“Crossed A Line”: Rosie O’Donnell Says Keanu Reeves Was Her Worst Guest, Sparks Outrage

ADVERTISEMENT

Of all the many stars Rosie O’Donnell has interviewed, her pick for the worst guest on her show has utterly surprised fans.

The comedian, 63, said it was none other than Keanu Reeves, who is widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s nicest guys.

“It’s not too late to delete this, Rosie,” one commented online after her answer.

Highlights Rosie O’Donnell appeared on Australian talk show Sam Pang Tonight on Monday, October 13.

She spoke about her experiences from 'The Rosie O’Donnell Show' that ran from 1996 and 2002.

She name-dropped Keanu Reeves as the "worst" guest she interviewed back in the day.

RELATED:

Of all the many stars Rosie O’Donnell has interviewed, her pick for the worst guest on her show surprised fans

Rosie O'Donnell standing outdoors near Sydney Opera House, wearing glasses and a dark jacket, with a confident expression.

Share icon

Image credits: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Rosie O’Donnell appeared on Australian talk show Sam Pang Tonight on Monday, October 13.

During the interview, she reminisced about her past experiences hosting more than 1,000 episodes of The Rosie O’Donnell Show between 1996 and 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stars like Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts and Britney Spears sat opposite her for interviews back in the day.

Keanu Reeves smiling during a Variety interview, discussing media reactions and guest experiences.

Share icon

Image credits: Craig Barritt/Variety

The Emmy winner said singer Barbra Streisand was “probably” her “favorite” celebrity guest on the show. She then name-dropped Keanu Reeves as one of her “worst.”

“One of the worst, who, I love the guy, but he’s not good on talk shows: Keanu Reeves,” she said, recalling his 1997 interview on her show.

The former talk show host said Keanu Reeves was the “worst” celebrity guest she had on her show

Rosie O'Donnell speaking in a studio setting, wearing glasses and a black jacket during a late night talk show.

Share icon

Image credits: Sam Pang Tonight

ADVERTISEMENT

The longtime TV personality said the Speed star is “so sweet” but was tight-lipped whenever she asked questions.

“He’s so sweet, he looks gorgeous, I love all his movies, but he would not answer a question,” Rosie recalled. “I’d say, ‘So, Keanu, how’s it going? How are you feeling?’ [He’d respond] ‘Good.’”

Rosie O'Donnell interviewing Keanu Reeves on a talk show set, capturing a tense and serious moment between them.

Share icon

Image credits: Rosie O’Donnell Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosie eventually had to remind the soft-spoken actor what kind of show he was on.

“We were live. We couldn’t retape. I finally said after three minutes, ‘You know, Keanu, it is a talk show. You have to talk,’” she said.

“I love all his movies, but he would not answer a question,” Rosie said about the Matrix star

Rosie O'Donnell discussing Keanu Reeves as her worst guest during a TV interview, sparking outrage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Sam Pang Tonight

Comment by Karen Macdonald discussing Rosie O'Donnell and Keanu Reeves as a guest, sparking outrage online.

The former talk show host reiterated that Keanu was a “lovely man and a good-hearted guy.” And he managed to redeem himself when he returned in 2001.

“He got the hang of it,” she said.

Rosie went on to say that the “best guest” she had on her show was Martin Short.

“Because you come out and say, ‘How you doing, Marty?’ and it’s over for you,” she said. “He stands up and he goes, ‘I’m here!’ He was the funniest and the nicest guy, so I would say Marty Short was definitely one of the best.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosie O'Donnell laughing with a male guest on a 90s talk show set, discussing celebrity interviews and reactions.

Share icon

Image credits: Rosie O’Donnell Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were surprised by her comments about Keanu, with one saying, “It’s not him, it’s you.”

“Why did she even invite him? It’s no secret he’s not talkative. He’s a quiet gentle person,” another said.

“Now she crossed a line!” one said, while another wrote, “Rosie is now coming for Keanu.”

Others pointed out that he’s known to be a private person, saying, “He’s an introvert.”

“Really, one of the nicest and most humble people was your worst guest?” one asked online

Rosie O'Donnell taking a selfie indoors, wearing glasses and a hoodie, related to Keanu Reeves guest controversy.

Share icon

Image credits: rosie

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook comment by Brenda Aslett Boggio reacting to Rosie O'Donnell’s statement about Keanu Reeves being her worst guest

Keanu has enjoyed decades of stardom whilst still keeping a fairly low-profile.

