Woman Refuses To Pay For Son’s Visits With Dad, Step Mom Calls It “Irresponsible Parenting”

We all want what’s best for our kids and try to make sure they have everything they need to grow up happy and healthy.

But, as many parents can tell you, making that happen often requires more than just good intentions—it also takes money.

This mom knew this all too well, having raised her 5-year-old son mostly on her own, with little support from his father. Recently, though, the dad decided to step up and spend more time with their child. But just as things were improving, his fiancée dropped an unexpected demand: she insisted the mom should pay $200 for these visits.

Needless to say, it didn’t go over well and sparked quite the family drama.

More info: Reddit

Having raised her son mostly on her own, the woman welcomed the idea of his dad spending more time with him

What she didn’t expect was his fiancée asking her to pay $200 for each visit

Commenters agreed the mom was right not to pay and encouraged her to seek child support

