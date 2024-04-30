No matter what you're pining for, we've got you covered with our compilation of the 100 most wished-for items from Amazon. Be it the latest tech gadget like PlayStations for weekends filled with fun gaming experiences or uncommon finds like Grandpa's Weeder, perfect for making garden maintenance a breeze – we have something for everyone.

#1 Enhance Your Viewing Experience With The TV LED Backlight With Camera : Your Innovative Accessory For Immersive Entertainment Share icon Review: "Love the DreamView lights and how you can connect more lights to them. I have a 48in tv and used clear adhesive clips to make it fit. A bit of a hassle but worth it. Also put the camera on the bottom and put the hulk figure in front to kind of hide it." - Lane Goodson

#2 Spoil Your Feline Friend With A Cat Tree Tower Condo Furniture Scratch Post Share icon Review: "Perfect for our cat. Size is good. Easy to put together. Sturdy enough she can run all over it and no issues. Could not even get it all together before she was all over it." - Mandi

#3 Stay Active Anytime With The Under Desk Treadmill : Your Convenient Solution For On-The-Go Fitness Share icon Review: "I was looking for a treadmill we could use to walk on in order to get our steps in by the end of the night. This treadmill has been very useful and great for the price. It is lightweight. It is narrow, but is capable of powerwalking to jogging." - BB

#4 Hair Dryer And Hot Air Brush : Your Dynamic Duo For Effortless Styling Share icon Review: "I love how EASY this is to use. My hair dries in a matter of minutes. I have zero hair-drying skills and this tool is relatively fool proof in giving a sleek, smooth blowout with a gentle curl at the end (you could make the curl tighter if you wanted)." - Abigail Bradford

#5 Dive Into Next-Gen Gaming Bliss With Playstation 5 : Your Gateway To Limitless Entertainment Share icon Review: "I got the slim with the CD tray attached and came with the spiderman code, Very pleased with this purchase. The games look beautiful on the system and we debated between this and an Xbox, and we are very happy that we went with the PS5." - Brian and Ambrosia McGuire

#6 Simplify Meal Prep With The Vegetable Chopper : Your Handy Tool For Effortless Cooking Share icon Review: "I love it SO much!!!!! It chops so wonderfully! It makes my homemade pico de gallo look amazing! The tiny cubes are so pretty. Note: don't just slowly push down. You have to use force like a fast push. That's how to get those perfect cuts!" - Sobelaiah

#7 Create Ambiance Anywhere With The Diffuser Set : Your Kit For Aromatherapy Bliss Share icon Review: "Love this reed diffuser! This is a good alternative for people trying to get away from toxic candles but still want their house to smell good. I am very sensitive to smells so it's nice that I can add or take away a reed and it changes the strength of the smell that gets released." - Brittany

#8 Experience Refreshment With Hair & Body Fragrance Mist : Your Signature Scent For All-Day Elegance Share icon Review: "I love a lot of the sol janiero products and have tried most of them but this one is by far my all time favorite. It’s so good. It lasts pretty long. If you haven’t tried it yet you definitely should." - Amazon Customer

#9 Revitalize Your Skin With Hydrating Serum For Face: Boost For Radiant Complexion Share icon Review: "I love this serum because it had transformed my skin. I have a glow to my skin that I haven’t had in a while since becoming a new mom. My skin has changed a lot since having a baby and this serum is restoring the vibrant and radiant skin I once had. This serum doesn’t have a fragrance nor did it break me out. I would say it is very sensitive skin friendly!" - Symone Stylez

#10 Improve Your Home Security With A Video Doorbell : Your Vital Guard For Peace Of Mind Share icon Review: "We live on a dead end road and are often away. I’d heard so much about the Ring doorbell that I thought I’d give it a try. It’s great that I can see what set the chime off when I’m away. If I receive a delivery I can call my son and have him put it in the house." - Unforgettable Nails with Lyn

#11 Enhance Your Cat's Comfort With A Cat Litter Box : Your Sanctuary For Purr-Fect Hygiene And Zen Share icon Review: "I love this cat box. It’s very effective at keeping the litter clean for the next cat. I have 4 cats so having an automatic cat box is perfect. Makes it so much more convenient at cleaning up after 4 cats." - Amazon Customer

