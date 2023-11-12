80 Times People Found The Scariest Signs And Shared Them Online (New Pics)
Regular drivers have no doubt encountered signage that made them do a double take. From strange symbols to truly ominous texts and warnings, some drivers have likely wondered “What the hell happened here?”
So people from around the world have documented the most scary, weird, and threatening signs they have encountered in the wild. From warnings against ghostly sounds to truly demented facial expressions, oddities can be found everywhere. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples, and comment your thoughts below.
Just Saw This Sign At The Theater When I Was Leaving
Warning Sign At My Work
Light Blew Out On A Canadian Wendy’s Sign
The number one place where one might encounter signs is in and around a road system. Indeed, you basically can’t even go a mile without a handful of them in most places. These date back to the establishment of road systems in general. Throughout Europe, North Africa, and parts of the Middle East, one can still find the old Roman milestones, telling travelers just how far they had gone.
While many early signs were set up by the administrators of cities, a significant number started as a way to assist hobbyists. Early cyclers, who wanted to explore the country, would often end up going down hazardous roads without knowing it. So local cycling clubs began to put up warnings, some of which were no doubt as “threatening” as the examples here.
These Have Always Been The Scariest Signs To Me. Those Markers Aren’t Even Close To The River. Great Falls, VA
Mt. Sentinel in Missoula, Montana has lines across it from the various water lines of the glacial lake that formed behind ice dams. Dams broke, massive wall of water flooded Washington. Missoula was 1000 feet under water 10000 years ago.
These Pedestrian Crossing Signs Look Like Pedestrians Crossing The Street
McDonald's In Malaysia Is So Scary
Business signage has a pedigree just as old as roads. Indeed, the proverb "A good wine needs no bush," likely comes from a Roman tavern. For less literate citizens, certain symbols would be used, which we might still see today, for example, the white and red of a barber’s pole and three circles for pawnbrokers.
In Chicago Near The Former Site Of The Argonne National Laboratory, An Early Site Used For The Manhattan Project
Something's Telling Me Not To Eat Here
This Sign At My Local Grocery Store Haunts Me
If I ran a grocery store myself, I'd have circles under my eyes too
Sign Posted At Staples' Office Supply Store
Hawaii Volcanos National Park
Remove the signs, let natural selection do what it does.
This Sign At My Local Hospital
Weird "Are You Dreaming" Sign Found In A Psychologist's Waiting Room
A Sign At My Local Nursing Home
Crematorium Sign
Good General Policy
Michigan Tech Strikes Again
A Sign At A Beach In My City
This Sign A Local Wendy’s Still Displays
Bucklin Trail - Killington Vermont
There's A Story Behind Every Sign
When You Buy The Old Neighborhood's Drug House
This Sign In Yukon
I Wish This Sign Had "Aaaaaaaa!" Caption
Found This Halfway Through A Nature Trail
Door At Calarts
I think the handprints are the scariest part
This Sign Near The Top Of The Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa
The Numbers Are Exaggerated, But The Warning Is Valid
Found On An Abandoned Building 20+ Miles From The Closest Town
Found One In The Wild
Wittenoom, Western Australia. Previously An Asbestos Mining Town
These Signs Are Posted All Over The Walking Trails In My Town
Popping Off At Breckenridge, CO
Avalanche control. We use WWII era artillery here in Montana.
Fatal Atmosphere
I Go Camping Here Every Year. There Used To Be A Lake Behind This Sign But The California Drought Took Its Toll
This Sign Was At A Truck Dealership
Is this legal? I feel like it’d be illegal to give away free guns, especially an AK-47