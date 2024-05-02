ADVERTISEMENT

Hey there! I thought a fun first post would be sharing my art with all of you, These are all characters of mine. Feel free to ask any questions you have!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tetra

Tetra

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Mother Of Birb
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Candi (Headshot)

Candi (Headshot)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Mother Of Birb
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Candi (Chibi)

Candi (Chibi)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Mother Of Birb
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Candi (Full Body)

Candi (Full Body)

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Mother Of Birb
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Murphy

Murphy

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Mother Of Birb
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Scoote

Scoote

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Mother Of Birb
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!