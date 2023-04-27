Edgar Degas, a 19th-century French impressionist, once said, “Art is not what you see, but what you make others see”. Indeed, with their intricate work, artists often send a message, which can evoke all sorts of emotions, be it astonishment, joy, anger, or others. And as the quote suggests, make us notice things we haven’t yet; or, in some cases, aren’t willing to.

Some uncomfortable truths are depicted in the works of the Austrian cartoonist and caricaturist Gerhard Haderer. His satirical depictions of current-day society are brutally honest, yet often accurate as well. We have gathered some of them into this list, so you can have a look at what he was trying to make others see with his artwork. Scroll down to find the thought-provoking images below.

#1

#2

potatoe
potatoe
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would say guy looks like Jeff bozo, but this guy looks to humane to be mistaken for jeff

1
1point
reply
#3

#4

#5

Gwenaëlle Michaelis
Gwenaëlle Michaelis
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know what to think about this one, a lots of adults are complaining about the youth being always on the phone (or tablet, etc..) but those are the same that give their babies a phone when they are busy (or when they don't have time to play with them, or when they want time alone)

#6

Mariele Scherzinger
Mariele Scherzinger
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, as long as they touch another consenting adult...

#7

Ann-Marie Bentley
Ann-Marie Bentley
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ladies and gentlemen the reason I am a vegan!

#8

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am just watching this photo on my phone at my home while it is a beautiful day outside, pittying people who can’t appreciate and enjoy nature without involving technology.

#9

potatoe
potatoe
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eh this is one similarity that every country has

#10

potatoe
potatoe
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this for the retail workers?

#11

#12

#13

#14

Bored Koala
Bored Koala
Community Member
28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too true! Especially if you live in an area that gets lots of tourists... last week, I opened my door and came almost face to face with a drone.. even though there're signs everywhere saying it's prohibited... it's not even the first time something similar happens... I mean, you can imagine how many times it must've happened before we got the signs... Don't get me wrong, I have nothing against those who just want a bit of a panoramic view from up high... but if we can reach out and grab your drone, you're definitely aware of what you're doing, and it's not for the "panoramic view", that's for sure!

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

potatoe
potatoe
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone explain please?

#20

Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Are we expecting visitors?" In German, if my googled translation is correct.

#21

#22

#23

#24

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh I see you ordered martini with no alcohol

#25

potatoe
potatoe
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

See no business, hear no business, speak no business?

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh guys don't sit like this in cars, for God's sake

