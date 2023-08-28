Today, we would like to introduce you to a unique photo project by the Czech photographer Dita Pepe. The series, titled 'Self-portraits,' began in 1999 and features the author alongside strangers within their own families, often as their doppelganger. Several years ago, we featured some photographs from this series, which showcased Dita posing with male models exclusively. However, this time, we aim to share more photos from this collection, featuring both men and women.

Scroll down to discover how Dita Pepe seamlessly integrates herself into other families and learn more about the series from the artist herself. If you would like to view more photos previously featured in our Bored Panda post, you can click here.