#12 Step Into Comfort With Adult Classic Clogs : Your Cozy Footwear For Everyday Ease Share icon Review: "I only had one pair of crocs so I finally jumped and got another, basic black pair. love them!" - Kiersten Hollosy

#13 Keep Your Clothes Wrinkle-Free On The Go With A Travel Garment Steamer Share icon Review: "To start this little steamer was better than I expected it to be. It is perfect for traveling and it is just as powerful as the full sized handheld that I have at home. It fit easily in my carry on bag. I love how easy it is to switch the power voltage settings." - Alé

#14 Protect Your Pup's Bed With A Waterproof Dog Bed Cover : Durable Shield For Comfort And Cleanliness Share icon Review: "We’ve tried so many different cover our sofa , this one is the best one. Dog hair does not stick on the fabric and its 100% waterproof. I Highly recommend this product." - Jhenny Evans

#15 Sip In Style With Beer Can Shaped Glass Cups And Straws Set : Fun-Filled Kit For Refreshing Beverages Share icon Review: "Can be used for many cold beverages, straightforward to clean, and seals well. Glass straw is easy to clean. Bamboo lid was a bit rough around the rim at first, so I wiped it down with oil and a cloth. No issues since." - M Rivera

#16 Keep Your Kitchen Tidy With Food Storage Containers : Your Handy Solution For Freshness And Organization Share icon Review: "Completely air tight, easy to use, space saving & durable! No more hodge-podge of canisters & random bags. Bending the tabs back and forth a few times before use will make sealing them easier." - linda stowell

#17 Tame Your Hair With Anti-Frizz Spray : Easy Solution For Smooth Locks Share icon Review: "This product is a must have, especially if you have curly hair! My hair withstood rain and humidity with this product. You have to saturate your hair with it but it does the job!" - amanda flesher

#18 Advance Your Cooking Game With An Air Fryer : Tool For Healthier, Crispy Delights Share icon Review: "Holds plenty of food. Airfry does exactly as stated. Reheats leftovers. Crisps pizza crust. Crispy seasoned fries. Very happy and easy to use and to clean." - Sebringp

#19 Give Your Pup The Perfect Rest With A Dog Bed : Your Comfy Spot For Tail-Wagging Happiness Share icon Review: "This dog bed is perfect for our 120 lb Great Dane. It is soft and thick enough so that his elbows don’t sink through and touch the floor, which is important for our aging gentle giant. Also, large enough where he can spread out his mile long legs without hanging off. He loves laying his head on the raised sides. Easy to unzip, take off, and throw in the washer to clean!" - Cameron Hendrix

#20 Upgrade Your Oral Care Routine With A Water Dental Flosser Teeth Pick : Tool For Fresh Breath And Healthy Gums Share icon Review: "I’ve only had this for about a month and I can already feel a difference! I’ve noticed plaque behind my permanent retainers has lessened already! The three modes are perfect for me! Nice steady stream and it has a long charge life. It’s the perfect size and the fact that it’s cordless makes it even easier to use!" - Lee

#21 Experience Cleaning Magic With The Pink Stuff : Your Miracle All-Purpose Cleaning Paste For Sparkling Surfaces Share icon Review: "I tried to clean these stains on my caraway cookware with everything; nothing seemed to work even a little. I didn’t want to scratch the paint so I bought the pink stuff! I used a soft sponge and the stains erased like magic. 10/10 would recommend." - Amazon Customer

#22 Keep Your Bananas Fresh With Nana Hats For Bananas : Clever Solution For Longer-Lasting Fruit Share icon Review: "This cover is not only cute.. It kept my bananas good for over a week! We live in the desert and produce goes bad quickly and bananas the fastest." - Tra Kahn

#23 Embark On Epic Adventures With Quest 3 : Your Ultimate Companion For Virtual Realms And Boundless Exploration Share icon Review: "The Meta Quest 3 is a fantastic VR headset that offers an incredible gaming experience. The graphics are crisp, the tracking is smooth, and the overall immersion is top-notch. The headset is comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, and the controllers are easy to use." - Agatha

