56 Sequels That Are Better Than The Original, As Shared In This Online Thread
Do you remember the last time you saw a sequel so good that you thought, “Damn, it’s even better than the original one?” Maybe it was when you watched The Dark Knight and realized this movie sequel hit you even better than Batman Begins, or when you played Mass Effect 2 and were blown away by the improved gameplay and graphics. Whatever it was, the best sequels have the ability to get us back to the stories we loved so much while also introducing new characters and exciting elements.
As movie and video game buffs, we know that sequels can be hit or miss. It’s hard to capture the same magic that made the original so memorable, but when it’s done right, they can surpass their predecessors and become classics in their own right. That’s why we got hooked on this Reddit thread where users shared their opinions on which sequels are better than the original!
From Aliens to Portal 2, the list of sequels shared in the online thread is truly impressive. It’s not just limited to movies and video game sequels, though — some people brought a dash of irony by nominating the U.S. Constitution and even Queen Elizabeth II as great “sequels.” We always appreciate a sprinkle of fun, and that’s why we thought they should make the cut. So scroll down and take a look at what people included among the best sequels of all time — we’ll wait for your comments as well!
"Shrek 2"
stuugie replied:
"The invasion with I need a hero playing is one of the best scenes in any movie straight up."
Deflagratio1 replied:
"Jim Steinman is the greatest songwriter of his generation. Antonio Banderas had no right to have so much emotion in that scene with the punchline it does. "Today I repay my debt"."
"Kung Fu Panda 2"
"The first was no doubt amazing, but Lord Shen exist. The second movie sustained and improved the first movie offered, the score was amazing, the comedy is still funny, but most importantly the drama and emotional pang still hits hard."
"The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers"
Mrchristopherrr replied:
"I’d agree if not for the shire. Helms deep is possibly the best battle ever put to film but there’s something about the peaceful shire and Gandalf partying it up with the hobbits."
"The Dark Knight (2008)"
chriscrossnathaniel replied:
"'If you're good at something, never do it for free.' "It's not about the money, it's about sending a message. Everything burns!" What a masterful performance by Heath Ledger. To quote a review on his performance " The Joker represents the hole in which much of humanity’s irrational predilections toward violence is collectively stored and ignored by our cultural memory… until it can’t be."
"Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan"
we_are_s**_bobomb replied:
"I think this one belongs at the top of the list because it wasn’t just a really good sequel, it actually redefined Star Trek’s entire aesthetic for the next couple of decades and also brought the franchise back from the dead."
"Terminator 2"
nxqv replied:
"That's actually the best way of describing it. You watch T1 for the first time and walk away feeling like you watched an instant classic, easily one of the best sci-fi movies of all time... and then you watch T2 and it just completely blows you away, it obviously redefined what movies could be for a long time afterwards."
"Thor: Ragnarok"
punkito1985 replied:
"They both have a bland, underdeveloped villain and a goofy dumb Thor with some kindergarten jokes here and there yet somehow 'Thor: Ragnarok' is awesome and Thor: L&T is awful being essentialy the same movie."
"Paddington 2"
HoplessWanderer105 replied:
"Both Paddington movies are just perfection. But the prison plot line sets 2 above 1 IMO."
"Toy Story 2"
torbiefur replied:
"I’ve only seen my dad cry three times in my life. Once when he lost his job. Once when his mom died. And once when he first watched 'Toy Story 2'."
"The Empire Strikes Back"
wiffleplop replied:
"As much as I love A New Hope, I’ve got to agree. Young me left the cinema in a state of shock, but looking back I can see the brilliance."
"Portal 2"
"As much as I enjoyed the original, "Portal 2" and it's co-op mode/puzzles was amazing. Loved playing through it with my brother."
"Spiderman 2"
srschwenzjr replied:
"'The power of the sun... in the palm of my hand...' God I love Doc Oc."
"Evil Dead 2"
neo_sporin replied:
"I enjoy all three for very different reasons. Probably seen army of darkness the most of them."
"The Good The Bad And The Ugly"
redditor replied:
"Hell, add for a few dollars more. That showdown was downright powerful."
"Top Gun Maverick"
TheCelloIsAlive replied:
"Just watched it two days ago. I was never into the original but holy s*** was Maverick just so incredibly good. I was literally on the edge of my seat, it’s just as good as everyone says."
"Bad Boys 2"
yvessaintlamont2 replied:
"This is always the film I point to (along with The Rock) when I’m explaining why Michael Bay isn’t all bad. If you view Bayhem as more of an aesthetic, the films work a little better. 'Bad Boys 2' is so over-the-top with everything. And that set piece with the boat and cars dropping is great."
"John Wick 2"
"The first is good, but the second one. It's amazing! It is the perfect sequel. It has a higher budget and expands the lore of the assassin universe, and every fight scene is on point."
"'Song 2', Blur"
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier"
26Cashlemon replied:
"'Civil War' was an awesome and better sequel to first 'Avenger' as well."
"'Street Fighter 2'. Yes, There's A 'Street Fighter 1'"
Kikbox replied:
"'Street Fighter 2 Turbo'. That's where it's at."
"The Witcher 3"
vvolzing replied:
"The Witcher 2 was also extremely good too."
"I Prefer 'Aliens' Over 'Alien' But I Still Think Alien Was A Good Film And Has Cultural Impact Still Today"
NDaveT replied:
"'Alien' was more of a horror film and 'Aliens' was more of an action film. Both good but in different ways."
"Mass Effect 2"
HollowImage replied:
"It's hard to describe the epic scale and feeling of struggle through me2 and me3 as you build up and accomplish the impossible, as you lose friends along the way but you know it had to be that way... only for the whole thing to come down to pick a goddamn color."
"Godfather Part II"
Sgtwhiskeyjack9105 replied:
"To me they are both essentially one long long movie, which in itself is a testament to the consistency in quality of Part 2. By the time you get to Michael being the Don in the first movie it's also a seamless transition into the sequel."
"Rush Hour 2"
phome83 replied:
"Those first 2 movies are so much fun."
"'22 Jump Street"
simpl3y replied:
"God I would like them to actually make a 23 jump street."
"Team Fortress 2"
TheSchemingColorist replied:
"It is good day to be not dead."
"Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo"
"Blade Runner 2049"
das_baba replied:
"It takes the same themes and goes so much deeper. Plus the cinematography, acting, tone... just a 10/10 movie overall."
"Ms. Pac Man"
Moonpaw replied:
"It was one of the world's first successful add-ons before it was a game, too. A group of tech-savvy players decided the original AI was too predictable and boring, so they rigged some electronics to improve it and hooked it up the arcade. Ended up making a bunch of copies of their upgrade, until the original creators took notice. Then instead of a Cease and Desist, they said "hell yeah, time to mass produce this!" And ended up teaming up with them."
"Lethal Weapon 2"
DonsDiaperIsFull replied:
"Adding Joe Pesci to the mix was a genius move. The south african henchman wasn't quite as good as Gary Busey, but that's not why we watched it."
"How To Train Your Dragon 2"
axxonn13 replied:
"The whole HTTYD film series feels like a trilogy that truly built upon the world it created, rather than just pumping out films to milk the franchise."
"'Sonic 2', But Not The Movie"
"I mean, the sequel was great, but I mean the game, obviously I will explain It again because it's hard to understand because of my typing. 'Sonic 2' (1992) is better than 'Sonic' (1991)."
"Postal 2"
didzisk replied:
"Unzip to extinguish yourself."
"Titanfall 2"
Allen_Koholic replied:
"'Titanfall 2' had better pilot mechanics and options. 'Titanfall 1' had better titans and maps. Oh, and 'Titanfall 2' had that level in the middle of the single-player. The greatest level of any game ever."
"Assassin's Creed 2"
OldMate64 replied:
"Everything is permitted except killing innocents and compromising the Brotherhood."
"Rescuers Down Under"
GiftGrouchy replied:
"The scene with Johanna stealing the eggs from the lunchbox will always make me laugh."
1. Cody riding Marahute over the cliffs and the wildlife below: thrilling! 2. Frank the frill-necked lizard: "Howdy howdy howdy!" Lol
"Uncharted 2"
xVOYEVODA replied:
"The train level blew my young mind back in the day."
"Red Dead Redemption 2"
BigSep replied:
"Gameplay experience definitely, although I think RDR 1 still has a massive amount of merit for it's time."
Kinchbyrne72 replied:
"Certainly, to be a 12 year old game, it holds up fairly well and it certainly was a masterful game when it came out, the fact that RDR2 managed to be even better is a testament to just how great the overrarching story is and how immersive both of those games are."
"Addams Family Values"
kpud075 replied:
"My best friend had been watching Addams Family Values for Thanksgiving for years. Finally got myself and the rest of my family to watch it as a Thanksgiving movie a couple years ago. We've all seen it but were just not into rewatching it again. Until that line hit. Caught us all off-guard. My friend barely ever noticed the line and cracked the moment after it hit. Never dawned on him as a kid what that joke was, but my god it was a killer line as adults. Nothing in the rest of the movie tops that line and delivery for us, it's our favorite part now."
"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2"
KYVet replied:
"I still play Skate 2. You could tell they were onto something with the original but it just wasn't quite right. Skate 2 was awesome though."
"Half Life 2"
ritapoon69420 replied:
"Spicy take. I love both games but imo the original gets a slight edge."
"Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night"
jherazob replied:
"I used to play it to 200.6% completion every October for years until I lost my PSX. Then recently it was rereleased for Android and I'm back at it on my tablet."
"Megaman Battle Network 2"
techie2200 replied:
"Thanks for this. I was going to replay a battle network game and I couldn't decide which one. Looks like I'm going to play 2 again."
"Gothic II"
uit_Berlijn replied:
"Did not expect Gothic 2 to be mentioned here but you are so right. It is my favourite video game ever!"
"Age Of Empires 2"
theycallmeponcho replied:
"It was so strong and powerful after death that the studio decided to give them another few updates, balances, campaigns, and civilizations."
"Borderlands 2"
"Mad Max: Road Warrior"
Jimid41 replied:
"I remember watching the first one as a kid and just thinking that's what australia was like in the 70s."
"Halo 2"
BraveSirRobin5 replied:
"Still the best of the entire series, too. Gave some additional features without overly complicating the multiplayer combat. I’ve never been able to enjoy Halo as much after Halo 3 came out."
"Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me"
"Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade"
vonHindenburg replied:
"I love that scene for being one of the more accurate depictions of an airship interior in cinema history. The Hindenburg's lounge and the keel gangway are just about perfect. Even the hanging airplane was experimented with (for picking up and dropping off mail on the ship's route across France and England), even if it wasn't actually armed."
"Baldur's Gate II"
joesii replied:
"The original was already good, but despite that I 100% agree that the sequel is significantly better too, yes."
"Saints Row 2"
The_Ghola_Hayt replied:
"Top ten most fun games ever played, especially when you do co-op."
"Mortal Kombat II"
newsflashjackass replied:
"Then MK3 ruined everything by adding the run button."
"'US Constitution' Is Better Than 'Articles Of Confederatio'"
PettyHedonism replied:
"I heard The Constitution was basically unplayable until the Bill of Rights patch."
"Final Destination 2"
"Yeah, it’s not a good movie exactly but it’s the one with the logging truck on the highway. No one remembers anything from the first one."
Batman: Arkham City. Arkham Asylum was brilliant as well but Arkham City blew me away.
