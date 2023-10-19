Driving a car can be more fun and easy with the right stuff. We share 30 things you should have in your car. They can help you organize, clean up, stay cool, and even sit more comfortably during your rides.

#1 Bench Car Seat Cover: A Versatile, Waterproof Seat Cover That Not Only Keeps Your Car's Upholstery Free From Pet Scratches, Fur, And Other Everyday Messes, But Also Ensures A Comfortable Ride For Your Furry Friends. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “After trying two other seat covers I ordered the Viewpets rear bench seat cover for my extended cab F-150. It fits perfectly and stays in in place. The grey matches my grey interior exactly. The gripper surface on the seat back stays in place on my cloth seats. I'm glad I didn't settle for second best.” – Jo in the Midwest

#2 Car Organizers And Storage: Upgrade Your Car Storage With Our Sturdy And Spacious Back Seat Organizer, Keeping Your Car Clean And Clutter-Free During All Your Travels. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “Super happy with the purchase and I like that it has a slot for the charger. Hold all my sons car snack teethers cup and more. I love it and I’m super thrill was impressed with the amount of space it provided to store things 10/10 would recommend” – Lauren

#3 Car Cleaning Gel Kit: Say goodbye to dust and debris in your car with this easy-to-use, eco-friendly cleaning tool, perfect for those hard-to-reach spaces. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “I’ve had this gel putty for a few months now and I can confidently say that I really love this gel for cleaning the interior of my car, it’s easy to pick up any little bit of dust with it and it stays in the putty so there’s no need to go over the area multiple times.” – iluvselfcare

#4 Car Visor Vanity Mirror: Illuminate your beauty on the go with this rechargeable led mirror, featuring dimmable lights, smart touch control, and universal size design. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “This product is amazing! Everything about it! Easy to install very durable. Didn't seem like it was made by some cheap plastic. The lights are bright and the mirror is like having a small vanity mirror but in your car! Every woman's dream! Will be purchasing a second one for my passenger side.” – Esmeralda Iraheta

#5 Drop Stop - The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler: Never lose your keys, phone, or other small items in that annoying gap between your car seat and center console again. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “This product is genius! Never drop your phone, credit card or random food item into the abyss between your seat and center console again. I love having these. Buy them, you won’t regret it!” – Kel

#6 Car Sun Shade Windshield: Dually Protects Your Car Interiors From Harmful UV Rays And Unbearable Heat, Crafted In A Range Of Sizes To Perfectly Fit Your Vehicle And Easy To Use Thanks To Its Pop-Up, Foldable Design. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “I absolutely love this item. I’ve had it right now for the past two years and I’ve been nothing but satisfied it protects everything on the inside just about in the front from the sun it’s a must have in your car. It is so easy to fold. It is so easy and quickly to set it up.” – Suzana Smith

#7 Steering Wheel Tray: The Must-Have Car Accessory For A Quick Snack Or Mobile Office, Offering A Sturdy Surface For Your Tablet, Notebook, Or Laptop. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “I travel a lot and I needed something that would make life easier. This tray is so convenient. No extra moving parts to make it work. Very sturdy and solid. Like pressing that easy button!” – MiMi

#8 For Magsafe Car Mount Charger: Experience 15w Fast Wireless Charging, Maximum Stability, And Easy One-Click Operation To Keep Your Phone Powered Up And Secure. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “I bought this as a gift for my stepdaughter. She had upgraded to the iPhone 14 Pro and needed a car charger. It attaches to the vent using a clamp system. The Magsafe Charger is adjustable using a ball and socket with a ring that tightens to lock it into place. Her iPhone attaches completely via magnet and is held securely in place while driving. It is extremely visible at night due to the charger being back lit. Once the phone is on the charger the light turns off.” – Jimmy Shaw

#9 Magnetic Phone Holder For Car: Never Worry About Your Phone Falling While Driving, This Sturdy And Stylish Mount Keeps Your Smartphone Securely In Place. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “Daily driving to/from work through construction zones (if you know Jax, it is one big construction zone) and the phone stayed put. It did tip a little when I hit pot hole, but didn't fall off.” – Capt. Epsilon

