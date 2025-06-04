People Believe Keanu Reeves Secretly Married Girlfriend After Their Latest Red Carpet Appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Keanu Reeves had a public date night with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, fueling speculation that the 60-year-old actor may have tied the knot for the first time.

The couple attended the premiere of Ballerina, the latest installment in Keanu’s John Wick franchise, on Tuesday (June 3), looking loved-up as they held hands and gazed into each other’s eyes on the red carpet.

Highlights Keanu Reeves is believed to have married artist Alexandra Grant, his first serious girlfriend in almost two decades.

The couple met through mutual friends at a dinner party in 2009 and confirmed their romance in 2019.

Alexandra was spotted wearing a diamond ring and a gold band on her ring finger.

Keanu met Alexandra, an artist, through mutual friends at a dinner party in 2009 and confirmed their relationship a decade later.

They have since been spotted on numerous occasions, including at the Sonic The Hedgehog 3 premiere last year and during a London lunch date last April, where Alexandra was photographed wearing a diamond ring paired with a gold band on her ring finger.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are rumored to be married

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The 52-year-old also wore different rings to the recent premiere. Sharing a red carpet video of the couple, Deadline reportedly captioned—and later edited—it, “Keanu Reeves with his wife Alexandra Grant on the carpet for the #BallerinaMovie LA premiere.”

In the comments, fans of The Matrix actor expressed hope that the rumors of his marriage to Alexandra were true.

“I go hard for this. The way he looks at her. He LOVES that woman. Good for him,” wrote one person.

“He’s lovely, and she’s lovely, and they seem really lovely together, so good for them, if so,” said someone else.

Keanu Reeves with Alexandra Grant on the carpet for the #BallerinaMovie LA premiere pic.twitter.com/2nrjGPNQOv — Deadline (@DEADLINE) June 4, 2025



A third fan chimed in, “I love this for them. Even better that they kept it private.”

“Meh. Not my business, but for what it’s worth: with the tragedy he went through all those years ago, my guy deserves to be happy,” added a fourth fan.

Alexandra is Keanu’s first serious relationship since Jennifer Syme, who tragically lost her life in a car accident in 2001, less than two years after delivering her and Keanu’s stillborn baby.

The couple attended the premiere of Ballerina, and fans noticed a sparkler on Alexandra’s ring finger

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The Speed actor and Alexandra seemingly began as friends, and Keanu contributed poetry to two of Alexandra’s art books, Ode to Happiness in 2011 and Shadows in 2016.

The last one featured photos of Keanu taken by Alexandra while he was filming John Wick.

In an interview for the LA Times, the journalist noted that “in conversation, the two friends share an easy rapport and speak in a comfortable shorthand fueled by inside jokes and knowing smiles.”

“That’s a huge piece of why those images are so interesting. I knew that if I moved the camera as we danced together, as photographer and subject, we could create these wonderful optical illusions.”

The couple co-founded book publisher X Artists’ Books in 2017, which focuses on books that “don’t really have a place because they’re between genres.”

Image credits: Keanu Video Archive

Two years later, they confirmed their relationship when they walked the red carpet of a Los Angeles art gala hand-in-hand.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” Alexandra told British Vogue shortly after going public with the romance.



Alexandra is Keanu’s first serious public relationship in almost twenty years

Image credits: Raph_PH

Image credits: yourfavnook

In 2023, Keanu referred to Alexandra as his “honey.”

Asked to name his “last moment of bliss,” he told People magazine, “A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

During the Sonic premiere last year, the Canadian star was asked whether he saw the event as a “date night.”

“I guess it is! Yeah, we got dolled up, and it’s been very exciting, and just kind of nerve-wracking in the car, but getting out and it was just like—I don’t know, it’s just really special to be side by side,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

While the two have not confirmed whether they’ve tied the knot, Alexandra emphasized the importance of romance in her life when asked if she was interested in marriage.

“Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question?” she told British Vogue in 2020.

Image credits: The Artist Profile Archive

“I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”



Before meeting Alexandra, Keanu was romantically linked to Jill Schoelen, whom he met on the set of the 1986 film Babes in Toyland.

In the early nineties, he had a brief relationship with Sofia Coppola after meeting her on the set of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, directed by Sofia’s father, Francis Ford Coppola.

He also briefly dated Amanda de Cadenet in the late nineties, prior to his romance with Jennifer Syme.

Asked if she wanted to get married, the painter said, “Love at every level is deeply important to my identity”

Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Beirut-born star was linked to Claire Forlani from 2004 to 2006, though it’s believed their relationship wasn’t serious.

He and Winona Ryder, his co-star in the 1992 drama Dracula, never dated—though accidentally, she may be his “bride.”

In a scene from the film, shot in a Greek Orthodox church in Los Angeles, their characters were married by a real Romanian priest.

Image credits: PG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

“We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests,” Keanu told Esquire in 2022. “Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.”

The actress revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that she and her close friend Keanu call each other “husband and wife” in their text messages.

“I wish them a lifetime of happiness,” one fan commented on the couple’s latest pictures

