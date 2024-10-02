Sis Called Jealous Virgin By Bride As She Insulted Her Purity, Saying She Should’ve Worn Red Dress

ADVERTISEMENT

Probably, few will argue that almost any wedding, like a giant magnet, attracts various troubles, literally generates weird situations and stories. We have written about this way more than once or twice – and this, by and large, is a kind of wedding axiom.

Axioms do not require proof – but we have this story from the user u/Infinite_Tank620, so let it be proof anyway! I think scientists will not be offended by this, and you’ll probably be interested in reading this tale. So, let’s quickly move on to the text itself.

The author of the post has a younger sister who has always been a bit envious towards her

Image credits: Soner Görkem / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The sister didn’t spare any passive-aggressive words towards the author, so our heroine finally got sick and tired of this

Image credits: Infinite_Tank620

Image credits: Wesley Hilario / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

At the author’s recent wedding, she said in public that a red gown would suit her better, subtly hinting that the bride had low moral standards

Image credits: Infinite_Tank620

The bride came back harshly, replying that the sis is still a virgin at 27 years old, and thus envious

So, the Original Poster (OP) has a younger sister “Tara,” with whom she has always had a strained relationship. The author claims that she tried to be sensitive to it, but Tara regularly resorted to passive-aggressive techniques in communication. Both with her sister and with parents. For example, envying the fact that the OP studied at a college that she didn’t get into.

However, such situations aren’t that uncommon in many families, and Tara, of course, was invited to the recent wedding of her older sister. The ceremony was very lovely and beautiful, and Tara probably experienced envy again. At least, when she approached the bride, who was talking to one of the guests, she said that a red wedding gown would suit her better.

According to the author, this sounded like a direct insult – that the bride is unworthy of wearing white, as her moral level doesn’t allow her to do so. And our heroine didn’t mince words for her response. She sarcastically said that the sis was simply jealous of her because she was still a virgin – and that she shouldn’t make own insecurities her problem.

Many guests heard this squabble – and, of course, continued to discuss it after the wedding. And the bride’s own brother, after some time, directly said that she overreacted here, and that she should apologize to Tara. But our heroine, in turn, believes that she didn’t cross any lines, and that her sister actually got what she deserved.

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepic (not the actual photo)

In fact, different cultures at different times had various interpretations of the color code for wedding dresses, but the tradition of wearing white is not that old. It is believed that the first bride to wear a white wedding gown was Queen Victoria in 1840 – and thus set the vogue that has been followed by brides around the world for almost two centuries.

At the same time, for example, in many Eastern cultural traditions, the red color of a wedding dress, on the contrary, is only welcomed. “In Indian weddings, the bride often wears a red sari or lehenga, symbolizing fertility, auspiciousness, and marital bliss. In Chinese weddings, red is a symbol of luck, happiness, and prosperity,” the AG Studio official website says.

“Similarly, in many Middle Eastern and North African cultures, red is associated with celebration and good fortune. Brides may opt for red or crimson-colored wedding dresses to honor their heritage and embrace their cultural identity.” However, some people do associate bright red dresses with low moral standards for women. This is probably what the sister meant when trying to hurt the author.

Many commenters on the original post also wrote that they hadn’t heard of any traditions associated with the red color for wedding gowns, but it’s quite obvious that the sister really was trying to ruin the bride’s big day. “I don’t know if I’ve ever heard that about a bride wearing red, but it does not sound like a simple comment either,” someone commented reasonably.

In any case, almost all of the readers are sure that if someone starts a controversial conversation in public, then they need to be prepared for a public comeback. “For her to say that at your wedding, she’s lucky she didn’t get thrown out. Hell no,” one of the responders wrote. And what do you, our dear readers, think about this tale?

The sister demanded apologies but most commenters claimed that the author actually didn’t overreact here

Image credits: Leah Newhouse / Pexels (not the actual photo)