#10 Car Vacuum Cleaner: A Compact Yet Mighty Tool Designed To Eliminate All Types Of Vehicle Messes And Keep Your Car's Interior Tidy And Spotless, Perfect For Those Unexpected Beach Trips Or Carpool Snacking Mishaps. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “We got this to help keep our minivan clean during road trips. I didn't expect it to help much with beach sand but holy cow it's perfect for the job! After a day at the Texas shore our floor mats were covered in fine sand. I attached the hose and brush attachment and made quick work of everything! The attached pictures were taken about 5 minutes apart and I was super impressed.” – Ryan Hartman

#11 Battery Operated Fan For Car Seat: A Must-Have Item That Provides A Powerful Breeze And Adjustable Angles For A Refreshing Ride During Those Hot Summer Drives. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “The settings of this fan are awesome! I love using it on the stroller and in a big SUV where the AC doesn’t really hit the back of the car!” – Sophie

#12 Foam Wash Gun: The Ultimate Foamy Fun For A Scratch-Free, Sparkling Clean Car. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “I love chemical guys, their products are awesome and deliver amazing results. We tested this out yesterday I’m NY weather 50-55’ and I have to say with this weather snowing one min and the next nice, this foam blaster comes in handy! It is so easy to use and gives off a great amount of foam enough to wash and not have to worry so much about a bucket with water. Highly recommend this, get your self a chenille mitten and soap foam from chemical guys and you will be set.” – Oreo

#13 Car Air Conditioner Decoration Strip For Vent Outlet: A perfect fit for straight vent outlets and an easily installed touch of bright personality for your vehicle. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “Ice pink looks as expected. Super fun and cute!” – K. Stockdale

#14 HOTOR Trash Can With Lid And Storage Pockets: Keep your car interior neat and organized with this multipurpose, leakproof car garbage bin that also doubles as a storage bag and car cooler. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “I like how the lid was made. I do not need to open and close each time. They (2bins in the package) came with plastic liners to start with as well. The mesh pockets outside are convenient to stick something in for an easy access. By hanging it on the back of the head rest, my little dog on the passenger seat cannot mess with it.” – Miho

#15 FineGood 2 Pack Glasses Holders For Car Sun Visor: Ensuring your shades are never dropped, scratched or lost again. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “Fits pretty snug on my visor so i’m not worried about it slipping off. The glasses are easy to get into the clips and it doesn’t rattle while I drive. Perfect for the price!” – Zuko GF

#16 Homeve Car Trunk Organizer: Stylishly secures your belongings, prevents spills, and transforms a chaotic trunk into a neatly organized space, perfect for those enthusiastic about maintaining a tidy car interior. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “Fits perfect in my Honda Accord coupe, & fits everything I need to be contained at the moment with extra space!” – Amazon Customer

#17 SEG Direct Car Steering Wheel Cover: Not only enhances the interior of your car, but also absorbs sweat, prevents slips, and protects your hands and your wheel from sunburn, wear, and dirt. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “It was actually easier to put on than expected! I have been looking for a cover for my 2014 Honda civic honestly for years. One was too big, one was too small and now this one! It works great, fits very well!” – Natashia

#18 InnoGear Car Diffuser: To fill your vehicle with your favorite scents, providing diffusion, humidification, and led lighting in a neat and compact unit, ensuring relaxing drives every time. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “It is the perfect size for a small space! It fits in standard size automobile cup holders, and it's diameter is 2 and 1/4 inches at the bottom and 3 and 1/8 inches at the top. It uses regular tap water, and the color variations are vivid. You can set it to intermittent diffusing and it runs about 6 hours. You can lock in the color you like too. It diffuses so nicely and the essential oils I use with it permeate the entire car or a small room without being overpowering. I have recommended it to friends and family. I am very pleased with this diffuser and would buy it again!” – Mac

