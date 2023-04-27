Edgar Degas, a 19th-century French impressionist, once said, “Art is not what you see, but what you make others see”. Indeed, with their intricate work, artists often send a message, which can evoke all sorts of emotions, be it astonishment, joy, anger, or others. And as the quote suggests, make us notice things we haven’t yet; or, in some cases, aren’t willing to.

Some uncomfortable truths are depicted in the works of the Austrian cartoonist and caricaturist Gerhard Haderer. His satirical depictions of current-day society are brutally honest, yet often accurate as well. We have gathered some of them into this list, so you can have a look at what he was trying to make others see with his artwork. Scroll down to find the thought-provoking images below.