#24 Enter A World Of Gaming Magic With Nintendo Switch : Your Passport To Portable Fun And Limitless Play Share icon Review: "It is super easy to set up, and has the option to hook up to your tv, play handheld or use a controller. Lots of games to play." - Haley

#25 Stand Up Weed Puller : Your Tool For Effortless Garden Maintenance Share icon Review: "This thing is amazing for pulling up weeds with their roots. I was really skeptical and didn’t believe the hype but man, this thing works and is worth every penny! It took a few pulls to get my technique right but once you get the hang of it, it’s smooth sailing! My back thanks me!" - Marz

#26 Organize With Ease Using Cabinet Storage Shelves : Your Neat Solution For Home Organization Share icon Review: "This was very easy to put together and really helped with organizing my corner-sink-cabinet. The cabinet is more of a triangle shape, but very deep and wide. It's great for holding a lot of stuff." - S. D.

#27 Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With The Ice Cream Maker : Your Delicious Path To Homemade Treats Share icon Review: "Just tried this out for protein ice cream and I was amazed. Worked perfectly. Great texture to the ice cream." - Roc

#28 Make Mealtime A Breeze With The Baby Complete Food-Making System : Your All-In-One Solution For Healthy Baby Meals Share icon Review: "We have been using this blender everyday the past month. It's working so well and efficient. It's convenient to be able to make a small amount at a time. It can break down kale, spinach and meat so fine. It's very easy to clean as well." - LTaylor

#29 Effortlessly Clean Your Floors With The Vacuum Cleaner And Mop : Your Convenient Duo For Sparkling Surfaces Share icon Review: "I really love the idea of a vacuum mop and this does work very well. It is easy to clean my floors. I have about 1600 feet of hard wood flooring on my main floor. I ordered this to replace my corded vac mop from a different company. I am very happy with the way it works, and it is very easy." - D. Johnson

#30 Enjoy Seamless Listening With Apple AirPods Pro : Your Wireless Earbuds For Superior Sound Share icon Review: "You know it, this is airpods. USB-C worth it. Sounds great and noise cancellation is amazing." - Mark

#31 Deep Clean With A Steam Cleaner : A Solution For Spotless Surfaces Share icon Review: "I have bought and used other steamer and this one is the finest one I have ever used. It's easy to operate and heats up fast. The tank seal works great and it's very quiet." - Todd

#32 Elevate Your Sound With A Small Microphone : Your Portable Essential For Clear Audio Share icon Review: "This was my very first hands free mic and I wasn't sure how it worked until I bought this item. All you need to do is plug it into your phone, clip the mic anywhere you want, and start recording! Easy as that!" - Jennifer Buffinton

#33 Simplify Your Tasks With A Utility Cart With Handles : Your Convenient Companion For Effortless Organization Share icon Review: "I love my cart. It was super simple to put together and very sturdy. I use it in my bathroom for all my makeup that doesn't fit in my other areas (I could open my own makeup store w/ the amount of items I have) It was a great price. It would be wonderful to use in a baby's room." - Carrie Baker

#34 Keep Your Space Clean With A Pet Hair Remover : Tool For Fur-Free Surfaces Share icon Review: "I've been using this for a few weeks now and am very pleased with how it works. Simple to use and picks up the dog hair stuck on our couch and comfy chairs. Less than five minutes and I've gone over the couch." - Anna Nilsen

#35 Boost Your Fitness Routine With Workout Dumbbells : Your Key Tools For Strength And Stamina Share icon Review: "Great set offering great great value. The quality is very good and the weights are realy good looking and well ballanced, easy to hold with a good grip. Ideal set fro lighter exercises and to help you keep you healthy and fit." - Anton

#36 Streamline Your Cleaning Routine With A Mop And Bucket With Wringer Set : A Combo For Sparkling Floors Share icon Review: "Bought this to clean my tiny apartment and it works very well. As a girl with long hair, I shed a lot and I like how this product doesn't drag the hair all over the house, but rather helps you get it all and clean the surface. This mop works best on level flooring so consider that if your flooring isn't leveled properly (my previous apartment). Also if you're using on tile, its better if the grout isn't too big." - Daniela Crespo

