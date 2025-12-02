Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“He Can’t Stand Her”: Benny Blanco’s Cold Treatment Of Selena Gomez In Viral Clip Divides Fans
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez sitting at an event, fans divided over Benny Blancou2019s cold treatment of Selena Gomez.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
One date night sparked a thousand opinions online after Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attended a Lakers game in Los Angeles.

The newlywed couple shared moments of PDA during the game, but some netizens claimed Benny looked more annoyed than affectionate towards his wife.

After spotting a subtle detail during their outing, the internet wasted no time in jumping to conclusions.

Highlights
  • Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attended a Lakers game in Los Angeles over the weekend.
  • They had a courtside date at the Crypto.com Arena, where the Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans (133-121).
  • Netizens claimed Benny seemed more annoyed than affectionate during the game.
  • “You can clearly see how Selena is yelling at him to kiss her hand," one wrote online.
RELATED:

    Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez sharing a close moment outdoors, highlighting fans' reactions to their viral clip.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had a courtside date at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, November 30, where the Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans (133-121).

    The Only Murders in the Building star was dressed in an all-black outfit, composed of a boat-neck top and trousers.

    Benny Blanco looking distant while Selena Gomez smiles beside him at a public event, showing cold treatment vibes in viral clip.

    Image credits: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

    Meanwhile, the music producer’s outfit included a jean jacket covered in patches, worn over a denim shirt and denim pants.

    Although Benny lovingly had his hand on his wife’s leg, netizens claimed his energy didn’t quite match hers.

    “I love Selena, but this looks like a Lavender marriage,” one commented online 

    Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez shown on a stadium screen during a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game.

    Image credits: bennyandselena

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez in a viral clip.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez in a viral clip.

    Image credits: Atalias_Dota

    At one point, Benny was seen walking ahead of Selana while the singer was trying to hold his hand.

    He later ran back towards her when she stopped to click a selfie with a fan, which some netizens found strange.

    Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez sitting together at an event, capturing fans’ reactions to his cold treatment.

    Image credits: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

    Social media comment criticizing Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez in a viral public clip.

    Image credits: bonniekells

    “He didn’t want to hold her hand, but as soon as he saw her taking a pic with a fan, he ran to join in… interesting,” one said.

    Others were critical of the couple’s vibe throughout the game.

    “Getting ridiculed by Benny Blanco of all people is crazy,” one said.

    “You can clearly see how Selena is yelling at him to kiss her hand,” one claimed

    Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez sitting courtside during a game, with fans visible in the background.

    Image credits: kenjsupremacy

    “You can clearly see how Selena is yelling at him to kiss her hand. Stop being so pathetic, it’s embarrassing, and now I even feel sorry for you,” another claimed.

    “Selena, you deserve better,” one said. Another wrote, “Oh my God, he can’t stand her.”

    Tweet discussing Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez and fans’ divided reactions to the viral clip.

    Image credits: Joqerss

    “I am not surprised….I never understood why they were together,” said another. “Not a nice looking couple anyways. I guess Selena loves to be rejected.”

    Meanwhile, others claimed the couple was “happy” and asked critics to back off.

    Benny Blanco giving cold treatment to Selena Gomez at a crowded event as fans capture the viral moment on their phones.

    Image credits: NBA

    Tweet by user lena discussing men withholding affection in public, referencing Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez in viral clip.

    Image credits: sincerelylenaa

    “Gosh, just leave them alone already,” one said.

    “They’re happy,” wrote another. “Leave them.”

    Another video resurfaced amid the public scrutiny, capturing the couple getting out of a vehicle in front of flashing cameras.

    Benny was seen getting out of the car and walking off, leaving the Good For You singer trailing behind.

    Insiders claimed the couple “couldn’t stop smiling” during their wedding, attended by stars like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran

    Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez sitting closely with Selena giving Benny a kiss, fans divided over cold treatment in viral clip

    Image credits: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

    Selena and Benny tied the knot in Santa Barbara on September 27 this year.

    Stars like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Martin Short, and Steve Martin watched them say “I do.”

    Tweet on social media showing a user commenting on Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez in a viral clip.

    Image credits: Greyjeans247

    Insiders said the couple was “glowing all night” and “couldn’t stop smiling” throughout their wedding.

    “At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun,” they told People after the wedding.

    The newlywed singer claimed married life has been “just a dream so far” 

    Benny Blanco giving cold treatment to Selena Gomez in a viral clip, sparking mixed fan reactions at an event.

    Image credits: HereforVK18

    Sources also claimed the couple went on a road trip for their honeymoon and drove along the California coast

    Last month, Selena spoke about her married life during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

    “Congratulations on finding happiness with someone in your life you get to share your experiences with, and I’m sure it was just a wonderful occasion,” Zane said. “But doesn’t it just get better in the days that follow and the months and the years that will follow?”

    Selena replied, saying, “I definitely can agree to that. It’s been just a dream so far. And I know it’ll come with ebbs and flows, but [he’s] the most beautiful person I could do that with.”

    “He can at least pretend when they are in public. This is ridiculous,” one commented on the couple’s appearance at the Lakers game 

    Tweet about Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez, discussing fan reactions and viral social media moments.

    Image credits: blessjbb

    Screenshot of a viral clip comment on Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez by a Twitter user.

    Image credits: OldUncleNed

    Tweet showing a fan criticizing Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez in a viral clip, sparking fan debate.

    Image credits: lunytoonss

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez in a viral clip.

    Image credits: username570526

    User tweet criticizing Benny Blanco's cold treatment of Selena Gomez in a viral clip sparking fan debate online.

    Image credits: pqgrigori

    Tweet from user Samke expressing secondhand embarrassment over Benny Blanco's cold treatment of Selena Gomez in a viral clip.

    Image credits: SamkeCM

    Tweet from Muffin Hemmingway discussing women's self-treatment, relating to Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez in viral clip.

    Image credits: bigdoofustits

    Tweet text on a social media post referencing Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez sparking fan debate.

    Image credits: pmamipearlss

    Social media post reacting to Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez in a viral clip, sparking fan debate.

    Image credits: kawaii_635

    Alt text: Social media comment criticizing Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez sparks divided fan reactions.

    Image credits: knightsbite

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing sympathy for Selena Gomez amid viral clip about Benny Blanco’s cold treatment.

    Image credits: spoilpandora

    Social media comment discussing Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez in a viral clip.

    Image credits: NotCHEO0

    Tweet criticizing Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez, expressing disappointment and support for Selena in a viral clip.

    Image credits: EricaPromises

    Social media post criticizing Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez, sparking divided fan reactions online.

    Image credits: lillyislifee

    ALT text: Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez, sparking mixed fan reactions.

    Image credits: itsaramuat

    Tweet by Aspen F. urging people to leave Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez alone in a viral discussion.

    Image credits: aspyhere

    Twitter reply discussing Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez in viral fan-dividing clip.

    Image credits: BaatsiMaake

    Tweet discussing Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez and fan reactions to the viral clip.

    Image credits: thellomundo

    Tweet from user Ravens Witch replying to @aishabble, commenting on Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez in a viral clip.

    Image credits: Ravenwitchh_

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Benny Blanco’s cold treatment of Selena Gomez in a viral clip.

    Image credits: everwhoax

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
