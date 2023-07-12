Alright class, today we’re going to be labeling a diagram of the female reproductive system! Do you know the difference between the vagina, vulva, ovaries, uterus and urethra? Well, if you’re a man, there’s apparently a 50% chance you don't.

While some women enjoy having a little mystery in their love lives, being with someone who knows absolutely nothing about their anatomy is not what they mean. So in honor of all the overly confident men out there who make ignorant claims about women’s bodies, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the Bad Women’s Anatomy subreddit down below. Enjoy reading through these facepalm-worthy posts, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you weep for straight women everywhere!

#1

I Can’t Believe This Is Really A Thing

I Can't Believe This Is Really A Thing

wilymon Report

#2

Time Zones Are Weird. France Is In 2023 And The Us Is In 1823

Time Zones Are Weird. France Is In 2023 And The Us Is In 1823

xxxSexMan69xxx Report

Yay France! Now if those still lagging behind could follow this example....

#3

Maybe Because Babies Come From Women's Womb

Maybe Because Babies Come From Women's Womb

witchy_princess011 Report

“Here's all you have to know about men and women: women are crazy, men are stupid. And the main reason women are crazy is that men are stupid.” ― George Carlin

If you’re a straight woman, chances are the photos on this list will disappoint you but not surprise you. Unfortunately, many women have found themselves in relationships with men who couldn’t find a clitoris if their life depended on it. And while it does require being curious and caring enough to listen to women and learn about their anatomy to actually be able to label the female reproductive system, that’s certainly not rocket science. But if you ask any of the men featured in the Bad Women’s Anatomy subreddit, it might be even more challenging than rocket science…

This online group, which was created in 2014, has documented countless occurrences of men demonstrating just how little they know about the female body, but with great confidence. The group has amassed an impressive 566k members, and it showcases just how failed sex education is in many places (in schools and in homes). From judging women for having hair on their bodies to assuming you can tell who is a virgin based on how they feel, there seems to be no end to the amount of ignorant things men have said about women online. 
#4

Nice Try, Guys

Nice Try, Guys

anon12xyz Report

I love the trend of using random words as insults. There's something so satisfying in saying "What are you even on about you soggy dishtowel?"

#5

The Cathedral Is A Myth

The Cathedral Is A Myth

xxxSexMan69xxx Report

#6

A Girl Posts A Selfie For Her 18th Birthday… Cue Men Being Confused And Rude About The Fact That Women Have Body Hair

A Girl Posts A Selfie For Her 18th Birthday… Cue Men Being Confused And Rude About The Fact That Women Have Body Hair

catdarkless Report

Normalise body hair on women. BECAUSE IT IS NORMAL!

Now, I want to be clear that this group is not shaming men in general. There are plenty of men out there who have no problem doing research on their own and talking to their partners to understand the female body. But the guys who feel comfortable spewing ignorant, misogynistic and downright ridiculous claims online about women’s bodies deserve to be called out. According to one survey, 17% reported that they didn’t think gynecological health issues was anything they needed to know or worry about, and a quarter admitted that they weren’t comfortable discussing gynecological health with their partner.

This is unsettling considering that gynecological cancers, including those of the ovaries, uterus, cervix, vulva and vagina, are the fourth most common cancer among women in the UK, killing thousands of women annually. It’s important for women to feel comfortable discussing these issues and for them to feel safe bringing them up in front of their partners. Plus, when men view women’s reproductive health as shameful or taboo, they’re likely to pass those beliefs onto their children as well, furthering the stigma surrounding women’s bodies.  
#7

Just Hold The Blood In

Just Hold The Blood In

Comfortable_Pen3589 Report

"It's the same damn thing." Men are freaking stupid. i say this as a man.

#8

That Rare Example Of Bad Anatomy Done Intentionally For Humour. That Is Actually Funny!

That Rare Example Of Bad Anatomy Done Intentionally For Humour. That Is Actually Funny!