#37 Unleash Your Creativity With A Bracelet Making Kit : Your DIY Adventure For Stylish Accessories Share icon Review: "The kit came exactly as advertised. Colors are super cute! Came with a little instruction page that helped me figure out how to tie on the clasps. It has been so fun and easy to use!!" - Leilani

#38 Get Crafty With A Crochet Kit : Your Starter Pack For Handmade Creations Share icon Review: "I love this kit! I had never crocheted before I bought this kit so I knew nothing going in. The videos are helpful and explain everything so clearly. It seems pricey at first but the videos and explanations are worth it- without them, I wouldn’t have learned what I did. I enjoyed it so much, I bought five more kits!!" - Chrissy

#39 Illuminate Your Garden With Solar Garden Lights : Your Eco-Friendly Solution For Outdoor Ambiance Share icon Review: "Easy to put together. Very visible in the dark look like lovely fairy lights." - Karen W Williams

#40 Kickstart Your Mornings With A Coffee Maker Share icon Review: "I absolutely 💯 love my stunning seafome green mini Keurig. It's not mini It's really a perfect size 12 cups and option for stronger coffee ☕. I've had many different Keurig's but this is DEFINITELY my favorite." - Kelli McGrade

#41 Create Culinary Masterpieces With Stand Mixer With Pouring Shield : Your Go-To Tool For Easy Baking Share icon Review: "I have been wanting one of these for years. Now that I have it I love it. I've created so many things with this in the past month that I've had it. Very good product." - Waswiser

#42 Keep Your Hands Safe With Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set : Your Reliable Cooking Companion Share icon Review: "Been looking for all silicone outside and cloth inside oven mitts for a while now and these were just the perfect thing! They mold very easily to whatever I’m grabbing. I like that they have a loop just inside so they can be hung up too." - Abigail Ray

#43 Illuminate Your Playtime With A Flying Disc With Lights : Glowing Companion For Nighttime Fun Share icon Review: "If you want something fun to do at dusk this is perfect! It holds up well if it hits something! Great color and different modes!" - Gina S.

#44 Quench Your Pet's Thirst With A Pet Fountain : A Hygienic Solution For Fresh Water Share icon Review: "My cat LOVES this water fountain. Easy to install, easy to clean and add water to it as well. Comes with the mat. WE leave the blue light on all the time, no issues. There is no noise coming from the machine like you would occasionally hear from some water fountains. I would highly recommend this." - Ashley Bellemore

#45 Tackle Messes On-The-Go With A Portable Cleaner : Handy Solution For Spills And Stains Share icon Review: "I've had this cleaner for almost a year now and have used it a lot in that time. It works great. The sprayer gets the cleaning fluid right where you want it and the suction is powerful and effective. What I like the best is how easy it is to grab it, use it and put it away. Even emptying and rinsing it is easy. No more pulling out a full size carpet cleaner for a small mess. I recommend it with no reservations." - Kindle Customer

#46 Achieve Radiant Skin With Dark Spot Remover Soap Bars : Solution For Even Complexion Share icon Review: "I’ve used this soap on my face for about a month now and all I can say is that it truly works wonders!!! My dark spots have cleared up and my skin is looking so good ! This is the only product I’ve been using along with sunscreen during the day." - Queeneth Henshaw

#47 Brighten Your Outdoor Space With Outdoor String Lights : A Magical Touch For Cozy Evenings Share icon Review: "I love these because they are plastic globes instead of glass. We have high winds that shatter our glass patio strings lights and make a huge mess to clean up. These are beautiful and bright, perfect for what we needed." - Momof2

#48 Relax And Swing Away With The Hanging Chair Swing : Your Cozy Spot For Leisure Moments Share icon Review: "Arrived quickly, comfortable, love the color, easy to build. Recommended!!" - Sappir

#49 Sip In Style With Stainless Steel Tumbler : Your Durable Companion For Refreshment Share icon Review: "I bought this quencher for my birthday since I dont have any thermal cups and it works so good. It keeps everything cold/hot for the whole day and I love the big handle and small bottom so it can fit into cup holders." - Sidra

