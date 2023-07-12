If you’re a straight woman, chances are the photos on this list will disappoint you but not surprise you. Unfortunately, many women have found themselves in relationships with men who couldn’t find a clitoris if their life depended on it. And while it does require being curious and caring enough to listen to women and learn about their anatomy to actually be able to label the female reproductive system, that’s certainly not rocket science. But if you ask any of the men featured in the Bad Women’s Anatomy subreddit, it might be even more challenging than rocket science…

This online group, which was created in 2014, has documented countless occurrences of men demonstrating just how little they know about the female body, but with great confidence. The group has amassed an impressive 566k members, and it showcases just how failed sex education is in many places (in schools and in homes). From judging women for having hair on their bodies to assuming you can tell who is a virgin based on how they feel, there seems to be no end to the amount of ignorant things men have said about women online.