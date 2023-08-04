It seems that in recent years, especially with the rise of social media, parenting memes have become sort of a popular online phenomenon, providing a humorous take most parents are familiar with when it comes to the joys and challenges of raising children. The said memes seem to resonate with parents because they often depict universally shared experiences, like sleep deprivation, picky eating, and the overall chaotic family life.

#1

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

Cricketgeeklol
Cricketgeeklol
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Haha 🤣 this is so frogging true

#2

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#3

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

Cricketgeeklol
Cricketgeeklol
Community Member
42 minutes ago

But y-y-you pinkie promised 😭

#4

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

Emilia Piechaczek
Emilia Piechaczek
Community Member
38 minutes ago

I think that as a parent, you would buy a lot of batteries, just in case. At least I did that, I get like an hour of free time thanks to one toy that sings the alphabet, and I'm happy with that, you can focus on something else and after a while, you don't even care about the noise

#5

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#6

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

Cricketgeeklol
Cricketgeeklol
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Two weeks later.... Mommmmm I feel sick. Mom- I did tell you not to touch the tree bark

#7

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#8

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#9

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#10

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
39 minutes ago

The apple will be the best seller! /s

#11

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

Nadine Debard
Nadine Debard
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Where did they get a picture of me!?

#12

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#13

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#14

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Offer to sing or dance for them. They will *immediately* find something else to do.

#15

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#16

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#17

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#18

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#19

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#20

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#21

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#22

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#23

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
8 minutes ago

stop asking, let them live with the consequences. really.

#24

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#25

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#26

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#27

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#28

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#29

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#30

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#31

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#32

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#33

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#34

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#35

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#36

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#37

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#38

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
5 minutes ago

or when you ask them what they want and they say they arent hungry so you buy for yourself only then they are like, i'm hungry, and they eat your burger. little bastards.

#39

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
7 minutes ago

buy flip flops. throw out all shoes.

#40

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#41

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#42

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#43

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#44

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#45

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#46

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

Emilia Piechaczek
Emilia Piechaczek
Community Member
33 minutes ago

That's a lot of butter, my pyramid as a kid would look probably similar

#47

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#48

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#49

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#50

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#51

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#52

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#53

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#54

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
2 minutes ago

really just don't. Clean only your dishes, clean the loo only after yourself, do only your laundry. they'll get the hint I promise.

#55

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#56

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#57

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#58

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Ole Ronald looks like a serial killer in this.

#59

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#60

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#61

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#62

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#63

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#64

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#65

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#66

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#67

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#68

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#69

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#70

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#71

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#72

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#73

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#74

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#75

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes

#76

Hilarious-Parenting-Memes