Saint Jonas' Festival, Also Known As Rasos (8 Pics)

Hello! I have created a project to commemorate a traditional Lithuanian festival and I would like to share some snapshots with you. If anyone is interested in seeing more or purchasing my work, please contact me on Facebook, Instagram, or via email.

The celebration of Joninės (Saint John's Day) is closely related to the summer solstice when the Northern Hemisphere experiences the longest day and the shortest night of the year. In many countries, this festival and some of its traditions are linked to pre-Christian summer solstice celebrations. Therefore, in many countries, it is celebrated on the eve of Saint John, from the night of June 23rd to 24th.