Dixielandblues Report

#9

Just Wow

Just Wow

SmuttilyBrood Report

"Children don't need sex ed because that's pedophilia"

Unfortunately, men aren’t the only ones who have trouble identifying parts of the female reproductive system. According to a 2020 poll, one in ten women were unable to correctly label a diagram of their own reproductive system. 57% even admitted that they didn’t have as much knowledge about their own bodies as they probably should. When asked whose fault it was for having such a poor understanding of the female body, over a third of the women blamed teachers, while 28% pointed the finger at their parents. A quarter also said the government’s education standards were lacking, and 24% said religious organizations were a factor.     
#10

“We Can Always Tell”

"We Can Always Tell"

aegisthus11 Report

Women don't have abdominal muscles obviously. We have a very complex system of stilts to keep ourselves upright.

#11

Woman Above +25 Are Old Hags…

Woman Above +25 Are Old Hags…

arnau9410 Report

There's no such thing as an alpha male. Just angry little boys who constantly have to tell everyone that they're "alpha". And yes, I'm male.

#12

“9 Periods Per Year”

"9 Periods Per Year"

parrotsaregoated Report

9 periods a year. This man knows his stuff. All you women claim an extra 3 just for attention.

This lack of knowledge can have serious impacts on women’s health as well. 52% of those surveyed said they don’t feel like they can properly advocate for themselves in doctor’s offices. And the top issues women want more information about are what the different organs do, menopause and perimenopause, when a woman is most fertile, how the reproductive system works, the stages of pregnancy, menstruation and puberty. While it’s easy to laugh about the unfortunate state of education we receive on the human reproductive systems, it’s not so funny to know that this leads to women being diagnosed later than men on average for over 700 diseases.    

#13

On A Post Discussing The Misconception Of Intact Hymen=virginity

On A Post Discussing The Misconception Of Intact Hymen=virginity

jeffreyepsteinsmom Report

.....huh? I'm....what? Do people think a hymen is like that freshness seal on a pringles can?

#14

It's Not Like A Woman Is 72% More Likely To Be Seriously Injured And 17% More Likely To Die In A Car Crash

It's Not Like A Woman Is 72% More Likely To Be Seriously Injured And 17% More Likely To Die In A Car Crash

DeviousAmoeba10 Report

So for those who didn't know a lot of test dummies are shaped as men and designed to be of an average male body, this means that its technically not tested to see if women would be safe in a crash so people are starting to demand female dummies, yh its crazy how car brand never considered "hey, maybe we should check if this is safe for y'know people other then men" of course this is to do with money for the car industry why make 2 dummies when you can make one. So people demanding female dummies make total sense

#15

Women Are Like...* Shuffles Deck *... Avocados!

Women Are Like...* Shuffles Deck *... Avocados!

amerix Report

Eric can go sit on a cactus. Repeatedly

In the United States, in particular, part of the reason we understand so little about women’s bodies is because they weren’t required to be included in clinical research until 1993, when Congress finally passed the NIH Revitalization Act. And for some reason, decades later, the gender health gap persists, Priyanka Jain and Laine Bruzek write for Fortune. “To this day, we don’t truly know how women metabolize and react to many medicines, why some adverse reactions are more common in women, nor how women experience or manifest pain,” Jain and Bruzek note. “The efficacy, dosage, and side effects of many drugs were never tested on women.”
#16

The Gallopan Tube

The Gallopan Tube

Important_Gas_3802 Report

Was... was this post written by a sperm cell?

#17

The Secrets Out, Plus Size People Are Just Staying Super Hydrated

The Secrets Out, Plus Size People Are Just Staying Super Hydrated

karmaxkarmm Report

#18

Oh Yes! We Would Be Nothing Without Our Breasts

Oh Yes! We Would Be Nothing Without Our Breasts

pups-revenge-cake Report

Clearly, as the photos on this list show, having a lack of understanding doesn’t stop many men from mansplaining away online about women’s bodies and health. But if you’re a man or a woman who’s actually interested in learning something about the female reproductive system you might not have known already, let’s start with discussing the menstrual cycle. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Menstruation refers to the periodic shedding of your uterine lining when pregnancy doesn’t occur that cycle.” Most menstrual cycles take about 28 days and include three phases: follicular (when the egg develops), ovulatory (the releasing of the egg), and luteal (when hormone levels decrease if the egg doesn’t implant). 
#19

