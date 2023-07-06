Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

It’s common for family members to fight sometimes. Getting into an argument with one’s parents or starting a duel with a sibling has likely happened in most households. But some fights are more difficult to recover from than others, if at all possible.

Redditor u/Ok_Independence_579 recently told the ‘Off My Chest’ community about how she ghosted her family and fiancé after what her sister did. The sibling got the OP into a situation which resulted in destroyed family relationships and a broken engagement, turning her entire world upside down.

Some unfortunate situations can irreversibly alter even the closest of relationships

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

This woman ghosted her entire family and her fiancé all because of her sister

Image credits: Maor Attias (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ok_Independence_579

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ok_Independence_579

People shared their reactions in the comments

One fellow redditor has gone through a similar situation as well