102 Times Men Spoke About Women’s Bodies Despite Having 0 Clue What They Were Talking About (New Pics)
Alright class, today we’re going to be labeling a diagram of the female reproductive system! Do you know the difference between the vagina, vulva, ovaries, uterus and urethra? Well, if you’re a man, there’s apparently a 50% chance you don't.
While some women enjoy having a little mystery in their love lives, being with someone who knows absolutely nothing about their anatomy is not what they mean. So in honor of all the overly confident men out there who make ignorant claims about women’s bodies, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the Bad Women’s Anatomy subreddit down below. Enjoy reading through these facepalm-worthy posts, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you weep for straight women everywhere!
This post may include affiliate links.
I Can’t Believe This Is Really A Thing
Time Zones Are Weird. France Is In 2023 And The Us Is In 1823
Maybe Because Babies Come From Women's Womb
If you’re a straight woman, chances are the photos on this list will disappoint you but not surprise you. Unfortunately, many women have found themselves in relationships with men who couldn’t find a clitoris if their life depended on it. And while it does require being curious and caring enough to listen to women and learn about their anatomy to actually be able to label the female reproductive system, that’s certainly not rocket science. But if you ask any of the men featured in the Bad Women’s Anatomy subreddit, it might be even more challenging than rocket science…
This online group, which was created in 2014, has documented countless occurrences of men demonstrating just how little they know about the female body, but with great confidence. The group has amassed an impressive 566k members, and it showcases just how failed sex education is in many places (in schools and in homes). From judging women for having hair on their bodies to assuming you can tell who is a virgin based on how they feel, there seems to be no end to the amount of ignorant things men have said about women online.
Nice Try, Guys
The Cathedral Is A Myth
A Girl Posts A Selfie For Her 18th Birthday… Cue Men Being Confused And Rude About The Fact That Women Have Body Hair
Normalise body hair on women. BECAUSE IT IS NORMAL!
Now, I want to be clear that this group is not shaming men in general. There are plenty of men out there who have no problem doing research on their own and talking to their partners to understand the female body. But the guys who feel comfortable spewing ignorant, misogynistic and downright ridiculous claims online about women’s bodies deserve to be called out. According to one survey, 17% reported that they didn’t think gynecological health issues was anything they needed to know or worry about, and a quarter admitted that they weren’t comfortable discussing gynecological health with their partner.
This is unsettling considering that gynecological cancers, including those of the ovaries, uterus, cervix, vulva and vagina, are the fourth most common cancer among women in the UK, killing thousands of women annually. It’s important for women to feel comfortable discussing these issues and for them to feel safe bringing them up in front of their partners. Plus, when men view women’s reproductive health as shameful or taboo, they’re likely to pass those beliefs onto their children as well, furthering the stigma surrounding women’s bodies.
Just Hold The Blood In
"It's the same damn thing." Men are freaking stupid. i say this as a man.
That Rare Example Of Bad Anatomy Done Intentionally For Humour. That Is Actually Funny!
Just Wow
Unfortunately, men aren’t the only ones who have trouble identifying parts of the female reproductive system. According to a 2020 poll, one in ten women were unable to correctly label a diagram of their own reproductive system. 57% even admitted that they didn’t have as much knowledge about their own bodies as they probably should. When asked whose fault it was for having such a poor understanding of the female body, over a third of the women blamed teachers, while 28% pointed the finger at their parents. A quarter also said the government’s education standards were lacking, and 24% said religious organizations were a factor.
“We Can Always Tell”
Women don't have abdominal muscles obviously. We have a very complex system of stilts to keep ourselves upright.
Woman Above +25 Are Old Hags…
“9 Periods Per Year”
9 periods a year. This man knows his stuff. All you women claim an extra 3 just for attention.
This lack of knowledge can have serious impacts on women’s health as well. 52% of those surveyed said they don’t feel like they can properly advocate for themselves in doctor’s offices. And the top issues women want more information about are what the different organs do, menopause and perimenopause, when a woman is most fertile, how the reproductive system works, the stages of pregnancy, menstruation and puberty. While it’s easy to laugh about the unfortunate state of education we receive on the human reproductive systems, it’s not so funny to know that this leads to women being diagnosed later than men on average for over 700 diseases.
On A Post Discussing The Misconception Of Intact Hymen=virginity
It's Not Like A Woman Is 72% More Likely To Be Seriously Injured And 17% More Likely To Die In A Car Crash
So for those who didn't know a lot of test dummies are shaped as men and designed to be of an average male body, this means that its technically not tested to see if women would be safe in a crash so people are starting to demand female dummies, yh its crazy how car brand never considered "hey, maybe we should check if this is safe for y'know people other then men" of course this is to do with money for the car industry why make 2 dummies when you can make one. So people demanding female dummies make total sense
Women Are Like...* Shuffles Deck *... Avocados!