#50 Stay Protected On The Go With The Refillable Sunscreen Applicator : Your Convenient Companion For Sun Safety Share icon Review: "It took me a while to realize how to actually fill the containers correctly but once I did it made it work so much better. This made it easy to reapply sunscreen without the gross feeling on my hands. My kids were able to apply evenly on themselves. Worth it." - Tall and a mom

#51 Strengthen And Revitalize Your Scalp And Hair With Strengthening Oil : Your Key To Healthy, Luscious Locks Share icon Review: "I use this product before every wash day which is 2-3 times a week. Sometimes the evening before, sometimes just 20 minutes before with a good scalp massage. I have not had any irritation and find it moisturizes my scalp and limits dryness between washes. Highly recommend." - Ashley Lewis

#52 Simplify Your Dishwashing Routine With The Collapsible Dish Basin With Drain Plug Share icon Review: "I bought this basin to wash baby bottles and pump parts, works great and the plug doesn't leak." - nica p

#53 Savor Every Bite With The Backyard Barbecue Mix Variety Pack Chips : Your Flavorful Selection For Outdoor Gatherings Share icon Review: "The snacks come well packaged and are fresh when opened. The bags are the same size as the ones I buy in the supermarket. This assortment is great because they’re aren’t any plain potato chips like the others. Only the “good stuff” that my seven year old loves!" - Jacks mom

#54 Spice Up Your Game Nights With A Funny Card Game : Your Hilarious Entertainment For Memorable Moments Share icon Review: "Hilarious game for all adult ages! My dad loves it (55) my best friend loves it! (24) and I'm sure my grandparents would love it too!" - Rheaa

#55 Personalize Your Ride With A Car Cup Coaster : Your Custom Touch For Stylish Beverage Holders Share icon Review: "The coasters are a nice little extra for my new ride. They fit well and perform as advertised. Haven't had to clean them yet though. Very inexpensive for a nice perk. Like the soft plastic over the old stone-like coasters and look nice." - Codi M.

#56 Streamline Your Kitchen Prep With An Over-The-Sink Colander Strainer Basket : Your Handy Tool For Effortless Draining Share icon Review: "Great price. No assembly require. Just pull out of the box and use. Love this great strainer that easily hangs on the sink to drain." - LL

#57 Unleash Your Creativity With Acrylic Paint Pens : Versatile Tools For Vibrant Artwork Share icon Review: "I bought these for a specific project but have found them to be useful in so many other paint projects! They help add the finishing touches to some of my painting! I love the option of the two sizes. Colors are great and they are ready to use right out of the box!" - Kerry

#58 Grow Smarter With Raised Garden Bed : Your Easy Solution For Lush Gardens Share icon Review: "This is a beautiful flower box. We ended up buying two after this one came out so perfect!" - darren kerfien

#59 Add Character To Your Space With Custom Metal Signs : Your Personalized Touch For Unique Decor Share icon Review: "Initially, we bought this to hang outside (backyard wall). We loved it so much that decided to hang it inside the house. We love it and recommend it!" - Pen Name

#60 Glow Up Your Look With Lip Gloss : Your Touch For Effortless Glamour Share icon Review: "It’s such a beautiful color , applies supper smooth and the color is very pigmented. I love it and the price is supper affordable." - Bonita cosmetics

#61 Illuminate Your Deck With Color Changing Solar Deck Lights : Your Vibrant Solution For Outdoor Ambiance Share icon Review: "I wanted to add a little ambience to our deck without spending a whole lot. These lights are pretty nice. Easy to install. I'll purchase another 16 pack for our fence next." - Bishop J.L. Spann,Jr

#62 Explore, Learn, And Play With The Kids Tablet : Your Child's Gateway To Education And Entertainment Share icon Review: "If you have toddlers you probably already know the Amazon tablets are the GO-TO for kids tablets but this 7" model is TOP TIER! The top of the menu is easily navigated with the types of activities you can do like Moves & TV and Games. The case is very thick and is rounded on the corners which is great for dropping. Got a year of Amazon kids when we purchased it and that was also a great inclusion!" - alex santurio

#63 Effortlessly Clean Your Floors With The Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket : Combo For Spotless Surfaces Share icon Review: "Quick set up! Excellent mop for large areas especially! Spinner works great to wring out mop!" - Kay Lynn Baker

#64 Comfort Your Little One With Baby Teething Toys : Your Trusted Aid For Teething Relief Share icon Review: "Came in a nice box for easy clean up, my 2.5 month old loves these! His little hands can hold them nicely as well." - Caitlin Smith

#65 Stay Connected And Safe With Echo Pop + Alexa Emergency Assist : Your Smart Solution For Peace Of Mind Share icon Review: "I like the small size but still has great quality and great sound. It was easy to set up and use." - Patrice H.

