The number one place where one might encounter signs is in and around a road system. Indeed, you basically can’t even go a mile without a handful of them in most places. These date back to the establishment of road systems in general. Throughout Europe, North Africa, and parts of the Middle East, one can still find the old Roman milestones, telling travelers just how far they had gone.

While many early signs were set up by the administrators of cities, a significant number started as a way to assist hobbyists. Early cyclers, who wanted to explore the country, would often end up going down hazardous roads without knowing it. So local cycling clubs began to put up warnings, some of which were no doubt as “threatening” as the examples here.