In the United States, in particular, part of the reason we understand so little about women’s bodies is because they weren’t required to be included in clinical research until 1993, when Congress finally passed the NIH Revitalization Act. And for some reason, decades later, the gender health gap persists, Priyanka Jain and Laine Bruzek write for Fortune. “To this day, we don’t truly know how women metabolize and react to many medicines, why some adverse reactions are more common in women, nor how women experience or manifest pain,” Jain and Bruzek note. “The efficacy, dosage, and side effects of many drugs were never tested on women.”
The Gallopan Tube
The Secrets Out, Plus Size People Are Just Staying Super Hydrated
Oh Yes! We Would Be Nothing Without Our Breasts
Clearly, as the photos on this list show, having a lack of understanding doesn’t stop many men from mansplaining away online about women’s bodies and health. But if you’re a man or a woman who’s actually interested in learning something about the female reproductive system you might not have known already, let’s start with discussing the menstrual cycle. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Menstruation refers to the periodic shedding of your uterine lining when pregnancy doesn’t occur that cycle.” Most menstrual cycles take about 28 days and include three phases: follicular (when the egg develops), ovulatory (the releasing of the egg), and luteal (when hormone levels decrease if the egg doesn’t implant).
This Is Abhorrent, Even As A Joke
There’s People Who Really Think Virgins Can’t Use Tampons
Trans People Live In This Dude's Head Rent Free (Cw For Transphobia)
So, as a man, if my hips are wider than my shoulders, am I technically a woman?
Women are born with all of the eggs that they’ll ever produce, which is typically about 1 million eggs at the time of birth. “By the time you reach puberty, only about 300,000 remain,” the Cleveland Clinic explains. “The number of eggs you have continues to decline as you age and menstruate each cycle. Fertility also declines with age due to the decreasing number and quality of your remaining eggs.”
“Dna Binds To Cells In The Brain”
A Place Full Of Girls
“Females Need To Reach Orgasm By Penetration. It’s Biology.” -Someone Who Most Definitely Failed Biology
During this day in age, when many states in the US have enacted extremely strict regulations against abortion, spreading misinformation about women’s bodies can be incredibly dangerous. It’s funny to see an ignorant man tweet about how little he knows about vaginas, but it’s frightening when various aspects of women’s health are overlooked. Cardiologists aren’t even trained to recognize heart disease symptoms in women, and 53% of women who had heart attacks were turned away by their doctors. Women deserve better, and we deserve health care providers who understand our bodies. The information we need to stay healthy is out there; let’s make it mainstream.
Apparently The Sperm Makes Choices
“Your Womb Records Your Sex Life”
Um What
Are these photos making you want to send every man you know back to middle school sex education class? There’s nothing wrong with admitting that you don’t know something and taking the time to educate yourself, but spewing ignorant and downright ridiculous claims about women’s bodies is certain to get you shamed online. Keep upvoting the pics you find most ridiculous, and then if you’re interested in viewing even more photos that will make you facepalm, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring Bad Women’s Anatomy right here!
"5min Of Continuons Sex"
Pov: You're A Woman In A Doctor's Office
Yep. And pretty much the reason I avoid them like the plague. 😑
That's Actually False
Can’t Find His Brain
Skill Issue, Git Gud
Maple Syrup Can Do What???
Ah Yes, Put Water Inside Your Privates Girl!
When Questioned About The Blood All Over His Car, Convicted Serial Killer Said His Girlfriend’s Period Got All Over The Front Seat And Was Blown Out The Window Into The Backseat
She must be one of those girls with an extra juicy uterine lining from the last post
As A Guy, I Can Definitely Say This Is What We Expect Now
"If You Start Giving Oral Sex To A Guy, All You Are To Him Is A Hole."
Unclean
Humanity Would Have Become Extinct A Long Time Ago
There's No Other Function For Boobs Than Sex Appeal
I want them to shoot lasers out the nipples when you squeeze them so I can hunt down uneducated bigots
Women Lose Their Autism If They Have A Kid
Fell Over Laughing
All the articles that say that about the g-spot talk about how it's part of the internal structure of the clit and not it's own thing. But these guys can't read past headlines ig.
Stay Active Ladies
So, wait, does that mean my uterus will stop working after 3 months and I won't get my period?
Comment From Someone Regarding A Suggestion That Period Products Should Be Free
Psa: Don't Dye Your Hair While On Your Period
Because Women Over 30 Are Supposed To Look Like Prince Philip?
It “Rings The Eggs Down”
Women Just Constantly Pee Themselves Now I Guess
I Think This Is The Dumbest Thing I’ve Heard In A Long Time
Wrong, Periods Get Synched With The Moon!
Some menstrual cycles are more excellent than others?
This Reads Like Satire
Why does sex hurt? Because your vagina is raw from all the garlic and vinegar you're shoving inside it.