#66 Elevate Your Home Entertainment With A Smart Display Featuring Alexa And Fire TV Built-In Share icon Review: "Looks great on the mount I purchased and I love the photo frame function. It’s a great little fire tv as well. Pairing it with the Echo speaker makes the fire tv experience so much better as well as playing music. Button on top edge of frame to turn on/off mic and camera is a super smart product design feature as I have the other Alexa echo speaker right next to it so turning off the mic easily is super helpful." - Avid Amz Shopper

#67 Stay Connected And Fit With Apple Watch Series : Your Ultimate Wearable For Health And Productivity Share icon Review: "This watch was a gift for my partner and he loves it so much, it came fully functioning and in excellent condition, you won’t regret the purchase trust me." - Chan

#68 Relax Anywhere With An Inflatable Lounger Air Couch : Portable Comfort For Outdoor Leisure Share icon Review: "This product is fantastic. So easy to use and inflate. We own three of these products and all three of my children as well as my husband and I utilize them. Super easy to use an extremely comfortable. After a long day at work, my husband will lay on this product and conk out for a good hour. That’s how comfortable this product is." - Jessica Lyn Amaro

#69 Health & Fitness Tracker Watch : Companion For Active Living Share icon Review: "This FitBit is perfect. Simple to use, records all the info I need, accurate, and so comfortable I forget I’m wearing it usually. The silicone band is super comfy and non-irritating. Works great, only thing I recommend is buying a protector shell for the screen since the surface can scratch." - domesticait

#70 Achieve Flawless Coverage With Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation : Your Secret To Radiant, Natural-Looking Skin Share icon Review: "Gives beautiful coverage while being the most lightweight… it’s literal magic! Makes my skin look so good, coves up all my redness and discoloration and stays on all day!!!! I’ve tried so many foundations and nothing has been this good." - Annabel Rauch

#71 Keep Your Car Clean With A Car Trash Can With Lid : Handy Solution For On-The-Go Tidiness Share icon Review: "This little trash can for my car was a gift from my partner and is perfect. The liner bags are plenty big enough and easy to replace. It keeps everything in the receptacle until you take it out. No more trash collecting in my back seat because the litter bag overflowed. I love it!!!" - Nate Lott

#72 Create Lasting Memories With A Hand Casting Kit : Personalized Keepsake For Cherished Moments Share icon Review: "Very easy and fun activity to do!! We did ours on Valentine’s Day and it only took a few minutes to set up. Also clean up was easy as it’s all in the bucket. The cast comes out perfect with a lot of detail!" - Shawn brink

#73 Organize Your Kitchen With A Countertop Spice Rack With Spices Included: Convenient Solution For Flavorful Cooking Share icon Review: "Great for the price. Has every spice I need. Quality stand that looks great. Very happy with this spice rack!" - Leap

#74 Celebrate Love With An Anniversary Gift Candle : Your Sentimental Gesture For Special Moments Share icon Review: "This candle came packed well in a gift box and it would make an excellent gift. The rose sandalwood scent is a bit earthy but not overpowering. The quality of the label is really nice and the candle appears high end. For the personalization of the label, I'd say this is a fair price for the quality of the candle." - Morgan

#75 Customize Your Style With Tiny Earrings : Your Perfect Accent For Everyday Elegance Share icon Review: "Love these little studs! The 2mm is perfect for a cute second hold or helix piercing. These would also be great for kids. I’ll definitely be purchasing more as I get more piercings and probably in additional sizes." - Laura L.

