For those who are interested in finding out some of the things people got mad about and couldn’t forget years later, Bored Panda has prepared another list that you can find here . Have you ever been mistreated yourself and haven’t forgotten about it yet? Feel free to share your story in the comments down below! Who knows, maybe it will make you feel a bit better!

Some like to say that no matter how mad you are at someone for doing something nasty to you, there will be a day when this won’t matter. This might be true, but very often the things that others do to us leave a scar and thus are hardly forgettable. Especially if it’s someone close to us, our family members, or friends. Imagine your mom not wanting to attend your first concert or getting blamed by your classmate for things you didn’t do. The list of someone being a victim of injustice could seem endless. Having this in mind, Reddit users asked others online to share some “salty” memories that make their blood boil even years after the incident.

#1 There were two things I wanted as a kid:



Lucky Charms for breakfast.



A video game console (at my age this would've been either an Atari 2600 or an NES).



Never got them, but that was okay. I grew up and went to college. I come home for winter break to find my little brother sitting at the breakfast table happily munching away on Lucky-f**king-Charms.



Okay, no biggie. I get to eat them now too.



So Christmas rolls around, and what does my little brother unwrap? An N64.



For as long as I could remember I heard, "sugar cereals are bad for you" and "video games will melt your brain" from my parents, but the MINUTE I'm outta the house, all that ceases to apply to my little brother.



Granted. I enjoyed the N64 and sugary cereals with him when I was home from college, but at 43 I am still salty over this s**t.

#2 My mother stood me up for the school play when I was seven years old.



We lived half a block from school. I walked to every rehearsal by myself. As the performance drew near I begged her to come watch. "We'll see," she replied.



After we all took our bows I watched every other child hugging their families. Then I walked home alone. She was sitting at her desk reading a book when I returned. And when I expressed disappointment--not crying, not losing my temper, just saying I felt let down--she yelled at me.



Stopped talking to that woman nearly twenty years ago.



edit



Unfortunately the simple explanation is that she's an a**hole.

#3 Becky, that jerk, took those crackers and then lied that I hit her and I did NOT deserve that detention in fourth grade. F**k you Becky

#4 When I was 12, I wanted a TV in my room, and my parents told me if I wanted one I'd have to pay for it myself. So I sold sodas by the pool all summer until I had enough to buy my own TV. I had a real sense of pride and accomplishment for about a day, until my little brother complained that it wasn't fair that I got a TV and he didn't, so my parents bought him the same model I had.

#5 I hold a grudge so I'm salty about alot of stuff. One incident in particular. My partner and I wanted a baby. We loved my best friend and her child. She offered to surrogate for us. We were so excited. My partner left me to be with her.

#6 My parents didn't vaccinate me against pertussis.



I contracted pertussis as a toddler.



I recovered fine, but I'm still salty that I contracted a potentially fatal vaccine-preventable illness.



You'd better believe that my kid is getting all of the vaccines.

#7 In Kindergarten, I took 2 McDonald's happy meal toys to school to show off to my friends. I dropped them somewhere in the playground and couldn't find them. I went back to the classroom after recess pretty defeated and sad.



Then the lady that monitors the playground found them and came around asking if it belonged to one of us. Another girl in class and I quickly ran up. The other girl said it was hers. I was a really nice innocent little kid at that point... and i believed her. So she kept them.



I didn't think about it until later that people could lie.

#8 An elevator opened for me two weeks ago and three men were in there talking.



I waited a moment, then stepped in. One man put his arm out and said “why don’t you wait for us to get out before you get in okay?”



Ruined my day

#9 My brother breaking my Lego spaceship when I was 9 I spent four weeks building it. It was a meter long masterpiece by nine year old construction standards. And he dissasembled it down to the last piece then built a cube in such a way that removing the pieces would be both tedious and painful.

#10 How a girl said "I don't date black guys" when she just meant "I don't wanna date you."

#11 I thought being good at your job and having a strong work ethic > social skills and office politics. Boy was I wrong, I'm salty more at myself, I could have been way further ahead in life if I'd just would have actually invested in networking and developing better people skills. I was too stubborn, I refused to play the game, but I was still a part of it.

#12 This one time as a kid when my father and his second wife and myself were in the car together, driving home, and they stopped at Taco Bell on the way there and bought two apple pies (empanadas) just for themselves and didn't buy me one. Didn't ask me if I wanted one, didn't tell me "no" or why, "kiss my grits", or anything. Didn't even turn their heads to look in the backseat, just had a little chat there in the front, pulled into the drive-through, bought two damn apple pies just for them, and went on home like I wasn't even there.



EDIT: I appreciate all the shared experiences and compassion. Thanks, Reddit. I don't think they thought I was asleep, to address a common question, that was not something I would typically do in the car; this kind of thing was par for the course for my father, who is notoriously selfish, and both my stepmothers, this particular occasion is just one small thing that's emblematic of a larger problem. I leave you with this: love is not selfish, it thinks of others.