“I came to Hollywood to be in movies. I feel really grateful that I’ve had that opportunity, but I’m just a private person, and it’s nice that can still exist,” he told Parade in 2019.

The John Wick star, who was born in Lebanon and raised in Canada, said he nearly went by a completely different stage name when he was in his 20s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Pang Tonight (@sampangtonight)

During his recent appearance on the New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Keanu recalled moving to Los Angeles as a 20-year-old.

“At 20 years old, I drove in my car to Los Angeles,” he said on the podcast. “Got out of my car and my manager said, ‘We want to change your name.’ So that’s like, a welcome to Hollywood [moment].

ADVERTISEMENT

Keanu spoke about nearly changing his name in his 20s during a New Heights podcast episode this week

ADVERTISEMENT

Keanu Reeves wearing a dark blazer and black shirt during a television interview in a studio setting.

Share icon

Image credits: Rosie O’Donnell Show

Screenshot of a social media comment about Keanu Reeves described as shy and quiet, related to Rosie O'Donnell controversy.

The Matrix star nearly changed his name to Chuck Spadina and then briefly considered going by KC Reeves.

“My middle name is Charles, so I was like, ‘…Chuck?’ And I grew up on a street called Spadina, [therefore] Chuck Spadina,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“…So then I became KC Reeves. I was credited as KC Reeves…” he continued.

In his early days of professionally acting, Keanu was credited as “KC Reeves” in a 1986 installment of The Magical World of Disney TV anthology series.

Image credits: Sam Pang Tonight

Eventually, he said it didn’t feel right changing his name.

“I would be in auditions and they would go, ‘KC Reeves.’ And I wouldn’t even answer,” he said. “Six months later, I was like, ‘I’m not doing this.’ That’s a Hollywood moment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His real name, now widely recognized across the world, is on the cast list of the new comedy Good Fortune, which also stars Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, Aziz Ansari, and more.

Keanu plays the role of a guardian angel, trying to teach life lessons to a human in the film, releasing in theaters on Friday, October 17.

The actor spoke about Diane Keaton, whose passing sent shockwaves through Hollywood last week

ADVERTISEMENT

During a promotional event for Good Fortune, Keanu spoke about Diane Keaton, whose passing sent shockwaves through Hollywood last week.

He called her “such a unique, extraordinary artist and person” and said he “cherished” having the chance to work with her.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Rosie O’Donnell calling Keanu Reeves one of the “worst” guests she had on her show

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Debra McLean discussing Keanu Reeves as a guest and interview skills.

Screenshot of a social media comment highlighting a dispute about Keanu Reeves being a difficult guest, related to Rosie O'Donnell.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Kelly Scott questioning why Rosie O'Donnell had Keanu Reeves as her worst guest on her talk show.

User comment by Janvier Valois discussing privacy, in a simple text box on a light background.

Text message exchange discussing Rosie O'Donnell calling Keanu Reeves her worst guest sparking outrage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Hallie Abel discussing Keanu Reeves’ private nature and lack of fame-seeking amid Rosie O'Donnell controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on Keanu Reeves interview, discussing comfort level and comparison to previous appearances and guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Jason Wilson defending Keanu Reeves as a kind Hollywood star amid interview controversy with Rosie O'Donnell.

Comment from Anne Foster about Keanu Reeves being an introvert and uncomfortable during interviews causing controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Brenda Lee Katherine about Keanu Reeves being a private and shy guest, sparking outrage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing Rosie O'Donnell's claim about Keanu Reeves being her worst guest.

Comment by Lisa Spencer discussing a former talk show host and current movie star relates to Keanu Reeves controversy.

Comment saying crossed a line and defending Keanu Reeves in a social media post, sparking outrage discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Natalie Zayas-Bazan reacting to Rosie O'Donnell saying Keanu Reeves was her worst guest online.

User comment by Brandi Bui Driskell stating he is a man of few words with a heart of gold, related to Rosie O'Donnell and Keanu Reeves controversy.

Comment mentioning Rosie O'Donnell criticizing Keanu Reeves as her worst guest, sparking controversy online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment explaining Rosie O'Donnell calling Keanu Reeves her worst guest on talk show, sparking controversy online.

ADVERTISEMENT