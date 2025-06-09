ADVERTISEMENT

It was a night filled with surprises at the Tony Awards in New York on the evening of Sunday June 8th. But one of the night’s most talked about events involved an actor who was not up for an award that evening… Keanu Reeves.

The Matrix star was attending the ceremony because he and Alex Winter, his co-star in the 1989 hit film Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, will be starring in Samuel Beckett’s stage play, Waiting for Godot later this year.

During the ceremony, Reeves, who was seated in the first row, became part of a dance number with Jonathan Groff, much to the delight of the audience in the theatre and at home.

Jonathan Groff began pretending to caress Keanu Reeves’ face while standing on his chair’s armrests

It all started when Groff, who made a name for himself as Jesse St. James in the former TV musical Glee, took the stage to perform a number from the musical Just In Time, which is playing on Broadway now, and in which Groff plays Bobby Darin.

At one point during his performance, Groff lept off the stage and went into the audience.

He then spotted Reeves sitting in the first row, and walked over to him.

Groff then jumped onto the armrests of Reeves’ chair while Reeves was still in it, Groff facing the audience, Reeves left to ponder what was happening.

With Reeves’ head between his legs, Groff began pretending to caress Reeves’ face and body.

The crowd erupted in laughter at Groff’s sudden decision, but also because of Reeves’ very appropriate reaction.

“Iconic, electric Tony moment”: netizens react to viral moment with Keanu at the Tony’s

With a camera catching Reeves’ reaction, we see the John Wick actor with an “oh not me!” look on his face, his eyes the size of saucers. Then Reeves does the only thing he can think of in such a precarious situation, he raises both hands to flash the ‘horns of rock’, pinky and pointer fingers extended.

Groff then demounted in one swift jump, and the moment was over.

But fans are talking about it as one of the highlights of the evening.

One person joked that the move was “one way to get a leg up on the competition!”

Others called the pair: “Maybe the 2 greatest humans alive”

“Oh my! Keanu lived for it like a rockstar as Johnathan continued to BE a Broadway rockstar by CONTINUING to sing AND dismount perfectly!”

Keanu’s face perfectly encapsulates the moment of surprise when Groff jumped on his seat

Most people commented on how well Keanu played along: “Keanu was a good sport here, love him”

“That kind of stage moment only comes from pure confidence,” another said.

But some people wondered if Keanu was in the line of fire: “do you think he was showered with spit?”

“Groff and Keanu steal the spotlight — iconic, electric Tony moment”

“Jonathan Groff’s epic performance atop Keanu Reeves at the#TonyAwards just set the stage on fire!”

One person likened it to a ‘leap of faith’: “A theatrical leap of faith, Groff’s Tony moment on Reeves was a dazzling blend of Broadway bravado and Hollywood surprise, etching a new chapter in award show history.”

And still others just couldn’t take the cute factor: “This was so adorable. I love everything about it. JG doing it. KR acting like he’s seeing Bobby Darrin! Just adorable!”

“It was a crazy inspired idea”: Alex Winter talks about working with Reeves again

Jonathan Groff performs a number from the Broadway show #JustInTime – including a funny moment with Keanu Reeves during the 2025 #TonyAwardspic.twitter.com/RpI8FhzOf5 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 9, 2025

According to People Magazine, Waiting for Godotwill open on September 28th of this year. The limited-engagement production is currently scheduled through Jan. 4, 2026. The magazine spoke to Reeves and his co-star Alex Winter while on the red carpet before the Tony’s.

Winter told People that he and Reeves wanted to work together again since “they’ve known each other a very long time.”

Winter told the magazine that they wanted to do “a play about two people who have known each other a very long time. … And Keanu had this crazy, inspired idea that suddenly turned into reality, for both of us.”

“I think every time the play is done, it’s different, because of who’s playing it. It’s very, very personal, and so we’re bringing ourselves to it,” Winter added.

Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant sparked wedding rumors in recent public events

Reeves – who has been called one of the nicest people in Hollywood, will make his Broadway debut as Estragon, his Bill and Ted’s co-star Alex Winter as Vladimir, in the existential classic play Waiting for Godot that will start production later this year.

Reeves has made headlines recently for stepping out with his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. The pair sparked rumors of a wedding recently. At the Sonic The Hedgehog 3 premiere last year and during a London lunch date last April, Alexandra was photographed wearing a diamond ring, and a gold band on her ring finger.

Jonathan Groff, who made a name for himself Jesse St. James in Glee. Since then, Groff has been keeping busy with a number of projects. He made his film debut playing Michael Lang in Ang Lee‘s Taking Woodstock. In 2021, he was agent Smith inThe Matrix Resurrections(2021), and he played a father held hostage Knock at the Cabinin 2023.

The Tony’s were hosted by Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, with best musical going to Maybe Happy Ending, the best play named as Purpose. Sunset Blvd was named best musical revival, and Eureka Day was named best play revival.

Keanu Reeves’ perfect reaction to getting straddled by Jonathan Groff takes the internet by storm