#13 When I was 11 I did this school project on Kenya. I had to make a poster, I was docked 10% because of “poor presentation” it was in the rubric whatever, mybposter did look pretty c***py, I’m not too mad. Someone else did Kenya also and they got a perfect score but their poster had Ethiopia labeled as Kenya on the map. This was a geography class. I was livid, and honestly I’m still kinda pissed. Like I lose 10 points because my posters a bit ugly and she gets a perfect score even though her project has bad info on it? Ugh f**k that.

#14 My dad and I bonded over mutual love of Red Hot Chili Peppers when I was growing up. We'd listen to them during every car trip when I was an older kid/teen. I always told him I wanted to go see them with him sometime.



About a decade ago, he casually told me that he recently went to a RHCP concert with his s***ty girlfriend who has always been so nasty to me.



I'm still bitter.

#15 In first grade I was riding my scooter on the sidewalk like a boss, doing jumps over cracks like an animal. All of a sudden, a girl that was in my class opened the front door to her house, and waved hi. I waved hi back and thought that was nice of her.



The next day in class, she comes up to me and says, "I only said hi because my mom made me."



Kelly, you b***h, I still haven't forgotten that

#16 In middle school we had to do the Presidential Fitness Test. I was crushing the pull ups, and came to find out that despite being like 4'11" and 110 pounds, I had done the most pull ups in the entire school so far. Then this one b***h, M.L. for security purposes, gets on the bar and starts doing pull ups. She gets about 80% of the pull ups I did and then starts kicking her legs against the wall to essentially walk herself up to a pull up. No one called her out on it, and she had the most pull ups in the school that year. I will never ever forget that s**t.

#17 Dude this happenned when I was 5 and I'm still pissed off.



In kindergarten (and now), I was kind of a space cadet. I was always in my own world doing whatever. One particular day while pretending to be an astronaut, I bumped into this kid Todd. Todd got angry at me for bumping into him and bit my hand. Having not learned that snitches get stitches, I told the yard duty lady. However, I was the only white kid in kindergarten and my Chinese wasn't good yet. When the woman brought Todd over he was able to talk circles around me and convinced the woman I bit my own hand to frame him. She put us both on time out together, and guess what f*****g Todd did? He bit his own hand, screamed, and yelled for the yard duty. He then lied and told her I had bit him. He got off scott free while I had to stay in the class room during recess and lunch for the next two weeks. F**k Todd

#18 Years ago my friends and I split the cost of a VIP room at a club and then one of my friends invites his sister and her 7 friends last minute because it was her birthday. None of them chipped in, crowded the f**k out of the room and they used up all the drinks that come with purchasing the room. Still salty about it today.

#19 In 2005, I was starting seventh grade. On the first day of class, all of the teachers handed out surveys to get to know you. They wanted to know what your interests were, mostly.



One teacher asked what kinds of books every one liked. I wrote "Dystopian sci-fi." I was actually marked off points because "dystopian' was not a word.



Not only was I marked off points on a getting-to-know-you activity on the first day of class, but dystopian science fiction is basically the most popular genre of YA novels.



It's 13 years later, I have a college degree, a full-time salaried job, and a still a ton of salt about that one. I can't remember the teacher's name at all, but by f*****g god I will never let that one go.

#20 When I was 12 we were playing some sort of bingo game in my German class. I realised I had written it in the front of my workbook and not the back like I was meant to, so stupid naive me started copying out the game in the back of the book, exactly as I had it in the front. Teacher saw and started yelling at me for cheating in front of the whole class, and just yelled more when I tried to defend myself. I was the type who never got in trouble, so getting accused of cheating when I hadn't done anything was rough for 12-year-old me.



Teacher was a c**t.

#21 I used to lie for my sister all the time when she’d sneak out to hang out with her ex. The ONE time I did the same, she snitched on me and I got my a*s handled by my mother

#22 When I was 12 my brother sold our SNES, our NES games, and all of our SNES games to his friend in high school for $100. This was around 2000, so he figured we didn't want or need them. The thing is he didn't ask or consult me, even though a large portion of those games were mine. He just handed me $20 saying it was my share. I'd like to rebuild the collection, but we had some fairly rare ones, and replacing an original Earthbound, Chrono Trigger, or Secret of Mana cartridge isn't cheap.

#23 My desert tortoise "running" away. Asked other house mate to watch him while I had to go do dishes. He wasn't watched. It's been 34 years. I'm still not happy to have lost him.

#24 My then girlfriend and I threw a party around an event in the spring and I worked really hard on getting a nice snack spread prepared and set out for everyone that took all the guests dietary restrictions and preferences into account, and I had a roll of paper towels out for people to use if they needed to wipe anything up or for whatever.



So one of the guests notices the paper towels and asks if we have any napkins and, since I was pretty sure we did, I said "yeah, I think there might be some-" and she cuts me off and goes "oh, you just don't bring those out for your guests?"



I realize she was just having a hard day or something and I shouldn't still be upset about it, but I put a really high priority on being a good host so I still sometimes feel bad about this/frustrated with her impoliteness even now.

#25 I was about 4 or 5 and in kindergarten. It's one of my earliest memories. There was a bitchy obnoxious half-Russian girl called Marietta who was a lying s**thead. She had been running around yelling s**t about My Little Pony (the old Paradise Estate cartoon) while I was trying to play with blocks when I eventually got fed up and told her to shut up and that ponies are stupid.



She lied to the teacher that I had been chasing her and smearing my boogers on her dress. F**k you. I just wanted to play with the blocks in peace.

#26 Not buying Apple stock at $13 four splits ago.

#27 One of my "friends" stole my Pokemon cards.



Went over to a friends for a sleep over birthday party.

Mom told me not to take my cards, but "hey, everyone else it".

I though I was friends with everyone there, but one of those m***********s took my good Pokemon cards

#28 5th grade track and field day. I won the high jump. Some time later our gym teacher is announcing the winners and says someone else in my class won.



No, the f**k he didn't. I say something and he said he'll look in to it. Eventually he just says there's nothing he can do. They had an award ceremony and my friend was awarded the medal. He gave it to me after, but still.



The real issue is, now in our 30s, my friend seems to have developed selective memory. He claims he has no memory of the incident. I told him everything that happened and he denies it. He now brags about winning the 5th grade high jump.



He's a f*****g liar.



EDIT: This got more attention than expected. Just to clear things up a bit, neither of us takes it seriously. It's just a funny thing between us.

#29 The list is long...but distinguished.



One of the more petty ones:

In grad school our cohort (40 of us) took a trip abroad to study international development. We went to a Caribbean island and traveled around the country side, visiting small towns, compounds, etc.



We stayed in a certain small town for a couple days and part of the task was to partner up with someone, develop a business idea for the community and a sales pitch for it to present to business leaders.



We spent time in the community talking to the people who live there about what they want, what they need etc. Consistently, the answer was fresh fruits and vegetables.



My partner and I pitched a community farm idea where crops could be grown and your shares would be based on the work you put in (poor area).



It wasn't a popular idea within the circle of business students and we didn't even get a chance to pitch to community leaders.



The idea that got pitched to leaders? A mobile medical clinic. During the pitch, one of the locals stood up and said "why would we need this, we have universal healthcare provided to us, we see the doctor whenever we want"



Needless to say, i was nice to see the a*s hat who was pitching the idea stutter and stumble trying to talk around the complete absurdity of his idea.

#30 One of my bosses firing my favourite co-workers over politely telling someone to do their job correctly.



She had to constantly remind a new cake decorator (who looked like a textbook neckbeard) to wear gloves and wash his hands when preparing cakes. This is a basic health and safety procedure in our store. She worded it very kindly and professionally too. Our managers then blamed her saying that she was harassing him and started belittling her in front of an entire store full of customers. She eventually said "f**k this" and walked out.

#31 One of my teachers spent a whole lesson making us cut out a list of class rules and stick them in the books that would be used by the new freshman year. Being about 13 we had gotten bored and were cutting out these rules with wavy edges etc. She proceeded to shout at us for not cutting out these pieces of paper properly and made us do them again. B***h. Teach. This was clearly some stupid work she had us do because she couldn't be bothered to do it herself, or teach history. F**k you Ms Matthews wasting our time.

#32 That one girl who borrowed my fav. nintendo 64 game and moved away from the city the next day. Never saw the game again.

#33 This was 47 years ago and it STILL chaps my hide. First grade spelling bee. I was 6 years old. All the words were four letters. BOAT, TANK, POOL, etc etc. I was an ace speller of four letter words (still am). I ended up against Janet, who was my first grade crush because she was so pretty and smart. It was her vs me FTW.



Then it came: SPIDER. How the hell should I know how to spell SPIDER? It's six goddamn letters! I thought this was a four letter battle! I blew it. Then Janet (of course) got it right and won the spelling bee and got the gold ribbon.



That was some b******t. I did what I was supposed to do. I came prepared. Then they threw me a curveball. Pisses me off.



BTW: Janet and I are still FB friends. I think I might message her my continued anger at that ancient injustice.



EDIT: yes, I know she won fair and square. But when you're six and someone throws a curveball at you and you don't get the gold ribbon, it makes you salty. Sometimes for a very very long time.

#34 I pulled into a parking lot and saw one space available. I turned into the spot and there was a guy who had apparently just got into his truck (to leave) directly opposite where I just pulled into. Basically he wanted to use the empty spot to pull through and out of the parking lot and because I parked there he had to back up and pull out instead. He laid on his horn and flipped me off as I was getting out of my car. I just walked away but it still annoys me to think about.

#35 My sister stealing the melon gum I saved for last and actively denying it for a week. Still gets my blood boiling. Yeah, it might have been 10 years ago, it was *only* a piece of gum, right? Haha NO. M**********r you stole my prized possession and knew how much I f*****g loved melon and how we won't get gum for a long time because our mom was extremely anti candy. We might be on okay terms now, but seriously, f**k you..

#36 Went to pick up my gf for 10 days at a couples only resort. She informed me she had cheated and wasn't going. Flew first class by myself and spent 10 days alone at a couples only resort.

#37 When I asked for my in-laws blessing before asking my wife to marry me. They treated it like a joke and said sarcastically, "No." I knew that I had their support, but it was an important moment for me that I wanted to be treated seriously. You only get one shot at some life events.