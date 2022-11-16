Artists go through a few art phases trying to find the art style they could call their own, however, it seems like Dan is pretty settled in that area, however, that doesn't mean the artist wouldn't like to try something new.

"Sounds old-fashioned, but I've always wanted to try sculpting in stone. I've tried just about everything else."

Starting out with comics (or art in general) isn't easy, so we asked the artist if he had any tips to share.

"My advice to anyone is to feed their creative urge. If you are inspired to write and draw comics, do it! Creativity is the language of God and nothing feels better than bringing something new into existence. If a person wonders how to make a living from drawing cartoons, or how to build a following doing so, the best resource for that is online. Just ask your favorite search engine, "How do I make money drawing cartoons?" I recommend this because the business (and the world!) has changed so much since I began that I have no idea how it works anymore. The old paradigm is gone!"