Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé
30points
Relationships

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Miglė Miliūtė and
Justinas Keturka

It’s common for family members to fight sometimes. Getting into an argument with one’s parents or starting a duel with a sibling has likely happened in most households. But some fights are more difficult to recover from than others, if at all possible.

Redditor u/Ok_Independence_579 recently told the ‘Off My Chest’ community about how she ghosted her family and fiancé after what her sister did. The sibling got the OP into a situation which resulted in destroyed family relationships and a broken engagement, turning her entire world upside down.

Some unfortunate situations can irreversibly alter even the closest of relationships

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

This woman ghosted her entire family and her fiancé all because of her sister

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Image credits: Maor Attias (not the actual photo)

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Image credits: Ok_Independence_579

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Image credits: Ok_Independence_579

People shared their reactions in the comments

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

One fellow redditor has gone through a similar situation as well

Woman Shares Heartbreaking Story About How She Lost Her Fiancé

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda