Do you often find yourself staring at a new ecosystem breeding in the back of your fridge? Is your pantry looking crusty and dusty? Well, gather around because we have found 31 storage solutions that will upgrade your kitchen in a flash! No need for major spring cleaning or a kitchen remodel either. It can be as easy as swapping out zip-lock bags or stacking your sodas. These quick fixes will make you feel like you have your life together and maybe even inspire you to take the organization beyond the kitchen!

#1 A self-Pushing Soda Can Dispenser Turns Your Fridge Into A Vending Machine Share icon Review: "Bought this on an organization kick while buying something else. This really works nicely in our mini fridge where we have mostly beer (bottles and cans) but could see this in a regular fridge for the same reasons. Assembly wasn't too bad. Took a little strength to pop some pieces together but it was pretty straightforward. Well likely buy another in the near future. Thanks!" - J. T. M.

#2 There Is Something About These Glass Containers With Bamboo Lids That Make Us Want To Eat Healthy Share icon Review: "I LOVE these storage containers!! So much so that this is this year’s “go to” present! They are strong, thick, stack beautifully and this is what I use to make meals in advance. It can go in the oven, freezer, microwave and dishwasher. I hand washed the tops but that is just me. AND they don’t leak like some containers. I got rid of the other cheaper stuff I had and am ordering yet another batch for me. I ❤️these containers!!" - Cheri S.

#3 Cow Cheese Storage Container : We Pledge Allegiance, To The Cow, Of The United Storage Of American Cheese Share icon Review: "his cheese container brings me so much joy. I smile every time I open the fridge. It’s also great not having cheese slices sliding all over the place inside the fridge. I wish they made meat storage containers with cows, chickens and pigs on them." - Valarie

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 This Bamboo Storage Bin Set Will Give Your Kitchen That Whole Foods Look Share icon Review: "I love the wood color of these. Plus they are are easy to clean. So far they have held up very well. I am very happy with them." - Debbie Pfluger

#5 This Refrigerator Dispenser Will Give You That Can-Do Attitude When It Comes To Organizing Share icon Review: "The cardboard 12 packs barely fit in my Bosch 800 French Door fridge, I couldn't store large juice bottles on the doors comfortably. These clear plastic containers were a great solution, they don't take up as much space and have a gentle incline to keep sodacans at the front. I think they have a nice clean look too. They don't stack, but I wasn't looking for that." - Brian M

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 With 377 Clear Preprinted Labels To Choose From, Nothing In Your Pantry Will Go Unmarked Share icon Review: "Love my pantry stickers. Easy to peel and stick and they give my cabinets a classy organized look." - Kelley Warren



#7 These Adorable Tight Seal Glass Containers Will Make You Want To Meal-Prep Like A Pro Share icon Review: "Admittedly, though, I love this container. The quality is fantastic, and seems great for packing lunches. Insulation is impressive for both hot and cold foods. It is very cozy and neat looking and fits easily into my lunch box and doesn’t take up a ton of space in the fridge. Weight is pleasant in the hands (if that makes sense). I can see myself building up this collection to have a uniform-looking drawer full of storage containers rather than my Rubber Maid chaos of lids and spaghetti sauce stained plastic containers. This container are on the pricey side (I dropped $25 for this one item), but the quality is well worth it in my opinion. I’ll be getting more. Highly recommend." - BeautifulDreamer09



ADVERTISEMENT



These first few solutions are just the tip of the iceberg lettuce… There are plenty more baggies, boxes, and brilliant shelves to come. But first ask yourself: “Am I ready to commit to a clutter free kitchen?” Because be warned, you won’t be able to stop the sorting once you see what we have in store for you next.

#8 Clear Storage Boxes Aren't For Everyone. But These Metal Storage Baskets With Bamboo Handles Offer A Rustic Alternative For Your Organizational Goals Share icon Review: "I was very surprised of the quality and how cute these are in my pantry. Great quantity. Had so many compliments about these baskets. Fit things very well in each basket. Totally recommend these to everyone." - Walah Mahmoud

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Wait Till The Girlies On Water-Tok Hear About This Water Bottle Organizer Share icon Review: "I've been looking for the right bottle holder that while can hold the traditional size bottle can also accommodate my 40 oz trek simplemodern cups. I was able to stack all 5. I'm happy it worked and my husband's happy they are organized!" - Mj Freeman

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 This Bamboo Tea Organizer Is A Cup Above The Rest Share icon Review: "Fits in cupboard perfectly, has lots of space for tea bags and easy to identify with glass lid. Nice and sturdy and very well put together." - Rob

#11 We Don't Know Who Susan Was Or Why She Was Lazy, But We Would Like To Thank Her For This Lazy Susan Organizer ! Share icon Review: "I have been a fan of the clear lazy Susan for organizing but I love how the sections come out for easy access on this one.

Add this to your collection to make your cupboards pretty, functional, and organized!" - Jeff P Nereson

#12 This Set Of 12 Airtight Food Storage Containers Is Like Tetris For Adults Share icon Review: "I found many uses for these see-through containers. I wish there were more of the tall ones in the package because I have a lot of spaghetti but I should have known that to begin with and will be ordering those types of containers next." - David Loussaert

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Canisters Organization Set With Wooden Bamboo Lids : Because Cottage Core Deserves To Be Organized Too Share icon Review: "These are so cute. I was worried at first they were gonna be too small but they are a perfect addition to my counter. Love the air holes at the bottom for ventilation. The kids come off easily and I’m over all happy with them. Thank you." - Maria

#14 This Bluetooth Lable Maker Is For Everyone Who Has Ever Lost Their Yogurt In The Office Fridge Share icon Review: "Purchased for labeling a variety of different things around the house. From toy bins to pantry items. Very easy to work the app, and adjust size/ font. Battery life seems to good. I’ve charged a handful of times and it has never died while using. Very portable and wish I would have purchased it sooner!" - Audrey



#15 Reusable Pizza Storage Container : As The Only Triangular Food, And A Superior Food At That, Pizza Deserves Its Own Container Share icon Review: "I love this, and agree with all the great comments others have left. My only complaint is that pizzas with thick crusts don't lie down well. Unless the pizza is equally thick all the way across, it ends up at a weird angle and you can't get as many pieces in. I wish it were rectangle so that you could stack it more efficiently. BUT if you're only using frozen pizza (the pic is from take-out) you probably won't have a problem. And the space saving is SO WORTH IT." - NeonPinkSheep

#16 We Are Saying Bye-Bye To Single-Use Plastics For Good With This Reusable Silicone Storage Bag Share icon Review: "I bought the bundle of these because a friend has had her set for several years with no complaints. I was absolutely thrilled to discover that the 1/2 gallon size holds Costco baby-loaf of cheddar (2.5 pounds) and stays airtight! I've not found anything that can substitute a gallon ziplock or plastic wrap for helping these last. As much cheese as I keep around the house, I will probably need to buy an additional set. Worth every penny!" - Davi



We are just over halfway done with this mess-free marathon but the best is yet to come! If you haven’t rethought your life at least twice by now, hold on tight. You will soon unleash your inner Marie Kondo and reach Level 6 Neatness Ninja with the next few organizational options. Ready, set, go grab your credit card!

#17 We Give You Permission To Put All Your Eggs In One Plastic Egg Holder , Because We Know They Will Be Safe Share icon Review: "I've always wanted to have an egg holder/ fridge organizer. It's sturdy, easy to clean, strong to have items on top of it. My eggs are protected in a container, and I don't have to worry about them breaking or worst case scenario leaking on anything. I'd recommend this product." - Sydnie



#18 This Air Tight Split Food Storage Container Turns Your Lunchbox Into A Charcuterie Board Share icon Review: "I am very pleased with this product. The quality is great and has exceeded my expectations. The size is perfect and the seal is better than anything I've bought previously. I will definitely buy again!" - Amazon Customer

#19 Use This Fridge And Freezer Organizer Bin To Stop Hoarding Condiments From 2001 Share icon Review: "These bins are great for organizing the cabinets. They contain spills and messes and look great." - M. Heiss

#20 These Wire Basket Pantry Organizers Will Turn Your Snack Station Into A Gormet Experience Share icon Review: "Used two sets of these to organize my pantry. They are heavy duty and very solid when put together. I like the name tags and it's easy to be able to create your own if needed. I like the fact that we can disassemble them easily when we move. Great value for the money!" - Tami

#21 Save Tons Of Shelf Spacewith This Wall Mount Spice Rack Share icon Review: "Very spacious seems well built easy to assemble and mount. I’ve got this spice rack loaded to the gills and it’s rock solid! I would recommend it if you’re looking for a nice wall mount spice rack." - Placeholder

#22 Reusable Food Storage Bags Lock In The Freshness And Keep Your Fridge Odour-Free Share icon Review: "These work great and I will never go back to ziploc brand. They are extremely easy to clean and are absolutely leak proof. Makes me feel much more environmentally healthy." - Kelley

#23 Step 1: Get Pantry Bins. Step 2: Get Plastic Clip Labels With White Chalk Markers For Said Bins Share icon Review: "I am super happy with these bin labels! They have stayed on and fit multiple sizes and types of bins! They are perfect for my pantry organization! They also wipe right off with water but don’t smear when you touch them. Would definitely recommend!" - Cassie



#24 Your Produce Has Never Looked Better Thanks To These Prokeeper Food Storage Containers Share icon Review: "Seriously obsessed with these. It makes prepping so much easier, it’s very easy to clean. And I love how much more organized my refrigerator has become since using these containers. And I love the air vent flow part of the containers as well so that way your veggies and fruits can stay fresh." - Toni Vellon-Ames

#25 This Spicy Shelf With 20 Jars Of Spices Inclded Is Top Tier Organization At Work Share icon Review: "I am very glad I picked the spicy shelf as my cabinet spice organizer. I cook a lot, so I have tons of seasonings and my cabinet had become completely full and hard to find what I’m looking for. I didn’t want to get one of those stepping shelves because I felt like it still wouldn’t be enough Space. But, this was exactly what I needed. I used the tall legs because the short ones weren’t tall enough for me to put any seasoning jars under but the tall legs are perfect. My cabinet is super wide so I put the two shelves side-by-side instead of stacked." - Twoods

#26 Double Your Storage Space With This Nifty Pull & Rotate Seasoning Organizer Share icon Review: "Before & After! Very happy with this. The vitamin, supplement, RX tiered shelf was not working. The footprint was too big and there was wasted space above it because I couldn’t stack. Also, I seemed to knock stuff over whenever I tried to take something out. Looked at lots of options and saw this. It solved the problem so that I could consolidate everything, reducing the sprawl that was happening." - Erika P.

#27 This Two Tier Sliding Basket Organizer Will Clear Up Your Counters In A Flash Share icon Review: "Using it in my kitchen for spices and other cooking essentials, in medium. and small containers at my fingertips. Spacious and able to read and reach with ease, I like it, I may buy another set. Thank you." - Alma

#28 If You Can't Keep Your Fingers Out Of The Pickle Jar, Try This Pickle Flip Jar For A Mess-Free Snack Break Share icon Review: "This a high quality jar and does exactly what it's made to do. I WILL be buying more! However, fyi... it will only accommodate small jars of pickles. The full size pickle spears are too tall for the jar. It would be nice if these came in taller AND shorter sizes (for pickle spears and olives). But regardless... ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️" - Amazon Customer

#29 Gone Are The Days Of Ill-Fitting Cling Film Letting Your Food Spoil. This Set Of Reusable Silicone Food Savers Is Coming To The Rescue Share icon Review: "I adore these! Once you try it you will never go back to the other brands. I only wish they sold them individually. I’ve been using this item for years and the only one I ever use is the dog food cam cover. The other sizes have just never been much used to me." - Camille

#30 These Clear Stackable Pull Out Organizer Bins Will Have Marie Kondo Saying "Yes, Please!" Share icon Review: "These are fantastic, I wanted an extra shelf in my fridge so I purchased 2 and put them on some non stick rubber mat so they wouldn’t slide around. One of the best things I purchased in a long time. Gives me extra room and they just look like they are part of the fridge." - Aussie Coop

#31 Store Your Juice In A Glass Carafe With A Lid For That "High End Hotel Breakfast Buffet" Look Share icon Review: "Love love these glass carafes! Elegant, strong and so nice to look at in the refrigerator. I’m getting into juicing and these are great for storing. Just wishe that they had the 1.5/2 liter options as well but otherwise will be getting more." - Parlan

#32 Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day All-Purpose Cleaner Spray : From The Fridge To The Countertops, Nothing Is Out Of Bounds Share icon Review: "Quite possibly the best multi-surface cleaner I’ve used in a while. Main purpose of the purchase was for my kitchen counter - and it works exceptionally well. It easily cuts through stains and leaves a mild fragrance behind (not for a long time though). It even cut through a couple day dried old oil stain on my kitchen counter with ease." - Unbiased Reviews