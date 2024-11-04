Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Go To The FBI”: Woman Horrified After Finding Tracker Sewn Inside Clothes She Ordered Online
News

“Go To The FBI”: Woman Horrified After Finding Tracker Sewn Inside Clothes She Ordered Online

A Shein customer was appalled to find a tracker sewn into the material of her most recent purchase.

TikToker Riya, going by the username @bandanabixch14, posted a video five days ago featuring her new denim overalls. As she squeezed the back panel, a loud beeping noise could be heard. 

The clip has since gone viral, with thousands of comments questioning the safety of those who purchase Shein items. 

Highlights
  • A Shein customer found a tracker sewn into her new overalls, which prompted her to file a police report.
  • The viral video by TikToker @bandanabixch14 has 11.5M views and raised safety concerns.
  • The tracker was made by Chipolo, which is often used to locate personal items like keys.

A woman on TikTok is going viral after finding a tracker in her newly bought Shein overalls 

Image credits: Dick Thomas Johnson / flickr (not the actual photo)

“So I found a tracker in my overalls from SHEIN,” read the on-screen text as the video showed Riya turning around in search of the tracker, saying she was “so scared.” She used a knife to cut open the material to further inspect what was producing the noise.

Riya pulled out a white circular item with the word “Chipolo” engraved on its surface and asked, “What the f–k is this?” 

The caption of the video, which now has 11.5M views and over 1M likes, read, “What yall missed was the panic attack and the police report but ive had these for a lil while now and I had no idea bro. i feel so violated.”

Image credits: bandanabixch14

Three days later, the TikToker posted a follow-up video and explained her purpose for sharing the clip online, saying it was an effort to spread awareness and make sure her viewers were safe while shopping—especially when purchasing items from Shein

She also showed a picture of the report she filed with the police to further investigate the tracker.

Bored Panda received a statement attributed to a Shein spokersperson, which read, “Shein takes product safety seriously. We have contacted this customer so that we can investigate the claim and continue to await a response.”

Many viewers voiced their concerns in the comments regarding the purpose of the tag

Image credits: bandanabixch14

“Girl go to the police,” was the general verdict from viewers. 

“Wait this is actually scary,” wrote someone.

“NOW TELL ME WHYYY I was standing in my kitchen last night, no one’s home and I hear the SAME sound,” one user said. “I have some Halloween shein items sitting in here from a party last wknd. Im about to tear this house DOWN.” 

Another comment read, “THATS A CHIPOLO I HAVE ONE ON MY KEYS.”

Image credits: bandanabixch14

“Chipolo trackers have to be within 200ft from the device that activated to see location if I’m remembering correct,” said a fifth. “Do you have someone near you that’d wanna stalk you?”

Chipolo’s official website states that it is an item similar to an AirTag—something customers usually clip onto their valuable belongings to track their location. 

A few people suspected a customer had returned the overalls and placed the chip in the material, hoping to find the manufacturing factory.

Strangely enough, this isn’t the first time an unwanted item has arrived with a Shein package

Image credits: bandanabixch14

Back in October of this year, a student opened her clothing parcel from Shein to find a live scorpion inside.

According to BBC News, 18-year-old Sofia Alonso-Mossinger was opening the packaging of her boots when she stumbled upon what she assumed was a toy.

“I unzipped the outer packaging and saw something move and was like, what’s this?” she said.

Shein, which is based in China, later claimed it had conducted an internal investigation and confirmed that “all standard operating processes have been adhered to.”

In addition to their customers’ unexpected findings, Shein has been gaining attention regarding the alleged mistreatment of their employees

Image credits: bandanabixch14

Shein prides itself on its low prices and quick turnaround, often staying on top of fashion trends. But it turns out, these benefits come at a cost—specifically impacting their underage workers.

Two months ago, the company was the target of several allegations of child labor within its supply chain. Reports had previously emerged offering a transparent look at how their items were made, as written in Supply Chain World.

Reportedly, many workers—including minors—were forced to work long hours with minimal pay and inadequate attention to their safety. These practices are a far cry from Shein’s public commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability.

Image credits: bandanabixch14

@bandanabixch14 What yall missed was the panic attack and the police report but ive had these for a lil while now and I had no idea bro😭i feel so violated #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #shein ♬ original sound – riya

@bandanabixch14 Ntm on me in that video and excuse my french #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #sheintracker ♬ original sound – riya

The allegations were not isolated incidents, however, raising broader concerns over the ethics of the fashion industry and whether speed and low costs come at a much higher price. 

NewsNation reports that Shein’s rival company, Temu, was also accused of mistreating their employees.

Elizabeth Brotherton-Bunch, senior vice president for communications at the Alliance for American Manufacturing, said, “It’s becoming more and more clear that they are reliant on forced labor to make their products.”

Some commenters theorized how the tracker might have ended up in the overalls

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Linas Jokubaitis

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Linas Jokubaitis

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

simperium avatar
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I may get some hate, but... am I the only one really suspicious? I mean, somehow the one ordered by this tiktoker had the tracker in. It is weird and I partly expect that in a month we will have a big reveal how she did it for clicks.

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
surlyscot avatar
Surly Scot
Surly Scot
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It came from China, Chipolo trackers can track within 200ft. It's really odd to have one of those found inside clothing from thousands of miles away on a random customer you've never met/seen. Anyone else have some fun wild theories on this post? (Apart form the obvious "she planted it herself" shtick).

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
hermom504 avatar
WonderWoman
WonderWoman
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The people who work at Shein make like 10 cents an hour, how the hell are they affording to purchase a tracker and sew it into some jenky overalls? And for what purpose? To find out what someone who supports slave labor is doing on their own time? I say total BS and this tiktoker just wanted to go viral and show us all her undies.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