#76 The Rest Baby Sound Machine : Your Key To Peaceful Nights Share icon Review: "I love Hatch! It’s a great product. It’s super relaxing for my baby and the light makes her feel secure. Also, I can customize it with so many different sounds and light colors. This device is worth buying." - Cristina

#77 Recharge Your Day With An Energy Drink : Your Boost For Endurance And Focus Share icon Review: "Excellent product, array of flavors and top quality ingredients. My favorites are the cola (tastes like a lighter version of a Pepsi or Coke, without losing the essence), and the orange (tastes like a lighter version of a Sunkist soda, very refreshing) and the grape (tastes like a grape soda!) absolutely LOVE!" - EstherM

#78 Engage Your Little One With The Crawling Crab Baby Toy : Your Adorable Companion For Playful Adventures Share icon Review: "My one year old loves this thing. He will easily with it for 30 minutes which is an eternity for a toddler. This silly crab encouraged him to crawl, clap and dance. And now what he’s walking, this crab cannot escape!" - Sandy G.

#79 Revitalize Your Car Interior With Car Cleaning Slime : Your Quirky Solution For Spotless Spaces Share icon Review: "Does a really good job picking up all the tiny bits that refuse to get vacuumed or wiped away. Definitely recommend that you clean as much you can initially, and then use a stiff brush (a boar hair brush works excellent) to know loose any remaining bits. Then going in with this gooey blobs traps all the loose particles and pulls them out of the hard to reach areas. It's definitely best when being used as part of a team of tools!" - Northwest Dad

#80 Delight Your Little Ones With The Very Hungry Caterpillar : Your Classic Tale For Joyful Storytime Share icon Review: "This is the favorite book of my son since 3 years old. He can memorize and read the whole book at that young age. Until now he is still loves it. Very nice book. It is thick,nice presentation of the story and the pictures are realistic that will catch the attention of kids." - Quel

#81 Step Onto Luxury With A Bath Rug : Your Soft Touch For Cozy Bathroom Comfort Share icon Review: "It is so soft and secure. I’m waiting till it goes on sale to buy more. It solves everything: by the shower it will never slip; on cold days it is heaven. I find myself just staring at how beautiful it is. Never loved a bathroom rug before." - Ruth’s

#82 Nourish Your Little One's Skin With Baby Healing Ointment : Your Gentle Relief For Baby's Comfort Share icon Review: "This ointment is a great solution for extremely dry, flaky skin. It can be used all over the body and has no strange smell, making it a safe option for babies and even adults." - yusiyao ying

#83 Relax In Style With A Wicker Egg Chair : Your Cozy Retreat For Leisure Moments Share icon Review: "Stylish, sturdy and super easy to put together. It’s wide enough to sit, slouch or lean while you relax. Make sure to take it outside before attaching the seat (otherwise, it may not go through your doorway). Overall it seems to be good quality." - Alaina

#84 Gentle Cleanse Your Little One With Baby Wash & Shampoo : A Mild Formula For Tender Care Share icon Review: "In general, this brand is awesome! I used it for myself and now for my baby who has sensitive skin which is prone to redness. I like this because it is 2 in 1, shampoo & wash so I don’t have to use 2 products!" - Marina

#85 Illuminate Your Cabinets With Under Cabinet Lights : Sleek Solution For Enhanced Visibility Share icon Review: "Love the motion sensor feature on these. They are a great addition to our bathroom! I love that I can just walk into the bathroom and see!" - Alicia Bikram

#86 Keep Pesky Mosquitoes At Bay With Mosquito Repellent : Your Shield For Peaceful Nights Share icon Review: "I purchased this because we love to be outside on the west coast of Florida. This morning I was trying to enjoy my coffee outside in my lanai. Those pesky no-seeums were driving me back inside when I remembered that I had just recieved this from AMAZON! I turned it on and within minutes was able to sit outside and enjoy my coffee with no bites whatsoever." - Terri Gralinski

#87 Brighten Your Garden With Purple Lotus Solar Lights : Your Magical Touch For Enchanting Outdoor Spaces Share icon Review: "These lights are not just beautiful, they’re convenient and durable! I’ve had mine for a couple of years and even though I have changed a couple of them over time, they’re great! They have endured a foot of snow, heavy rains, high temperature heat, heavy winds & everything in between and they still work!" - Jolly Shopper

