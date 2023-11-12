ADVERTISEMENT

Regular drivers have no doubt encountered signage that made them do a double take. From strange symbols to truly ominous texts and warnings, some drivers have likely wondered “What the hell happened here?”

So people from around the world have documented the most scary, weird, and threatening signs they have encountered in the wild. From warnings against ghostly sounds to truly demented facial expressions, oddities can be found everywhere. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples, and comment your thoughts below. 

#1

Just Saw This Sign At The Theater When I Was Leaving

#2

Warning Sign At My Work

#3

Light Blew Out On A Canadian Wendy’s Sign

The number one place where one might encounter signs is in and around a road system. Indeed, you basically can’t even go a mile without a handful of them in most places. These date back to the establishment of road systems in general. Throughout Europe, North Africa, and parts of the Middle East, one can still find the old Roman milestones, telling travelers just how far they had gone. 

While many early signs were set up by the administrators of cities, a significant number started as a way to assist hobbyists. Early cyclers, who wanted to explore the country, would often end up going down hazardous roads without knowing it. So local cycling clubs began to put up warnings, some of which were no doubt as “threatening” as the examples here. 
#4

These Have Always Been The Scariest Signs To Me. Those Markers Aren’t Even Close To The River. Great Falls, VA

montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mt. Sentinel in Missoula, Montana has lines across it from the various water lines of the glacial lake that formed behind ice dams. Dams broke, massive wall of water flooded Washington. Missoula was 1000 feet under water 10000 years ago.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#5

These Pedestrian Crossing Signs Look Like Pedestrians Crossing The Street

#6

McDonald's In Malaysia Is So Scary

Business signage has a pedigree just as old as roads. Indeed, the proverb "A good wine needs no bush," likely comes from a Roman tavern. For less literate citizens, certain symbols would be used, which we might still see today, for example, the white and red of a barber’s pole and three circles for pawnbrokers. 
#7

In Chicago Near The Former Site Of The Argonne National Laboratory, An Early Site Used For The Manhattan Project

#8

Something's Telling Me Not To Eat Here

sighjeffress avatar
Sigh J
Sigh J
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Go on. You know it's fresh cause it hasn't been licked yet

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#9

This Sign At My Local Grocery Store Haunts Me

#10

Sign Posted At Staples' Office Supply Store

#11

Hawaii Volcanos National Park

#12

This Sign At My Local Hospital

#13

Weird "Are You Dreaming" Sign Found In A Psychologist's Waiting Room

emileemprovencher avatar
EP
EP
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um… how about a different option. This one is a recipe for a nightmare.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

A Sign At My Local Nursing Home

#15

Crematorium Sign

#16

Good General Policy

#17

Michigan Tech Strikes Again

#18

This Warning Sign

#19

A Sign At A Beach In My City

#20

This Sign A Local Wendy’s Still Displays

#21

Bucklin Trail - Killington Vermont

#22

There's A Story Behind Every Sign

#23

When You Buy The Old Neighborhood's Drug House

#24

This Sign In Yukon

#25

I Wish This Sign Had "Aaaaaaaa!" Caption

#26

Found This Halfway Through A Nature Trail

#27

Door At Calarts

#28

This Sign Near The Top Of The Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa

#29

The Numbers Are Exaggerated, But The Warning Is Valid

#30

Found On An Abandoned Building 20+ Miles From The Closest Town

#31

Found One In The Wild

#32

Wittenoom, Western Australia. Previously An Asbestos Mining Town

#33

These Signs Are Posted All Over The Walking Trails In My Town

#34

Popping Off At Breckenridge, CO

montanamariner avatar
MontanaMariner
MontanaMariner
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Avalanche control. We use WWII era artillery here in Montana.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Fatal Atmosphere

#36

I Go Camping Here Every Year. There Used To Be A Lake Behind This Sign But The California Drought Took Its Toll

#37

This Sign Was At A Truck Dealership

aleksandarrobinson avatar
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this legal? I feel like it’d be illegal to give away free guns, especially an AK-47

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

Sign Above A Kids' Bathing Pool In South Africa

#39

When It's So Bad You Need A Sign

#40

Stop, But Do It In A Goth Way

#41

The Racoon's Choice

#42

Sleeping Bear Dunes

#43

Looks Legit

#44

Sick Chickens

#45

This Sign On A School Near Uvalde, Texas

#46

Squash Courts Don't Play Around

#47

Lynn Valley, North Vancouver, Canada

#48

This Sign Above The Human Cadaver Lab At My University

#49

Road Sign Near My House Is Both Blank And Covered In Bullet Holes

#50

Think Before You Go In

#51

What Happened Here?

#52

Parking Across The Street From A Playground

#53

It Means That If You Fall Into It, You Will Certainly Die. Not That You Might Die

#54

Mildly Scary Sign. Made All The Scarier By Presumably 70s/80s Artwork Of A Child

#55

Ominous Sign At A Disused Nuclear Bunker In Essex

#56

Sign I Found On The Inside Of A Security Door Of A Fast Food Restaurant

#57

My Science Teacher Put This On His Door For Lab's Safety Week

#58

"Stop Extreme Heat Danger" Warning Sign, Death Valley National Park, California, United States

#59

Was At The Flower Shop With My Son Today And Saw This Sign. Let's Just Say He Didn't Leave My Side

#60

A Warning Sign In A Woodwork Shop

#61

On A Commercial Waste Bin

#62

Casual Belt Sander Fires

#63

Falkland Island's Warning

#64

Some Good Advice In The Big Island Of Hawaii

#65

Found In A Small Rural NZ Town

#66

This Is A Pretty Ominous One At Hanging Rock State Park In North Carolina

#67

It's A Little Cold But I Still Kept An Eye Open

#68

A Sign From A Local Lighthouse. And They Still Get Tourists Falling In The Ocean

#69

What Lies Behind This Door?

#70

Another One From North Carolina State Parks

#71

Light House On Lake Erie

