It was a night filled with surprises at the Tony Awards in New York on the evening of Sunday June 8th. But one of the night’s most talked about events involved an actor who was not up for an award that evening… Keanu Reeves.

The Matrix star was attending the ceremony because he and Alex Winter, his co-star in the 1989 hit film Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, will be starring in Samuel Beckett’s stage play, Waiting for Godot later this year.

During the ceremony, Reeves, who was seated in the first row, became part of a dance number with Jonathan Groff, much to the delight of the audience in the theatre and at home.

    Jonathan Groff began pretending to caress Keanu Reeves’ face while standing on his chair’s armrests

    Keanu Reeves at the 2025 Tony Awards wearing a black tuxedo, reacting to a live moment with Jonathan Groff on stage.

    Jonathan Groff performing energetically on stage at the 2025 Tony Awards with dancers in vibrant pink costumes.

    It all started when Groff, who made a name for himself as Jesse St. James in the former TV musical Glee, took the stage to perform a number from the musical Just In Time, which is playing on Broadway now, and in which Groff plays Bobby Darin.

    At one point during his performance, Groff lept off the stage and went into the audience.

    He then spotted Reeves sitting in the first row, and walked over to him.

    Jonathan Groff performing on stage as Keanu Reeves reacts during the 2025 Tony Awards, sparking a live audience frenzy.

    Screenshot of a tweet expressing jealousy related to Keanu Reeves straddled live at the 2025 Tony Awards by Jonathan Groff.

    Groff then jumped onto the armrests of Reeves’ chair while Reeves was still in it, Groff facing the audience, Reeves left to ponder what was happening.

    With Reeves’ head between his legs, Groff began pretending to caress Reeves’ face and body. 

    The crowd erupted in laughter at Groff’s sudden decision, but also because of Reeves’ very appropriate reaction.

    “Iconic, electric Tony moment”: netizens react to viral moment with Keanu at the Tony’s

    Keanu Reeves looking shocked and surprised while Jonathan Groff straddles him live at the 2025 Tony Awards event.

    Tweet from user abomination! referencing agent smith and neo, related to Keanu Reeves straddled live at the 2025 Tony Awards reaction.

    With a camera catching Reeves’ reaction, we see the John Wick actor with an “oh not me!” look on his face, his eyes the size of saucers. Then Reeves does the only thing he can think of in such a precarious situation, he raises both hands to flash the ‘horns of rock’, pinky and pointer fingers extended. 

    Groff then demounted in one swift jump, and the moment was over.

    But fans are talking about it as one of the highlights of the evening.

    Keanu Reeves reacting as Jonathan Groff straddles him live at the 2025 Tony Awards, sparking a lively audience reaction.

    One person joked that the move was “one way to get a leg up on the competition!”

    Others called the pair: “Maybe the 2 greatest humans alive”

    “Oh my! Keanu lived for it like a rockstar as Johnathan continued to BE a Broadway rockstar by CONTINUING to sing AND dismount perfectly!”

    Keanu’s face perfectly encapsulates the  moment of surprise when Groff jumped on his seat

    Most people commented on how well Keanu played along: “Keanu was a good sport here, love him”

    “That kind of stage moment only comes from pure confidence,” another said.

    But some people wondered if Keanu was in the line of fire: “do you think he was showered with spit?”

    Keanu Reeves and Jonathan Groff on stage at the 2025 Tony Awards during a memorable live moment.

    Tweet by Todd Spence praising Keanu Reeves' moment at the 2025 Tony Awards, sparking social media frenzy.

    “Groff and Keanu steal the spotlight — iconic, electric Tony moment”

    “Jonathan Groff’s epic performance atop Keanu Reeves at the#TonyAwards just set the stage on fire!”

    One person likened it to a ‘leap of faith’: “A theatrical leap of faith, Groff’s Tony moment on Reeves was a dazzling blend of Broadway bravado and Hollywood surprise, etching a new chapter in award show history.”

    And still others just couldn’t take the cute factor: “This was so adorable. I love everything about it. JG doing it. KR acting like he’s seeing Bobby Darrin! Just adorable!”

    “It was a crazy inspired idea”: Alex Winter talks about working with Reeves again

    Keanu Reeves and Jonathan Groff in tuxedos at the 2025 Tony Awards during an interview with a microphone from Extra.

    According to People Magazine, Waiting for Godotwill open on September 28th of this year. The limited-engagement production is currently scheduled through Jan. 4, 2026. The magazine spoke to Reeves and his co-star Alex Winter while on the red carpet before the Tony’s.

    Winter told People that he and Reeves wanted to work together again since “they’ve known each other a very long time.”

    Winter told the magazine that they wanted to do “a play about two people who have known each other a very long time. … And Keanu had this crazy, inspired idea that suddenly turned into reality, for both of us.”

    “I think every time the play is done, it’s different, because of who’s playing it. It’s very, very personal, and so we’re bringing ourselves to it,” Winter added.

    Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant sparked wedding rumors in recent public events

    Keanu Reeves reacting while Jonathan Groff straddles him live at the 2025 Tony Awards, capturing a memorable moment.

    Reeves – who has been called one of the nicest people in Hollywood, will make his Broadway debut as Estragon, his Bill and Ted’s co-star Alex Winter as Vladimir, in the existential classic play Waiting for Godot that will start production later this year.

    Reeves has made headlines recently for stepping out with his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra GrantThe pair sparked rumors of a wedding recently. At the Sonic The Hedgehog 3 premiere last year and during a London lunch date last April, Alexandra was photographed wearing a diamond ring, and a gold band on her ring finger.

    Actor Jonathan Groff in sharp focus with Keanu Reeves blurred in the background during a tense moment at the 2025 Tony Awards.

    Jonathan Groff, who made a name for himself Jesse St. James in Glee. Since then, Groff has been keeping busy with a number of projects. He made his film debut playing Michael Lang in Ang Lee‘s Taking Woodstock. In 2021, he was agent Smith inThe Matrix Resurrections(2021), and he played a father held hostage Knock at the Cabinin 2023.

     The Tony’s were hosted by Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo, with best musical going to Maybe Happy Ending, the best play named as Purpose. Sunset Blvd was named best musical revival, and Eureka Day was named best play revival. 

    Keanu Reeves’ perfect reaction to getting straddled by Jonathan Groff takes the internet by storm

    Screenshot of a Twitter post reacting to Keanu Reeves straddled live at the 2025 Tony Awards, sparking social media frenzy.

    Tweet from Vanessa Danica about Jonathan Groff straddling Keanu Reeves live at the 2025 Tony Awards, sparking reactions.

    Tweet expressing a fan's playful desire to be on top of Keanu Reeves, referencing the 2025 Tony Awards incident.

    Tweet expressing admiration for Keanu Reeves straddled live at the 2025 Tony Awards, highlighting his reaction sparking a frenzy.

    Screenshot of a tweet reading wtf is tony awards even about posted in June 2025, relating to Keanu Reeves at the event.

    Tweet screenshot showing user Orion reacting to Keanu Reeves at the Tony Awards with surprise and disbelief.

    Tweet from Blake about John Wick 5, posted June 9, 2025, referencing Keanu Reeves at the 2025 Tony Awards event.

    Tweet discussing Keanu Reeves' role in the fourth Matrix film and referencing a moment at the 2025 Tony Awards.

    Tweet showing a fan reacting to Keanu Reeves straddled live at the 2025 Tony Awards by Jonathan Groff.

    Screenshot of a tweet about Keanu Reeves straddled live by Jonathan Groff at the 2025 Tony Awards sparking a social media frenzy.

