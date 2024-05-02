Some Drawings Of My OCs (6 Pics)
Hey there! I thought a fun first post would be sharing my art with all of you, These are all characters of mine. Feel free to ask any questions you have!
Tetra
Candi (Headshot)
Candi (Chibi)
Candi (Full Body)
Murphy
Scoote
I aspire to dress as well Candi 🤚 Do they have any lore? I love the little hair that shapes into a heart on Candi, and the dots under Scoote's eyes. How do you think it took you to create these?
