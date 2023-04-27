30 Brutally Honest Illustrations By Gerhard Haderer Show What’s Wrong With Today’s Society (New Pics)
Edgar Degas, a 19th-century French impressionist, once said, “Art is not what you see, but what you make others see”. Indeed, with their intricate work, artists often send a message, which can evoke all sorts of emotions, be it astonishment, joy, anger, or others. And as the quote suggests, make us notice things we haven’t yet; or, in some cases, aren’t willing to.
Some uncomfortable truths are depicted in the works of the Austrian cartoonist and caricaturist Gerhard Haderer. His satirical depictions of current-day society are brutally honest, yet often accurate as well. We have gathered some of them into this list, so you can have a look at what he was trying to make others see with his artwork. Scroll down to find the thought-provoking images below.
I don't know what to think about this one, a lots of adults are complaining about the youth being always on the phone (or tablet, etc..) but those are the same that give their babies a phone when they are busy (or when they don't have time to play with them, or when they want time alone)
Well, as long as they touch another consenting adult...
I am just watching this photo on my phone at my home while it is a beautiful day outside, pittying people who can’t appreciate and enjoy nature without involving technology.
Too true! Especially if you live in an area that gets lots of tourists... last week, I opened my door and came almost face to face with a drone.. even though there're signs everywhere saying it's prohibited... it's not even the first time something similar happens... I mean, you can imagine how many times it must've happened before we got the signs... Don't get me wrong, I have nothing against those who just want a bit of a panoramic view from up high... but if we can reach out and grab your drone, you're definitely aware of what you're doing, and it's not for the "panoramic view", that's for sure!
Oh guys don't sit like this in cars, for God's sake
Context? For all those BP articles where some writer explains a TikTok video without adding a gram of information, there's nothing added here? I suspect I might agree with many of the points being raise here, but without context, they just look like ugly paintings of ugly people doing strangely ugly things.
Gerhard Haderer - born May 29, 1951- is an Austrian cartoonist. Haderer studied at the Technical College for Commercial and Advertising Graphics in Linz. Subsequently, he completed an apprenticeship as an engraver in Stockholm.
