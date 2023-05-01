If you've ever leafed through a newspaper, you're likely familiar with Dan Piraro's renowned comics, 'Bizarro.' These pieces of art are served up consistently every day of the year, without breaks. They've made their way into over 300 newspapers worldwide, becoming a staple of our childhood and etching their distinctive style into our minds. For many, they evoke a warm wave of nostalgia.

Did you know that Dan was once the host of Fox TV's show, Utopia? Despite the passage of time, this dedicated vegan, now living in Mexico with his partner Christy, continues to produce the comics he is so passionate about. He frequently shares his work on social media.

