Woman Refuses To Pay For Son’s Visits With Dad, Step Mom Calls It “Irresponsible Parenting”
Family, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Pay For Son’s Visits With Dad, Step Mom Calls It “Irresponsible Parenting”

We all want what’s best for our kids and try to make sure they have everything they need to grow up happy and healthy.

But, as many parents can tell you, making that happen often requires more than just good intentions—it also takes money.

This mom knew this all too well, having raised her 5-year-old son mostly on her own, with little support from his father. Recently, though, the dad decided to step up and spend more time with their child. But just as things were improving, his fiancée dropped an unexpected demand: she insisted the mom should pay $200 for these visits.

Needless to say, it didn’t go over well and sparked quite the family drama.

More info: Reddit

Having raised her son mostly on her own, the woman welcomed the idea of his dad spending more time with him

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo) 

What she didn’t expect was his fiancée asking her to pay $200 for each visit

Image credits: Gerardo Manzano / Pexels (not the actual photo) 

Image credits: Jazzlike_Seaweed466

Commenters agreed the mom was right not to pay and encouraged her to seek child support

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Wow! Stepmother from Hell, wanting the OP to PAY for the time his DAD makes an effort to (finally) form a relationship with him. Also, he has hardly worked (from what she's said) - and had ANOTHER child in the meantime? How did that work, financially? OP should definitely claim CS, even if this bitching wasn't occurring. It takes 2 to have a kid, and her son is only 5 years old, and it doesn't get easier over time, financially. In the end, it's a benefit for the child.

marstew1173 avatar
Mark Stewart
Mark Stewart
Community Member
9 minutes ago

If OP is expected to pay for things while the boy is with his dad, then surely logic follows he should be expected to contribute when he's with his mother as well. Bet "step mum" won't be happy with that arrangement and sounds like the ex hasn't appreciated her sticking her oar in anyway.

zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
14 minutes ago

So the dad wants his ex to pay for everything and the new partner to do the actual childcare during visits? Yeah, sure.

