“He Can’t Stand Her”: Benny Blanco’s Cold Treatment Of Selena Gomez In Viral Clip Divides Fans
One date night sparked a thousand opinions online after Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attended a Lakers game in Los Angeles.
The newlywed couple shared moments of PDA during the game, but some netizens claimed Benny looked more annoyed than affectionate towards his wife.
After spotting a subtle detail during their outing, the internet wasted no time in jumping to conclusions.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had a courtside date at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, November 30, where the Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans (133-121).
The Only Murders in the Building star was dressed in an all-black outfit, composed of a boat-neck top and trousers.
Meanwhile, the music producer’s outfit included a jean jacket covered in patches, worn over a denim shirt and denim pants.
Although Benny lovingly had his hand on his wife’s leg, netizens claimed his energy didn’t quite match hers.
“I love Selena, but this looks like a Lavender marriage,” one commented online
At one point, Benny was seen walking ahead of Selana while the singer was trying to hold his hand.
He later ran back towards her when she stopped to click a selfie with a fan, which some netizens found strange.
“He didn’t want to hold her hand, but as soon as he saw her taking a pic with a fan, he ran to join in… interesting,” one said.
Others were critical of the couple’s vibe throughout the game.
“Getting ridiculed by Benny Blanco of all people is crazy,” one said.
“You can clearly see how Selena is yelling at him to kiss her hand,” one claimed
“You can clearly see how Selena is yelling at him to kiss her hand. Stop being so pathetic, it’s embarrassing, and now I even feel sorry for you,” another claimed.
“Selena, you deserve better,” one said. Another wrote, “Oh my God, he can’t stand her.”
“I am not surprised….I never understood why they were together,” said another. “Not a nice looking couple anyways. I guess Selena loves to be rejected.”
Meanwhile, others claimed the couple was “happy” and asked critics to back off.
“Gosh, just leave them alone already,” one said.
“They’re happy,” wrote another. “Leave them.”
Another video resurfaced amid the public scrutiny, capturing the couple getting out of a vehicle in front of flashing cameras.
Benny was seen getting out of the car and walking off, leaving the Good For You singer trailing behind.
Insiders claimed the couple “couldn’t stop smiling” during their wedding, attended by stars like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran
Selena and Benny tied the knot in Santa Barbara on September 27 this year.
Stars like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Martin Short, and Steve Martin watched them say “I do.”
Insiders said the couple was “glowing all night” and “couldn’t stop smiling” throughout their wedding.
“At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun,” they told People after the wedding.
The newlywed singer claimed married life has been “just a dream so far”
Sources also claimed the couple went on a road trip for their honeymoon and drove along the California coast
Last month, Selena spoke about her married life during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.
“Congratulations on finding happiness with someone in your life you get to share your experiences with, and I’m sure it was just a wonderful occasion,” Zane said. “But doesn’t it just get better in the days that follow and the months and the years that will follow?”
Selena replied, saying, “I definitely can agree to that. It’s been just a dream so far. And I know it’ll come with ebbs and flows, but [he’s] the most beautiful person I could do that with.”
“He can at least pretend when they are in public. This is ridiculous,” one commented on the couple’s appearance at the Lakers game
