“Looks Like He Doesn’t Brush His Teeth”: Fans Disgusted By Benny Blanco’s ‘Diabolical’ Shower Habit
Celebrities, News

“Looks Like He Doesn’t Brush His Teeth”: Fans Disgusted By Benny Blanco’s ‘Diabolical’ Shower Habit

Producer Benny Blanco is once again facing criticism from netizens, but this time around, it’s not for his music, it’s for what they allege to be his lack of hygiene.

The 37-year-old producer, who previously admitted he doesn’t shower every day, took things to a new level in his latest TikTok clip, which shows him surrounded by a chaotic spread of food that viewers labeled asrevolting.”

Highlights
  • Benny Blanco uploaded a video in a bathtub surrounded by fast food.
  • Netizens labeled the clip as "unsanitary" and "revolting."
  • Video follows Valentine's stunt in which he filled a tub with nacho cheese.
  • Despite backlash, Blanco's humor is appreciated by some loyal fans.

Fans are calling his routine “diabolical,” with some saying that seeing the strange mix of fast food around Blanco’s bathroom “ruined” their entire day.

“This whole thing is gross,” one user wrote. “He probably doesn’t brush his teeth either.”

    Benny Blanco was criticized by netizens after uploading a “disgusting” video of himself taking a bath while eating fast food

    Man with curly hair in a casual outdoor event, wearing a green and white shirt, arms crossed, looking at the camera.

    Image credits: Jerod Harris/Getty

    In the video, Blanco showed off his “shower essentials,” which included a bottle of Grey Goose vodka, Popeyes fried chicken, a pot of macaroni and cheese, and a bowl of ramen noodles—all within arm’s length of his bathtub. 

    To make matters worse, an unwrapped Chipotle burrito sat dangerously close to the water’s edge, which was particularly gross for some viewers.

    Two attendees dressed elegantly at a formal event table, with glasses and bottles in the background.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/GG2025/Getty

    “Eating in the bathroom is one thing, but leaving a bare burrito on the side of the tub? That’s disgusting,” one viewer wrote, echoing the sentiments of thousands of others who were put off by Blanco’s unsanitary ritual.

    Gold shower fixtures with a vodka bottle in the corner, linked to Benny Blanco's unusual shower habit.

    Image credits: itsbennyblanco

    Some eagle-eyed viewers, however, seemed to notice that the routine appeared to be carefully curated to promote specific brands of fast-food products, intending to create a piece of viral marketing benefiting many businesses at once.

    Official accounts of Chipotle, Popeyes, and Dole Packaged Foods seized the opportunity and joined in on the conversation. Popeyes, for instance, wrote, “New self-care routine dropped.”

    The producer made the stomach of his viewers’ turn earlier in the year, surprising Selena with a bathtub full of nacho cheese

    Bathroom scene with shower containing fast food, reflecting Benny Blanco's unusual shower habits.

    Image credits: itsbennyblanco

    Fans of the producer were able to find humor in the post, defending Blanco’s routine as part of his particular brand of content.

    “This is just Benny being Benny. Why do people care so much?” one follower wrote.

    Cup of instant noodles with a knife handle, over a white bathtub, referencing Benny Blanco's shower habit.

    Image credits: itsbennyblanco

    This isn’t the first time Blanco’s bathroom habits have made headlines. Earlier this year, he shocked fans when he filled a bathtub with melted cheddar cheese for Valentine’s Day as a “romantic” gesture for his fiancée, Selena Gomez.

    @itsbennyblancoforeal♬ How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten – Selena Gomez & benny blanco

    He coupled that with a “path” made with nacho chips, which ended in a message that read “I love you,” and a heart and letters made with the same items.

    Person with curly hair and necklace, smiling broadly outdoors; topic on shower habit raises fan reactions.

    Image credits: www.tiktok.com

    The couple, who have been together since 2023, seemed to be fully embracing Blanco’s quirky sense of humor, much to the confusion of some viewers who labeled the idea as a “nasty waste of food.”

    “I don’t know about that one… Eating off of the bathroom appliances is not romantic to me,” one user wrote. “After this, I would never want queso or chips again.”

    Benny Blanco was nominated for People Magazine’s 2024 edition of Sexiest Man Alive

    Bathtub filled with an orange liquid, snacks on a stand, and chips arranged on floor—scene linked to Benny Blanco's shower habit.

    Image credits: itsbennyblanco

    The video comes a few months after Blanco was nominated for People Magazine’s 2024 edition of their “Sexiest Man Alive” issue.

    While the producer ultimately didn’t win the title—which went to The Office actor John Krasinski—his inclusion on the list inspired a wide variety of emotions in netizens.

    Many believed the decision to nominate Blanco to have been a publicity stunt by People, considering the pick to be too “outlandish” and “ridiculous” to ever be considered seriously.

    @itsbennyblancowhen your fiancé isnt much of a flowers girl♬ Scared Of Loving You – Selena Gomez & benny blanco

    “People Mag is so funny for this. People on the internet say the most unhinged stuff about his appearance, so crowning him the Sexiest Man Alive would be the ultimate trolling move,” one user said.

    “Exactly. They know having him as a runner-up is gonna make people talk, especially considering that the number one thing people say about him is that he’s ugly,” another replied.

    Selena must’ve paid a pretty penny to have him in the magazine,” a viewer wrote.

    “I respect it.” Despite negative reactions, fans praised the producer for his unique sense of humor

    Abby's comment on Benny Blanco's diabolical shower habit with 9277 likes.

    Comment about Benny Blanco's shower habit with 1867 likes, expressing fan frustration.

    Comment showing fan's affection despite Benny Blanco's shower habit, saying "You're so weird and that's exactly why we love you.

    Comment from J_lauren_xoxo about Benny Blanco's shower habit, expressing increased standards.

    Comment criticizing Benny Blanco's shower habit with food in the bathroom.

    Comment reads, "Who said celebrities aren’t relatable," with 2243 likes on a post about Benny Blanco's shower habit.

    Comment reacting to Benny Blanco's shower habit, expressing disgust over food touching bathroom air.

    Social media comment reacting to Benny Blanco's unusual shower habit.

    Chipotle comment saying "where my clothes at" with 35.3K likes, related to Benny Blanco shower habits.

    Popeyes comment on diabolical shower habit, "new self-care routine dropped," 6308 likes.

    Comment praising Benny Blanco despite fans being disgusted by his shower habit.

    Comment by Destiny1321 on burrito sitting, criticizing its appearance as a crime.

    Comment comparing Benny Blanco's shower habit to top tier bath activities, with high engagement.

    Comment on Benny Blanco's shower habit, suggesting using a paper towel for a burrito, with 50 likes.

    Comment by Anoopkaur Tuli on burrito; expresses surprise, includes six likes, related to Benny Blanco's shower habit.

    People Also Ask

    • When did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco start dating?

      Rumors of the pair being a couple started circulating midway through 2023, with Gomez finally confirming their romance on December 7 of that year
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