This Is Abhorrent, Even As A Joke

This Is Abhorrent, Even As A Joke

xxxSexMan69xxx Report

Sir, if you like it tight, you should go to jail

#20

There’s People Who Really Think Virgins Can’t Use Tampons

There's People Who Really Think Virgins Can't Use Tampons

CarlaDazzi6 Report

#21

Trans People Live In This Dude's Head Rent Free (Cw For Transphobia)

Trans People Live In This Dude's Head Rent Free (Cw For Transphobia)

xxxSexMan69xxx Report

So, as a man, if my hips are wider than my shoulders, am I technically a woman?

Women are born with all of the eggs that they’ll ever produce, which is typically about 1 million eggs at the time of birth. “By the time you reach puberty, only about 300,000 remain,” the Cleveland Clinic explains. “The number of eggs you have continues to decline as you age and menstruate each cycle. Fertility also declines with age due to the decreasing number and quality of your remaining eggs.” 
#22

“Dna Binds To Cells In The Brain”

"Dna Binds To Cells In The Brain"

The_Dickasso Report

#23

A Place Full Of Girls

A Place Full Of Girls

SectorCompetitive564 Report

Have gay sex then, it makes you manlier (life hacks)

#24

“Females Need To Reach Orgasm By Penetration. It’s Biology.” -Someone Who Most Definitely Failed Biology

"Females Need To Reach Orgasm By Penetration. It's Biology." -Someone Who Most Definitely Failed Biology

Other-Cantaloupe4765 Report

During this day in age, when many states in the US have enacted extremely strict regulations against abortion, spreading misinformation about women’s bodies can be incredibly dangerous. It’s funny to see an ignorant man tweet about how little he knows about vaginas, but it’s frightening when various aspects of women’s health are overlooked. Cardiologists aren’t even trained to recognize heart disease symptoms in women, and 53% of women who had heart attacks were turned away by their doctors. Women deserve better, and we deserve health care providers who understand our bodies. The information we need to stay healthy is out there; let’s make it mainstream.  
#25

Apparently The Sperm Makes Choices

Apparently The Sperm Makes Choices

megsie72 Report

Isn't there just the one egg most of the time?

#26

“Your Womb Records Your Sex Life”

"Your Womb Records Your Sex Life"

parrotsaregoated Report

It saddens me that other women are promoting rubbish like this.

#27

Um What

Um What

eat_mypotato Report

Are these photos making you want to send every man you know back to middle school sex education class? There’s nothing wrong with admitting that you don’t know something and taking the time to educate yourself, but spewing ignorant and downright ridiculous claims about women’s bodies is certain to get you shamed online. Keep upvoting the pics you find most ridiculous, and then if you’re interested in viewing even more photos that will make you facepalm, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring Bad Women’s Anatomy right here!
#28

"5min Of Continuons Sex"

"5min Of Continuons Sex"

TheRealSnorkel Report

Yeah, it must be THEIR fault you know

#29

Pov: You're A Woman In A Doctor's Office

Pov: You're A Woman In A Doctor's Office

PhoenixQueenAzula Report

Yep. And pretty much the reason I avoid them like the plague. 😑

#30

That's Actually False

That's Actually False

fedorasharkk Report

Yes, Captain Patriot know better than a doctor

#31

Can’t Find His Brain

Can't Find His Brain

Emil8ner Report

Move along, literally nothing to see here...

#32

Skill Issue, Git Gud

Skill Issue, Git Gud

xxxSexMan69xxx Report

Tell us you've never satisfied a woman without telling us you've never satisfied a woman.

#33

Maple Syrup Can Do What???

Maple Syrup Can Do What???

LeahAbbie Report

Is this how Groot was conceived?

#34

Ah Yes, Put Water Inside Your Privates Girl!

Ah Yes, Put Water Inside Your Privates Girl!

poisoned_corpse Report

Please do wash under your foreskins tho

#35

When Questioned About The Blood All Over His Car, Convicted Serial Killer Said His Girlfriend’s Period Got All Over The Front Seat And Was Blown Out The Window Into The Backseat

When Questioned About The Blood All Over His Car, Convicted Serial Killer Said His Girlfriend's Period Got All Over The Front Seat And Was Blown Out The Window Into The Backseat

Shugazi Report

She must be one of those girls with an extra juicy uterine lining from the last post

#36

As A Guy, I Can Definitely Say This Is What We Expect Now

As A Guy, I Can Definitely Say This Is What We Expect Now

Horatio_ATM Report

This is AI. Them fingaaassssss tho lol

#37

"If You Start Giving Oral Sex To A Guy, All You Are To Him Is A Hole."

"If You Start Giving Oral Sex To A Guy, All You Are To Him Is A Hole."

neroisstillbanned Report

but what if that is what I want to be??

#38

Unclean

Unclean

HopelessinSoCal Report

Does it make a difference if I walk or dive in instead of throwing myself in?

#39

Humanity Would Have Become Extinct A Long Time Ago

Humanity Would Have Become Extinct A Long Time Ago

redditisshitaf Report

#40

There's No Other Function For Boobs Than Sex Appeal

There's No Other Function For Boobs Than Sex Appeal

Ehrenlauch3000 Report

I want them to shoot lasers out the nipples when you squeeze them so I can hunt down uneducated bigots

#41

Women Lose Their Autism If They Have A Kid

Women Lose Their Autism If They Have A Kid

SabishiSushi Report

Sadly, no chance of this person’s brain improving.

#42

Fell Over Laughing

Fell Over Laughing

DistressedSunbeam Report

All the articles that say that about the g-spot talk about how it's part of the internal structure of the clit and not it's own thing. But these guys can't read past headlines ig.

#43

Stay Active Ladies

Stay Active Ladies

PrairieOrchid Report

So, wait, does that mean my uterus will stop working after 3 months and I won't get my period?

#44

Comment From Someone Regarding A Suggestion That Period Products Should Be Free

Comment From Someone Regarding A Suggestion That Period Products Should Be Free

SpacePolice04 Report

My mother had her tubes tied in 1977. It didn't work very well as I was born 2 years later 🤣

#45

Psa: Don't Dye Your Hair While On Your Period

Psa: Don't Dye Your Hair While On Your Period

Fussilydictate216 Report

Why would you even think this???

#46

Because Women Over 30 Are Supposed To Look Like Prince Philip?

Because Women Over 30 Are Supposed To Look Like Prince Philip?

calebsaysthings Report

I’m up to post 30 and don’t know if my blood pressure can take any more of this thread…

#47

It “Rings The Eggs Down”

It "Rings The Eggs Down"

itseddyornot Report

If I sleep with a pad under my pillow, does the period fairy come???? Lols

#48

Women Just Constantly Pee Themselves Now I Guess

Women Just Constantly Pee Themselves Now I Guess

hanzosrightnipple Report

Yes, my wife confirms this, she pees herself all the time /s

#49

I Think This Is The Dumbest Thing I’ve Heard In A Long Time

I Think This Is The Dumbest Thing I've Heard In A Long Time

arafello Report

#50

Wrong, Periods Get Synched With The Moon!

Wrong, Periods Get Synched With The Moon!

DejaRu22 Report

Some menstrual cycles are more excellent than others?

#51

This Reads Like Satire

This Reads Like Satire

ErraticRuntimeError Report

Why does sex hurt? Because your vagina is raw from all the garlic and vinegar you're shoving inside it.

#52

Idk What To Say About This

Idk What To Say About This

SlytherinQueen04 Report

Damn! I knew my ankle tattoo of all my abortions would come back to bite me!

#53

From A Forensic Medicine Textbook

From A Forensic Medicine Textbook

Ill-Inevitable1387 Report

#54

This Just Seems Incredibly Painful. No Hecking Thanks. And Yes, This Was An Actual Ad I Saw On Pinterest

This Just Seems Incredibly Painful. No Hecking Thanks. And Yes, This Was An Actual Ad I Saw On Pinterest

PeanutButterPants19 Report

#55

Til Thigh Gap= Not "Virg3n"

Til Thigh Gap= Not "Virg3n"

anon Report