#88 Freshen Your Car With Flower Air Vent Clip Air Freshener : Your Fragrant Touch For Pleasant Drives Share icon Review: "These flowers are so cute, and I love that they come with a variety of scents too. I would purchase it again." - Savannah Smolek

#89 Heat-Resistant Drainer : Your Protective Shield For Hot Cookware Share icon Review: "I got this specifically for camping because I use my cast irons exclusively for camp meals and draining pasta from a heavy pot into soil is messy, dangerous, and just heavy. This fit perfectly and made the whole ordeal so easy. I also fit it into a much smaller saucepan and it also worked just as well. I definitely recommend for camping and for home." - Akire

#90 Get Comfy Anywhere With The Camping Chair : Your Perfect Seat For Outdoor Fun Share icon Review: "Very nice item! Durable, for sure! Feels weatherproof but also fabric so its not a bad material to be bare against! Elbows!! Haha it has a high back so I can lay my head back when reclining and have neck support!" - Bris.rec

#91 Accessorize With Elegance Using Tiny Hoop Earrings : Your Chic Accent For Everyday Glamour Share icon Review: "The installation process for these earrings is very simple and quick! I gave them a quick wash with some hand soap to clean them and popped them right in my ear. Love the look and a major bonus, they're comfortable to sleep in!" - Marisa

#92 Light Up And Organize Your Space With The Floor Lamp With Shelves : Your Functional Fixture For Stylish Living Share icon Review: "Perfect for my corner, make the room look beautiful. I am absolutely pleased with this product. Sturdy and easy to assemble." - Richard J

#93 Fuel Your Day With Protein Shake : Your Nutritious Boost For Energy And Recovery Share icon Review: "This stuff is surprisingly delicious! My husband's doctor recommended he increase his protein intake, so we gave this product a try. Often, these kinds of products taste pretty bland, but not this one. My husband described it as tasting like melted chocolate ice cream! He hasn't even bothered mixing it with anything else because he enjoys it just the way it is." - Cece

#94 Tidy Up Your Bath Space With Bath Organizers : Your Handy Storage Solution For A Clutter-Free Bathroom Share icon Review: "I have had this up for a month now, has not loosened one bit. Super easy to put up, very functional. Looks great." - Kelly Levesque

#95 Enhance Your Look With Eyeshadow Stick : Convenient Tool For Easy Glamour Share icon Review: "Julep makes great makeup products. This is one that I use all the time. It goes on easily and removes the same. This stick lasts all day. The color does not run nor smear. I absolutely love these eye shadow crayons." - 1Taxworker

#96 Brighten Your Space With A Stained Glass Bird Accent Lamp : Whimsical Touch For Cozy Ambiance Share icon Review: "I gave this as a gift to a friend, just as a show of love and gratitude. As it turns out I was the one getting the adoration. It's positively beautiful in detail elegance and quality. The illumination is also very inviting and warm. Highly recommended!!!" - dl baker

#97 Keep Your Bathroom Tidy With The Toilet Paper Holder Stand : Your Convenient Solution For Bathroom Essentials Share icon Review: "Easy to assemble. Compact yet storage room for 2 extra rolls behind the door and one more on the middle shelf. Easy access to change the roll with the flip top shelf. Top shelf can be used for wet wipes if you use them." - Marilyn V.

#98 Breathe Easy With An Air Purifier : Tool For Clean Indoor Air Share icon Review: "This thing works great. I put it on a strict 8hr purification process just to get anything out of my house! My house does have a specific smell to it and it doesn't stink just apparent. This thing eliminates it for the most part and leaves lead way for my room spray to take over! I feel like i feel the difference when breathing well. its not super loud as the sleep mode works great! However it can also be used as a white noise machine to put you to sleep! Worth the money and quality of life." - Curshia

#99 Revamp Your Bed With A Twin Bedding Set : Your Cozy Upgrade For Sweet Dreams Share icon Review: "This is a very good set! The quality is good and the comfort is good. My husband opens the window in the winter and freezes me out but this comforter has kept me warm." - Anstacia Dixie