#19 Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4 Pack Hanger Storage Organizer: Keep your car clean and organized with this convenient storage solution, perfect for hanging groceries, handbags, purses, and more. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “I LOVE THESE HOOKS for putting my purse in the copilot seat. Also to hang shopping bags behind me. Loved it !!!” – Diego Pineda

#20 Amooca Soft Faux Sheepskin Seat Belt Shoulder Pad: The perfect accessory for your car that prevents discomfort and adds a touch of luxury. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “These are so soft and comfortable. I bought a second pair for the backseat.” – Diane Stathes

#21 5 Multi USB Car Charger Adapter: Powering up to 5 devices at once, making long family rides hassle-free and ensuring all passengers can charge their devices simultaneously. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “I was skeptical about this, but I really like it. The best part is that you have 3 usb ports in the front and 2 in the back. The back cord is long, I have a Toyota Corolla and just tucked the long cord on the side. As you can see it can just be clipped to anything you have available. So far happy with it.” – Alexis

#22 Ampper Blind Spot Mirror: Enhance your view and stay safe on the road with these 360-degree rotating and adjustable mirrors. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “Once I got used to a blind spot mirror, I could never go without... I've had it on my car for 10 months and it has held up perfectly. I live in SoCal though, so no winter weather, just sun and car washes, including automatic touch washes. I cleaned the mirror with rubbing alcohol and let it dry for a few minutes before sticking on.” – Liz

#23 TILDOSAC Car Registration & Insurance Card Holder: To keep your vehicle documents neat, organized, and safe from wear and tear, transforming your cluttered glove box into a space of peace. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “Great buy. Inexpensive, basic and exactly how it is described. Just what was needed. Perfect for keeping all important vehicle documents in one easy to find place.” – Sleeper

#24 SINGARO Car Cup Coasters: Not only adds style and color to your vehicle, but also keeps your cup slot clean, reduces noise from cups sliding while driving, and is easily washable for long-lasting use. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “These rubber cup holder protectors are pretty nice. I like the way they look in my car, and if they get dirty they’re easy to wash!” – Amazon Customer

#25 Comfilife Gel Enhanced Car Seat Cushion For Driving: Designed to relieve lower back pain and promote healthy posture - your coccyx will thank you! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “My wife has been suffering from a tailbone injury and accompanied lower back pain especially when sitting. This well designed and well made cushion allows her comfort both at her desk and in the car. We have two so we don’t have to move it in and out of the car. Great product and we highly recommend it.” – Dr. H. T. Shempp

#26 Chemical Guys Total Interior Cleaner And Protectant: Perfect for simplifying your car detailing process, safeguarding your surfaces from sunlight and providing professional grade results right at your fingertips. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “Product is great. Left a clean refreshing scent and left the surfaces clean. No sticky oily residue. Used on a variety of surfaces and cleaned without streaking. Definitely recommend and will look into other products in their line.” – Jennifer Egan

#27 kinder Fluff Car Window Shades: A certified protection from the harsh sun, easily adjustable for your needs, and fitting most vehicle types. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “I leave all of the side shades up. The darker ones block the sunshine from hitting the dogs. The lighter ones block the sun from hitting me. As the sun is going down I can quickly move mine from the driver window to the windshield and block the intense light. In south TX so the 10-15 degree drop inside the car is wonderful. So easy to go up and down...seconds and they don't fall.” – Kindle Customer

#28 Febreze Unstopables Car Odor-Fighting Car Freshener: Ensures your car stays welcoming and fresh-smelling for every journey. Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Review: “These smell SO good! I’ve bought these a couple of times. The scent lasts quite a while too. The cartridge has a notch that can be moved to release more scent. I keep it on the lowest setting and that lets out enough scent, I’ve never tried to use the other settings as it is not necessary. They come in a three pack but I’m only using two in my car, I’m saving the other one for when these run out. If you want an air freshener that’s going to last you a while, definitely get these!” – KC