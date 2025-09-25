ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandra Grant has set the record straight about her relationship with Keanu Reeves.

The longtime lovebirds have been hit with rampant speculation about having secretly tied the knot.

Although the couple is notorious for keeping their personal life private, Alexandra made a rare comment about their marital status on social media.

Woman with short gray hair wearing a black blazer and white shirt speaking about Keanu Reeves' girlfriend marriage rumors.

Highlights Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves were struck with rampant speculation about secretly tying the knot.

The artist addressed the rumors alongside a photo of her kissing the actor.

“Thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding,” she said.

Alexandra Grant shared a photograph this week, capturing a candid, affectionate moment between her and Keanu Reeves.

The couple locked lips against a striking background of the East Portal at Roden Crater in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Keanu Reeves smiling in a suit during a TV interview discussing marriage rumors and relationship news.

“This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement… simply a kiss! (Albeit maybe the moment right before or after it… given the slightly goofy expressions on our faces!),” the artist said.

She explained that the photo was clicked after Keanu and Gard Hollinger, his friend and ARCH co-founder, finished taking an interview.

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend smiling at a formal event as she breaks her silence on marriage rumors.

“We’re at Roden Crater, and Keanu and Gard had just finished interviewing James Turrell for Visionaries,” she said.

Alexandra then thanked everyone for the recent flood of congratulatory messages before clarifying whether they had tied the knot.

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend posing at a movie premiere, addressing marriage rumors in a public setting.

“I’m sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married,” she said.

“Good news is much needed these days, but it’s still fake news, so be careful out there!” she added. “So, here’s a bit of real happiness!”

Couple sharing a kiss on large staircase under an open sky, highlighting Keanu Reeves girlfriend marriage rumors topic.

Keanu’s publicist addressed the speculation this week as rumors about the couple having walked down the aisle swirled.

“It is not true,” the publicist told E! News in a Sept. 22 statement.

“They are not married,” they added.

Keanu Reeves' girlfriend in a candid moment, breaking her silence on marriage rumors at a public event.

The couple first crossed paths at a 2009 dinner party and have since collaborated on two art books.

Over time, their friendship turned into romance, and they made their red carpet debut in 2019 during the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art+Film Gala.

Keanu Reeves' girlfriend clarifies marriage rumors with a real photo and message denying wedding reports.

An insider said at the time that the pair had “started dating earlier this year, but have wanted to keep it quiet.”

“Keanu wants to openly share his life with her. He is extremely happy and grateful to have Alex in his life,” the source told People in 2019.

Alexandra addressed their headline-making red carpet debut in a 2020 interview with Vogue.

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend dressed elegantly at an event, addressing marriage rumors in a public setting.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” she said. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’”

A source called Alexandra a “rare gem” last year and said Keanu is “very happy” with her.

“This is the most fun and positive relationship that Keanu has ever been in,” they told People last year.

“She is adorable, sweet, caring, and funny. She has her own life and career but is also very supportive of Keanu’s,” they went on to say. “When he films on location, she travels with him. When he films locally, she often visits the set.”

“Everyone just loves her. They live together and often have friends over for dinner. Keanu is very happy,” they added.

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend smiling closely together at a public event amid marriage rumors.

Alexandra also said she felt “interdependent and independent in the best ways” with the John Wick star.

“The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun,” she said. “I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone.”

Wedding bells or not, fans were happy to see the couple’s recent kiss snapshot on Instagram.

“I’m so glad that you two have found it in each other,” read one comment.

Another wrote, “This is much better than a wedding photo!! Marriage is just a piece of paper!”

“If ever there were a couple who were made for each other …….. here it is! Stunning photo of a stunning pair,” said one fan.

“You seem married in all the ways that matter,” another said

Comment mentioning AI pictures and expressing a positive opinion with a smiling emoji in an online discussion.

Angela Harty commenting on marriage rumors involving Keanu Reeves' girlfriend in a social media discussion.

Comment from Deborah Sweigert expressing support for Keanu Reeves amid marriage rumors with his girlfriend.

Comment from Beverly Davis praising Keanu Reeves' girlfriend and their devoted relationship amid marriage rumors.

Comment from Harley LeVine discussing hope and positivity in response to Keanu Reeves' girlfriend marriage rumors.

Screenshot of a social media comment denying marriage rumors about Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend.

Comment by Judy Morris discussing marriage contracts and lasting love in response to Keanu Reeves' girlfriend addressing marriage rumors.

Comment praising Keanu Reeves' kindness and love for dogs, mentioning marriage and past pain.

Comment from Cass Patrick discussing Keanu Reeves' girlfriend and marriage rumors, emphasizing privacy and love without speculation.

Comment from Keanu Reeves' girlfriend addressing marriage rumors, telling people to mind their own business.

Screenshot of a social media comment about Keanu Reeves' girlfriend addressing marriage rumors with a heart emoji.

Comment from Cathy Parrott discussing happiness, relating to Keanu Reeves' girlfriend addressing marriage rumors.

Comment saying but they should perfect couple about Keanu Reeves' girlfriend marriage rumors in a social media post.

Comment from Andre Thomas discussing Keanu Reeves' girlfriend and marriage rumors in Hollywood relationships.

Comment by Diane Strauss about Keanu Reeves' girlfriend expressing confidence in their relationship amid marriage rumors.