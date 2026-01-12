“Disgusting Mess”: Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s Golden Globes Look Has Fans Talking

ADVERTISEMENT

Selena Gomez surprised her fans by stepping onto the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a custom Chanel gown that allegedly took 323 hours to complete.

“I love her Hollywood style,” a viewer wrote. “She looks stunning.”

But while the singer’s look was widely praised for its luxurious craftsmanship, the conversation online quickly shifted once she appeared alongside her fiancé, producer Benny Blanco.

“Disgusting mess,” one user wrote, bringing back a longstanding criticism among certain circles of Gomez’s fanbase who claim Blanco is “unhygienic.”

A segment of Selena Gomez’s fanbase criticized Benny Blanco’s look on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco posing together at the Golden Globes event, sparking a disgusting mess reaction from fans.

Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images

“She looks like Marilyn Monroe,” a fan added, praising Gomez’s hairstyle.

The singer arrived wearing a strapless black velvet gown with a white feathered bodice, created by Chanel under the direction of Matthieu Blazy.

According to fashion reports published the same day, the dress required 323 hours of work.

Tweet on social media showing a user calling Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Golden Globes look a disgusting mess.

Image credits: fantasizemafia

The actress, best known recently for her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building, appeared poised as she posed for photographers, evoking a classic aesthetic for high-profile events.

But while most viewers were busy congratulating Gomez for her look, others started fixating on a completely different aspect of the gown: its silhouette.

“She looks pregnant!” a fan wrote, a comment echoed by others who dissected still images and red carpet footage.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco posing together in elegant attire at the Golden Globes, sparking fan reactions and discussions.

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

At the same time, attention drifted toward Blanco, who stood beside Gomez in a black suit that many online critics described as “unkempt.”

Several users questioned why Gomez would appear next to someone they viewed as looking “sloppy” on one of Hollywood’s most high-profile nights, going as far as to mockingly share Beauty and the Beast and Lady and the Tramp pictures.

Blanco has long been targeted by critics for his mannerisms, physical appearance, habits, and quotes

Tweet criticizing Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Golden Globes look, calling their hairstyle a disgusting mess.

Image credits: DaloTerah

The backlash did not emerge in a vacuum. Blanco has long been a polarizing figure among a segment of Gomez’s fanbase, particularly since the couple went public with their relationship in December 2023 and later announced their engagement in December 2024.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the Golden Globes, wearing striking outfits that sparked fan reactions and online discussion.

Image credits: TayBeyDefender

Over the past year, Blanco has drawn criticism for comments he made in interviews about hygiene, including admitting that he does not shower daily and prefers to let “the oils on [his] skin” build up naturally.

Similarly, in February 2025, Blanco went viral for a Valentine’s Day gesture that involved filling a marble bathtub with melted nacho cheese and creating a trail of tortilla chips leading to it as a surprise for Gomez.

For some fans, the red carpet appearance reinforced a narrative they had already formedabout Blanco

Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes wearing a feathered dress, sparking fans talking about a disgusting mess look.

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“I do not get it. He creeps me out!” a netizen added. “Out of all the men she chose him!?” another asked.

Beyond hygiene jokes, some fans have also criticized Blanco for past remarks about Gomez’s career and public image, interpreting them as dismissive or poorly worded.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at Golden Globes event, fans reacting to their controversial and messy look.

Image credits: EnigmaMachine23

For instance, in March 2024, Benny Blanco joked that Selena Gomez had been “basically retired” from music before they began working together.

The remark immediately angered fans who viewed it as minimizing her career and rewriting her success.

“Imagine dating Selena Gomez and acting like you revived her career,” one user wrote at the time. “She was selling out arenas while he was producing meme songs.”

The couple married in September 2025, and have discussed their wish to become parents one day

Selena Gomez posing on the red carpet in a feathered white shawl and dark dress at the Golden Globes event.

Image credits: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Despite the noise online, Gomez and Blanco appeared unfazed on the carpet, posing together as photographers captured the moment.

The couple married on September 27, 2025, tying the knot in California after nearly two years together.

Selena Gomez in a feathered off-shoulder gown at the Golden Globes, sparking fans' reactions to her look.

Image credits: sgnewssxoxo

Gomez confirmed the wedding herself, posting a series of photos on Instagram with the caption “9.27.25,” showing the newlyweds embracing, holding hands, and sharing quiet moments throughout the day.

In the months leading up to the wedding, the couple had openly discussed their future, including children.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco on the #GoldenGlobes steps. pic.twitter.com/24krSRpcsC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2026

Blanco said in a June 2025 interview that he wanted to be a father, adding, “I want to be a dad, though, God willing.” Gomez echoed that sentiment on multiple podcasts, saying she loved children and looked forward to that stage of life when the time came.

“Power couple.” Despite the hate, most fans were delighted to see the couple together

Tweet comment on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Golden Globes look, sparking fan reactions about the disgusting mess appearance.

Image credits: FetishinSel

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at Golden Globes, drawing fans’ attention with a controversial and striking look.

Image credits: LouXpress

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the Golden Globes, sparking fans’ reactions to their controversial look.

Image credits: _Crypto__Space_

Fan commenting on Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's notable Golden Globes look causing a disgusting mess reaction online.

Image credits: AshleyNero8606

Tweet from GhostlyMood replying to a Selena fan account, calling Selena Gomez irl Snow White with a red heart emoji.

Image credits: buffys12gotme

Twitter user commenting negatively on a fashion choice related to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Golden Globes look.

Image credits: aimeevilleda

User comment praising Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Golden Globes look, calling it Old Hollywood style captured perfectly.

Image credits: ryliljenquist

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at Golden Globes event, sparking fans talking about their controversial look.

Image credits: viciousmg

Twitter user expressing frustration with celebrities, referencing Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Golden Globes look causing a disgusting mess.

Image credits: Karen6420

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at Golden Globes event wearing stylish outfits sparking fans reaction online.

Image credits: Carlosrevival__

Fans reacting to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Golden Globes look, calling it a disgusting mess on social media.

Image credits: EugenieGrander

Tweet from user Pter reacting to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Golden Globes look described as a disgusting mess.

Image credits: peter_munchy

