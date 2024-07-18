Pregnant Woman Terrified After Sis Sees Her Belly And Seriously Says She Wants To Punch It

ADVERTISEMENT

Envy can be one of the most difficult feelings to deal with. This green-eyed monster can make even the sanest people act out in petty ways. The jealous feelings can slowly eat away at a person, especially if they’re already struggling.

That’s possibly what happened to the woman in this story. She felt that her sister had everything while she had nothing. That’s why she blurted out that she wanted to punch her pregnant sister in the belly. Everyone was shocked by the casual way she said that, and they didn’t know what to do.

After the poster’s sister blurted out her creepy intrusive thoughts, the woman told her husband about it, and eventually, her parents got to know. They reached out to a therapist who said that the 28-year-old’s behavior was concerning and needed to be addressed. But even after she was confronted, she blamed everything on her depression and anxiety.

She also said that the only things she does is work and sleep and that her sister has everything, along with a baby on the way. It seems like the woman was comparing herself to her sibling and felt that her life was falling short in comparison. This kind of sibling rivalry can happen if one person is struggling more than the other. The sister was dealing with a lot and had been on medication for her mental health for almost 10 years.

To understand more about this situation and how it could be handled, Bored Panda interviewed Shivani Misri Sadhoo. She’s a highly experienced therapist who has assisted over 17,000 couples and individuals across India and internationally through relationship challenges, communication issues, intimacy concerns, and marital revitalization.

Shivani explained that “the envious person could benefit from individual therapy to explore and process their feelings of envy, understand the root causes, and develop healthier coping mechanisms. This might involve cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) to challenge negative thoughts and build resilience.”

“If the envious person is a close family member or a partner, couples or family therapy could help address the emotional impact on the relationship. This forms a safe space for open communication, where feelings can be expressed and understood, and mutual support can be fostered,” she added. Although the sister’s odd comment cannot be excused, it might benefit both siblings to attend counseling sessions together. This may help address the possible underlying sibling envy.

As the pregnant woman explained in her post, her sister had been dealing with mental illness for a long time. She had even threatened her parents with comments about ending her life. So, it seems like her struggles were intense, and maybe that’s what pushed her to make such an insensitive comment.

In cases like this, Shivani mentioned that people can join “a support group for individuals experiencing similar feelings [which] could provide a sense of community and shared understanding. It will help the person feel less isolated and gain insights from others who have navigated similar challenges.”

For the sister’s feelings of envy, Shivani added that “educating the envious individual regarding the emotional and psychological aspects of envy and normalizing these feelings could reduce shame and guilt. Focusing on personal growth and fulfillment might help the envious person find joy and satisfaction in other areas of their life, thereby reducing the emphasis on the source of envy.”

Many commenters accused the woman’s parents of coddling the 28-year-old and giving in to her demands. But in an update post, the woman said that her parents only did that out of concern for their daughter’s safety and well-being. Maybe the sister made certain comments to gain attention, but it’s still important to take things seriously if someone says they have nothing to live for.

Shivani Sadhoo said: “if a family member shows feelings of having nothing to live for, it is important to offer empathy and support. Encourage open communication to understand their struggles without judgment. Validate their feelings while gently guiding them towards professional help, like therapy or counseling, to explore these emotions deeper.”

“Encourage activities or hobbies that bring fulfillment and purpose. Reassure them of your support and willingness to listen, emphasizing that seeking help is a positive way towards finding meaning and addressing these difficult emotions,” she added. Many people in the comments also told the poster to get a psych evaluation done for her sister. Maybe that would help the woman get the help she needed.

Do you suspect there might be any other reason behind the sister’s comment? Share your thoughts below.

