-On a subway platform while waiting for the El,a guy was staring into a trashcan bunch intently,then very carefully pulled out a piece of green and white paper(part of a pack of Salem's) and daintily,ate it like caviar on a cracker.

#2- On a rather busy corner ,right near City hall,I saw a guy whose jacket had a very noticeable and expanding burn hole(with red embers along the edge).

Finding that to not be one of the 80's fashion trends of the day,I proceeded to say"Dude !! Your jackets on fire".

His response was to look down to confirm my observation...agree with me by saying"I know",and went back to his day ....and a serious comatose stare without missing a beat...

There are many more headscatchers that have come to mind,but maybe another day...

Peace ✌.

#39 I can think of a few:

1. Guy on a train came on with a big plastic bag filled with oranges, he proceeded to rip into each one with his teeth and gorge himself on the insides, no peeling or anything.

2. A woman at a craft store who was just standing there whistling at people walking past. Not a wolf whistle, just full on “tweeeeeeee” at anyone who went near her.

3. Two girls on bikes who came pedaling furiously towards me. One yelled “I’m having pumpkin for dinner!” And then the two of them rode off.