Andrew Garfield And Julia Roberts Show “Disgusted, United Front” After Ayo Edebiri Interview Snub
Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts seated indoors showing a united front after Ayo Edebiri interview snub by the water.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Andrew Garfield And Julia Roberts Show “Disgusted, United Front” After Ayo Edebiri Interview Snub

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
When Ayo Edebiri was cut out of a controversial question, her co-stars Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield put on a united front during an interview.

The three stars were promoting their upcoming psychological thriller After the Hunt at the Venice Film Festival when the tense moment took place.

After the moment went viral, the interviewer received a wave of hate and was forced to release a statement.

Highlights
  • Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield put on a “united front” with Ayo Edebiri while answering a controversial question.
  • The Hollywood stars were promoting their film ‘After the Hunt’ at the Venice Film Festival when the tense moment took place
  • The interviewer was forced to release a statement about people “unjustly” accusing her of racism.
    Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield put on a united front with Ayo Edebiri while answering a controversial question
    Julia Roberts in a classroom setting with students, reflecting on themes related to autonomy and happiness on a chalkboard.

    Image credits: AmazonMGMStudios

    Ayo Edebiri seated comfortably in a dark blazer, smiling during a casual indoor interview setting with wooden background.

    Image credits: AmazonMGMStudios

    The Hollywood stars sat down for an interview with Italian journalist Federica Polidoro to promote the Luca Guadagnino-directed film.

    One of the questions asked was about what viewers can “expect in Hollywood” now that the “MeToo movement and the Black Lives Matter” were “done.”

    The question left Julia, Andrew, and Ayo looking visibly perplexed.

    “Can you repeat that?” Julia asked before saying the interview’s glasses made it hard to tell who she was addressing. 

    “…I can’t tell which of us you’re talking to,” the Notting Hill actress added.

    Julia asked interviewer Federica Polidoro to repeat the question that left all three of them perplexed

    Andrew Garfield And Julia Roberts Show "Disgusted, United Front" After Ayo Edebiri Interview Snub

    Image credits: X / writtenbyayo

    Andrew Garfield sitting by a window wearing a vibrant patterned shirt, showing a united front after interview snub.

    Image credits: X / writtenbyayo

    Federica clarified that she was asking the question to Andrew and Julia, leaving Ayo even more baffled.

    The ArtsLife TV reporter repeated the question about the conversation-shifting movements being “done” and what was “lost [in Hollywood] during the politically correct era.”

    “It’s not done,” Julia began saying before Ayo interjected: “I know that that’s not for me, and I don’t know if it’s purposeful if it’s not for me, but I just am curious.” 

    “I don’t think it’s done, I don’t think it’s done at all. Hashtags might not be used as much, but I do think that there’s work being done by activists, by people every day that’s beautiful, important work,” Ayo said.

    “That’s not finished, that’s really, really active for a reason because this world’s really charged. And that work isn’t finished at all,” she continued. 

    Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts sit united, showing disgust after Ayo Edebiri interview snub during press event.

    Image credits: anisupremacy

    The actress clarified that even though the movements might not be making headlines everyday, there is still work being done towards tangible change.

    “Maybe if there’s not mainstream coverage in the way that there might have been, daily headlines in the way that it might have been eight or so years ago, but I don’t think it means that the work is done. That’s what I would say,” she added.

    Ayo interrupted and asserted that the transformative Black Lives Matter and #MeToo movements were not “done”

    Ayo Edebiri wearing red in an indoor setting, showing a surprised expression near a window with water view.

    Image credits: X / writtenbyayo

    The awkward moment led to swift backlash online, with a social media user saying, “I’m happy that Ayo had the support of her co-stars. They all handled it well.”

    “Their collective shock made me happy though because you could tell they’re all authentic and support her for real,” said another.

    “lol julia gave the interviewer a second chance to do it over,” one wrote.

    “I love that disgusted, united front,” said another.

    Julia Roberts in black outfit and glasses, gesturing with hands during interview amid Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri snub.

    Image credits: BCat415

    Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts showing united front and disgust after Ayo Edebiri interview snub in a social media post.

    Image credits: 0jul4

    The backlash forced Federica to put out a statement about being “subjected to personal insults and attacks.”

    “I find it striking that those who unjustly accuse me of racism and consider themselves custodians of justice find acceptable violent language, personal attacks, and cyberbullying,” she wrote online.

    “I would like to clarify that, rather than focusing on the thoughtful responses of Ayo Edebiri, Julia Roberts, and Andrew Garfield, the discussion continues solely on how I should have phrased the question,” the reporter went on to say.

    “Andrew looked disgusted as well,” one commented online

    Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri at a formal event, showing united front expressions with elegant attire and accessories.

    Image credits: Getty / Stefania D’Alessandro

    Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts display a united front with expressions of disgust after Ayo Edebiri interview snub.

    Image credits: shadyjoanne

    Federica had a strong-worded message to those “unjustly” accusing her of racism.

    “To those who unjustly accuse me of racism, I would like to clarify that in my work I have interviewed people of every background and ethnicity, and my own family is multi-ethnic, matriarchal, and feminist, with a significant history of immigration,” she said.

    The interviewer was forced to release a statement about people “unjustly” accusing her of racism

    Actress Ayo Edebiri smiling at an event, wearing elegant earrings and styled hair in a bright setting.

    Image credits: Getty / Stephane Cardinale – Corbis

    She also said she had collaborated for over two decades with a number of national and international publications of “all political orientations.”

    “In my view, the real racists are those who see racism everywhere and seek to muzzle journalism, limiting freedom of analysis, critical thinking, and the plurality of perspectives,” she said.

    “Their non-verbal reactions to this are just perfection,” one netizen said

    Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts showing a united front with disgust after interview snub of Ayo Edebiri.

    Image credits: thatgunnerlass

    Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts showing disgusted united front in reaction to Ayo Edebiri interview snub.

    Image credits: Xzamilloh

    Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts showing a united front with expressions of disgust after Ayo Edebiri interview snub.

    Image credits: muzziemulti

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts for their united front and disgusted nonverbal reactions.

    Image credits: _notjared_

    Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts displaying a united front with disgusted expressions after Ayo Edebiri interview snub.

    Image credits: RealGunnarJames

    Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts showing disgusted united front after Ayo Edebiri interview snub in a candid moment.

    Image credits: bkd2278

    Tweet from NoMilliVanilli criticizing race dynamics, posted September 7, 2025, relevant to Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts interview snub.

    Image credits: Renee_RapBook

    Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts appear united and visibly disgusted after Ayo Edebiri interview snub on social media.

    Image credits: MDesof

    Tweet by user catnmouse replying to ayoedebiristyle, discussing Ayo Edebiri interview snub with Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts.

    Image credits: swerve_my_serve

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Ayo Edebiri interview snub, discussing exclusion and reactions from Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts.

    Image credits: strang3fru1t

    Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts showing united front and disgusted expressions after Ayo Edebiri interview snub on social media.

    Image credits: swerve_my_serve

    Celebrities
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
