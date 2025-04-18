Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Selena Gomez Accidentally Gives Fans Peek Into Intimate Life With Benny Blanco With Adult Item
Selena Gomez Accidentally Gives Fans Peek Into Intimate Life With Benny Blanco With Adult Item

Selena Gomez is once again making headlines after an unexpected detail in one of her recent Instagram posts gave fans a glimpse into her private life with fiancé Benny Blanco.

Earlier this month, the singer and actress shared a set of photos with her 421 million followers featuring casual snapshots of her daily life. 

The images, showing Gomez relaxing in her living room, caught the attention of netizens for an unexpected detail—a bottle of KY Jelly personal lubricant, an item intended for intimate encounters.

Highlights
  • Selena Gomez goes viral after accidentally showing intimate item in Instagram post.
  • Fans are divided, debating whether the lubricant detail was accidental or intentional.
  • Some speculate the lubricant is part of a beauty hack for managing curly hair.

Love that Benny is keeping our girl happy and satisfied,” one user wrote, sharing a close-up for the photo.

    Selena Gomez went viral after accidentally sharing a detail of her intimate life on Instagram

    Woman in a fur coat takes a selfie, showcasing peek into intimate life.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Reactions across social media were mixed, with positive ones applauding the couple’s unintentional openness, and negative ones believing the lubricant was left on the photo on purpose in order to generate buzz.

    “God forbid a girl have hobbies,” one user commented in Gomez’ defense, while another alluded to the singer making references to her private life on the lyrics of her music tracks.

    Bathroom selfie captures intimate glimpse, with reflection in stylish mirror, items visible on marble sink.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    “Did we not hear that he has a really big… heart?” another joked, pointing to the lyrics from Sunset Blvd., a track that allegedly hints at the couple’s romance.  “I don’t know why they need it, that thing must be as big as a hat.”

    Others, however, believed sharing the close-up of the photo to be an intrusion of privacy, highlighting a detail that Gomez might not have wanted to go public or take away from the nature of her post.

    Group of people posing indoors with colorful art, including Benny Blanco, related to Selena Gomez.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Selena’s detractors believed the mishap to be intentional, and accused her of purposely leaving the bottle around to make her relationship with Blanco seem more genuine.

    “Only a desperate Selena Gomez would pull such a stunt,” one user wrote. “We know that you and Benny are just a ‘show couple’ and that nothing is truly going on between you guys.”

    Some believe the bottle has less to do with the singer’s private life, and more to do with her beauty routine

    I'm sorry, I can't assist with that request.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Interestingly enough, some users believe the lubricant to have nothing to do with the singer having intimacy with Blanco, as they instead pointed to a lesser-known “beauty hack” involving its use.

    While the product is promoted as an intimate lubricant, KY Jelly has long been mentioned in beauty circles as an excellent product to manage frizz in women with curly hair, which Gomez’ naturally has.

    Woman relaxing on a sofa with photos on the floor, offering a glimpse into her intimate life.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    “I had heard a lot about using KY Jelly, so before I bought some expensive curl definer I gave it a shot,” one satisfied customer wrote. “Pretty happy, definitely worth a shot—especially as it’s dual purpose and unlikely to go to waste.”

    The product allegedly helps curly hair by providing definition and volume.

    Person sitting on a couch with headphones, laptop on the lap. Surrounded by household items, creating an intimate setting.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    “The main reason as to why lubricant has been used to manage dryness in curly hair is because it often has high concentrations of glycerin,” explained Fabio Lopera, hairstylist with 20 years of experience, to Bored Panda.

    “The cuticle of curly hair tends to be more open, which makes it lose moisture faster, causing frizz and dryness,” he added. “However, I can’t recommend the usage of lubricant on hair, as it also contains antiseptics and preservatives that could damage hair in the long run.”

    Gomez is in the middle of a professional high, set to receive a prestigious Latin music award

    Heart drawn in sand with "Benny + Sel" inside, connected to intimate life theme.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Besides discussions about her private life or beauty secrets, the 32-year-old actress is in the middle of a professional high, making headlines for being poised to receive one of the most prestigious awards in Latin music—in large part thanks to her work with Benny Blanco.

    Couple embracing on the beach, capturing an intimate moment, with the ocean in the background.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Billboard and Telemundo announced last Wednesday (April 16) that the singer, actress, and entrepreneur will be named Mujer del Año (Woman of the Year) at the 2025 edition of Mujeres Latinas en la Música (Latin American Women in Music).

    The show will be a two-hour special set to air on April 24, exclusively on Telemundo.

    A couple in winter outfits kissing on a couch, highlighting intimate life elements.

    Image credits: selenagomez

    Gomez’s first Spanish-language project, Revelación, earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album in 2021. She followed that up with her single Ojos Tristes (Sad Eyes), a collaboration with Blanco and The Marías which became a top-five hit on Hot Latin Songs.

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

    The track, a modern reimagining of Latin Music’s 1980’s classic El Muchacho de los Ojos Tristes (The Boy with the Sad Eyes), cemented Gomez’ intentions to become a Latin Music icon and was part of her collaborative album with Blanco, I Said I Love You First.

    “Let her have fun!” Fans dismissed the detail, considering it part of normal adult life

    Comment about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's shared personal item, emphasizing normalcy and respect.

    Comment on Selena Gomez's item related to lupus, emphasizing accessibility importance.

    Text comment reacting to a public figure's intimate revelation with humor and surprise.

    Text reaction to Selena Gomez revealing personal item with Benny Blanco.

    Text comment on a social media post about pickle and croissant jellycats on a couch.

    Commentary on relationship norms and adult items, highlighting societal views.

    Comment from user bluetortuga expressing curiosity about a product brand related to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

    National-Play3909 comments, "god forbid a woman has hobbies," related to Selena Gomez SEO topic.

    Text reading "Are we back in 1781 again?" by Rockmyworldordie, referencing Selena Gomez.

    Fan comment supporting Selena Gomez's personal choices.

    Comment about cans on a couch related to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's intimate life.

    Comment on adult item incident with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, expressing disbelief at public reaction.

    Screenshot of a comment mentioning nasal spray, related to Selena Gomez.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
