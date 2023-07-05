Akie Nakata is an artist from Japan who has been painting adorable animals on stones she finds in nature since 2010. Her creations please the eyes of many people around the world and today we are happy to share with you her latest works!

"When I find a stone, I feel that stone, too, has found me. Stones have their own intentions and I consider my encounters with them as cues they give me that it’s ok to go ahead and paint what I see on them. So the stones I decide to paint on are not arbitrary, but my significant opposites with whom I have established a connection, who inspire me to work with them," the artist has previously shared with Bored Panda.

Keep scrolling down to view the captivating paintings. If you're interested in exploring more of Akie Nakata's artwork, you can check out our previous articles by clicking here and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook