Sand has been a favorite plaything for many of us since childhood. However, for some, it's not just a source of entertainment but also a medium for artistic expression. That's the case for Andoni Bastarrika, a Spanish artist who has taken sand sculpting to the next level. He makes massive sand builds that surely attract attention. From frightening alligators to cute dogs, Andoni's sculptures are a testament to the beauty and versatility of this seemingly humble material that is sand.

The artist has previously revealed that his artistic journey began in 2010. His very first work was a sculpture of a little mermaid, which made him realize that he is talented. In Andoni's words, his hands seemed to have a mind of their own while working on the sculpture. This experience motivated Andoni to hone his skills and over the past decade, he has dedicated himself to perfecting his craft. Scroll down for the mesmerizing works! For more impressive sculptures, check out our previous post here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook