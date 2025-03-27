“Looks Like He Doesn’t Brush His Teeth”: Fans Disgusted By Benny Blanco’s ‘Diabolical’ Shower Habit

ADVERTISEMENT

Producer Benny Blanco is once again facing criticism from netizens, but this time around, it’s not for his music, it’s for what they allege to be his lack of hygiene.

The 37-year-old producer, who previously admitted he doesn’t shower every day, took things to a new level in his latest TikTok clip, which shows him surrounded by a chaotic spread of food that viewers labeled as “revolting.”

Fans are calling his routine “diabolical,” with some saying that seeing the strange mix of fast food around Blanco’s bathroom “ruined” their entire day.

“This whole thing is gross,” one user wrote. “He probably doesn’t brush his teeth either.”

Benny Blanco was criticized by netizens after uploading a “disgusting” video of himself taking a bath while eating fast food

Image credits: Jerod Harris/Getty

In the video, Blanco showed off his “shower essentials,” which included a bottle of Grey Goose vodka, Popeyes fried chicken, a pot of macaroni and cheese, and a bowl of ramen noodles—all within arm’s length of his bathtub.

To make matters worse, an unwrapped Chipotle burrito sat dangerously close to the water’s edge, which was particularly gross for some viewers.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/GG2025/Getty

“Eating in the bathroom is one thing, but leaving a bare burrito on the side of the tub? That’s disgusting,” one viewer wrote, echoing the sentiments of thousands of others who were put off by Blanco’s unsanitary ritual.

Image credits: itsbennyblanco

Some eagle-eyed viewers, however, seemed to notice that the routine appeared to be carefully curated to promote specific brands of fast-food products, intending to create a piece of viral marketing benefiting many businesses at once.

Official accounts of Chipotle, Popeyes, and Dole Packaged Foods seized the opportunity and joined in on the conversation. Popeyes, for instance, wrote, “New self-care routine dropped.”

The producer made the stomach of his viewers’ turn earlier in the year, surprising Selena with a bathtub full of nacho cheese

Image credits: itsbennyblanco

Fans of the producer were able to find humor in the post, defending Blanco’s routine as part of his particular brand of content.

“This is just Benny being Benny. Why do people care so much?” one follower wrote.

Image credits: itsbennyblanco

This isn’t the first time Blanco’s bathroom habits have made headlines. Earlier this year, he shocked fans when he filled a bathtub with melted cheddar cheese for Valentine’s Day as a “romantic” gesture for his fiancée, Selena Gomez.

He coupled that with a “path” made with nacho chips, which ended in a message that read “I love you,” and a heart and letters made with the same items.

Image credits: www.tiktok.com

The couple, who have been together since 2023, seemed to be fully embracing Blanco’s quirky sense of humor, much to the confusion of some viewers who labeled the idea as a “nasty waste of food.”

“I don’t know about that one… Eating off of the bathroom appliances is not romantic to me,” one user wrote. “After this, I would never want queso or chips again.”

Benny Blanco was nominated for People Magazine’s 2024 edition of Sexiest Man Alive

Image credits: itsbennyblanco

The video comes a few months after Blanco was nominated for People Magazine’s 2024 edition of their “Sexiest Man Alive” issue.

While the producer ultimately didn’t win the title—which went to The Office actor John Krasinski—his inclusion on the list inspired a wide variety of emotions in netizens.

Many believed the decision to nominate Blanco to have been a publicity stunt by People, considering the pick to be too “outlandish” and “ridiculous” to ever be considered seriously.

“People Mag is so funny for this. People on the internet say the most unhinged stuff about his appearance, so crowning him the Sexiest Man Alive would be the ultimate trolling move,” one user said.

“Exactly. They know having him as a runner-up is gonna make people talk, especially considering that the number one thing people say about him is that he’s ugly,” another replied.

“Selena must’ve paid a pretty penny to have him in the magazine,” a viewer wrote.

“I respect it.” Despite negative reactions, fans praised the producer for his unique sense of humor

People Also Ask When did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco start dating? Rumors of the pair being a couple started circulating midway through 2023, with Gomez finally confirming their romance on December 7 of that year