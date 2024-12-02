Bride-To-Be Has The Audacity To Mock Sister’s Failed Wedding When She’s Paying $7K For Her Dress

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding out that someone you love is engaged can be almost as exciting as being proposed to yourself. If you know that your best friend has been looking forward to this proposal for years or your sister has been head over heels for her fiancé since the day they met, it’s only natural to be thrilled for the happy couple.

But if you’ve had a complicated relationship to weddings in the past, you might be feeling a mix of emotions. And one woman managed to rip open her sister’s old wounds by making a “joke” about her wedding that went wrong. Below, you’ll find the full story that was posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

This woman was happy to help pay for her sister’s dream wedding dress

Share icon

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But she quickly changed her mind when her sister started mocking her past

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Michael Tucker / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Humble-Intention3425

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, the average cost of a wedding dress was about $2,000

It can be challenging to know where to even begin when planning a wedding. Setting a date and securing a venue might be your first order of business, but there may be a dozen other topics trying to grab your attention. What kind of food will you serve? How many people will you invite? And what will you and your partner wear? It can become overwhelming quickly.

While planning a wedding should be incredibly exciting, it’s understandable that many couples become stressed when they realize that Americans spend an average of $33,000 on their weddings nowadays. If you’re paying that much, you better be getting the best day of your life out of it!

And of course, you want to be looking your best on your wedding day too. But you certainly don’t need to spend $7,000 to find a gorgeous wedding dress. According to The Knot, brides in the United States spent an average of $2,000 on their gowns last year.

However, the price of the dress can vary depending on the style the bride wants, the location where they live or are purchasing the dress from, and whether they want a custom-made design or will need many alterations.

ADVERTISEMENT

So who is expected to pay for the bride’s gown? Well, Adorn Bridal notes on their site that it’s common for the bride’s family to help fund her dress, while the groom’s family will likely contribute to the cost of his attire.

In fact, according to Melissa Russell and Natalie Bauer, owners of Bella Bianca Bridal Couture, less than 10% of brides pay for their dresses entirely by themselves. One fifth of brides do cover a portion of the cost themselves though. And there may be some advantages to funding the entire dress yourself.

The bride’s family will often contribute to the cost of the gown

Share icon

Image credits: JSB Co. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“While brides who have family paying for the gown tend to want the budget to be lower, we find that brides paying for their own gown are unapologetically setting high budgets,” Russell and Bauer told The Knot. “These brides are happy to spend their hard-earned money on something that makes them feel so beautiful. It is always easier to justify spending more of your own money than someone else’s!”

ADVERTISEMENT

In this story, however, the bride wanted an extravagant wedding dress that she wouldn’t be able to afford on her own. So she should have stayed on her best behavior and been grateful for her sister’s help. But she fell into the unfortunate trap that brides often fall into: letting the stress of wedding planning bring out the worst in her.

The combination of planning a huge event, trying to coordinate countless details, dealing with opinionated relatives and figuring out how to fund the big day can turn a wonderful wedding into an anxiety-inducing experience. And we all know that brides and grooms sometimes take out their frustration on loved ones.

A Zola survey from 2023 found that a whopping 71% of brides admitted to being a “bridezilla” at some point during their wedding planning process. This is likely because these women didn’t find healthy ways to manage their stress, but that’s not an excuse for being cruel to friends and family members.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman was overreacting, or was she right to refuse to pay for her sister’s wedding dress? Feel free to share, and then if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing similar wedding drama, look no further than right here!

ADVERTISEMENT

Many readers sympathized with the author, noting that she’s the only one allowed to joke about her past

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some thought that the situation could have been handled more maturely by all parties

And others called out the author for overreacting to her sister’s “joke”