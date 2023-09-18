‘Rare Insults’: 74 People Who Know The Art Of A Perfect Roast (New Pics)
Insults – we've all heard them and maybe even dished them out ourselves. They're like a verbal battlefield where words become weapons. But here's the thing: some insults are more than just a slap on the ego; they're pure poetry in put-down form.
Enter the “Rare Insults” X account. With more than 1.5 million followers, it's the go-to spot for the wittiest and most jaw-dropping linguistic maestros on the internet.
We've rounded up the crème de la crème of these verbal fireworks for your amusement. So, continue scrolling and let us know which ones tickled your funny bone. And hey, if you're still hungry for more, we've got you covered. Check out Bored Panda's earlier dose of insult madness – because who doesn't love a good laugh?
This post may include affiliate links.
How... do you even get into that many car accidents, let alone in a single year? "-_-
... and that careless douche even killed all the other animals as well. I can understand that humans, in total, do suck big time, but do cats, do crows, do spiders? None of them! They're all precious living beings, and yet, the god humans invented only cares about hum - nevermind, my mistake, got it. Whatever it is, if you can't degod it, leave it behind, and if you can, do.
Wow, I know J-Lo might not even feel it but that burn...
... Brother Teresa ... oh my ... oh my, I hope that now that I'm dying from laughing I won't be placed in Mother Teresa's custody. Evl Bidge, one of the worst humans to ever have lived. Pain medication would "distant people from Jesus!", therefore they weren't administered in her facilities. But when she herself suffered and died, she was given loads and loads of everything Flora and Pharma have to offer, and did not refuse it. Maybe she knew that she was closest to Jesus anyway, and didn't need that? Anyway, let's stop remembering her as somewhat good, but as the evil, self righteous crooked parasite she was.
i remember this one, part of the joke is missing, where it said something like theres a chance this asteroid might hit Earth on February 14th.