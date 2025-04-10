Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Looks Older:" Keanu Reeves' Youthful Look Compared to Longtime Girlfriend's Sparks Age Confusion
"Looks Older:" Keanu Reeves' Youthful Look Compared to Longtime Girlfriend's Sparks Age Confusion

Keanu Reeves and his longtime partner, Alexandra Grant, were recently spotted sharing an intimate lunch in London. Despite the tenderness on display, some netizens decided to focus on a completely different aspect of their relationship—their age.

“She looks older than 52!” one viewer wrote. Others left comments questioning whether she was Reeves’ “sugar mama.”

Highlights
  • Keanu Reeves was spotted in London alongside longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.
  • Despite being nearly a decade younger, Alexandra Grant faced age scrutiny compared to Keanu Reeves.
  • The debate on Alexandra’s natural gray hair sparked discussions on gendered double standards.
  • Keanu and Alexandra's relationship began in 2009 and turned romantic over time.

Despite Grant being nearly a decade younger than Reeves, many online seemed convinced it was the other way around. The reason seems to revolve around Grant’s decision to embrace her natural gray hair.

“If she dyed her hair you wouldn’t say that,” one person wrote, clapping back at the critics, with many more accusing them of double standards.

    Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, was criticized for her looks after being spotted enjoying a romantic evening with the actor

    Keanu Reeves with longtime girlfriend at event, both smiling, dark formal attire highlighting youthful look.

    Image credits: Michael Kovac / Getty

    60-year-old Keanu Reeves has long been praised for his timeless appeal and laid-back attitude. His salt-and-pepper look has long been considered a sign of his “effortlessly cool” personality and style. 

    His partner, 52-year-old Alexandra Grant, on the other hand, facedmuch less forgiving scrutiny for her natural silver hair.

    Despite many praising the couple for their healthy and loving-looking relationship, others zeroed in on her physical appearance, sparking a debate that detracted from the couple’s tender moment.

    Two people smiling outside, highlighting Keanu Reeves' youthful look.

    Image credits: Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty

    Negative comments towards Grant contrasted greatly with positive comments towards Reeves.

    “Even looking disheveled Keanu doesn’t even look his age of being 60. How does he do it?” one user wrote.

    Couple walking outdoors; her youthful look compared to partner's sparks age confusion debate.

    Image credits: TOPS, ROBS/BACKGRID/Vida Press

    Others were skeptical of the relationship as a whole, believing it to be part of an elaborate PR stunt and even questioning Reeves’ sexuality.

    “Doesn’t look like a happy camper, and the whole thing looks staged. I wonder who gains more from this relationship,” a viewer said.

    “He isn’t into women, this is so fake!” another wrote.

    The pair met each other in 2009 and began a professional relationship that would eventually blossom into romance

    Keanu Reeves with girlfriend at a cafe table, sparking age confusion with his youthful look.

    Image credits: TOPS, ROBS/BACKGRID/Vida Press

    Despite these superficial judgments, Keanu and Alexandra’s relationship is built on more than just appearances.

    The two met in 2009 at a dinner party, forging a creative partnership that would eventually blossom into something more.

    Their first collaboration came in 2011 with the publication ofOde to Happiness, a book combining Reeves’ text with Grant’s illustrations. They followed up with Shadows in 2016, further strengthening their bond.

    In 2017, they went further with their professional partnership by co-founding X Artists’ Books, a publishing company dedicated to artist-centered works.

    The pair finally made their relationship official in 2019 when they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala hand-in-hand.

    Since then, Reeves has described his relationship with Grant as “blissful,” referring to her as his “honey.”

    Grant, on the other hand, has described their relationship as nurturing, with each of them pushing the other to “build new roads.”

    According to stylists, many women are reluctant to embrace their naturally grey hair due to societal stigma

    Four women standing together posing for a photo at an event, each with distinct fashion styles.

    Image credits: grantalexandra

    Fans of the couple believe the contrasting reactions among critics point to a longstanding gendered double standard in the way people are perceived as they age.

    “There’s a stigma associated with a woman going gray in our society,” explained hairstylist Fabio Lopera to Bored Panda.

    “With proper care, gray hair can look gorgeous and classy, but many women are afraid of allowing theirs to go white due to external pressure.”

    Keanu Reeves in a dimly lit setting, wearing a black suit, highlighting his youthful look.

    Image credits: Lionsgate

    According to Lopera, upon going gray, women are perceived as having “lost something,” such as their vitality, youth, and beauty, whereas men are perceived as having “gained positive qualities,” such as wisdom and an air of authority.

    The reluctance to embrace the potential beauty of gray hair has led people to ignore the unique care it requires, the stylist explained.

    Keanu Reeves in a suit with a woman in a floral dress at a movie premiere event.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

    “Gray hair not only lacks pigment but also density and shine if left unchecked,” Lopera explained. “It’s also dryer and more vulnerable to the sun’s rays, which causes it to oxidize and turn yellowish.”

    Lopera recommends users treat their hair using a combination of repair masks, moisturizing treatments, and special shampoos.

    “Purple shampoos are color-enhancing, as they are specially crafted to bring out platinum and light blonde tones,” he explained.

    “Relationship goals.” Fans of the couple dismissed the criticism, focusing instead on their tender dynamic

    Tweet about natural hair appreciation, emphasizes confidence and beauty.

    Image credits: lisa_schroeder

    Tweet expressing admiration for Keanu Reeves’ youthful look compared to longtime girlfriend.

    Image credits: jamila_1991

    Tweet expressing happiness for Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, highlighting he deserves happiness.

    Image credits: TheEcoNomad

    Tweet by user about true love, related to Keanu Reeves' youthful look sparking age discussion.

    Image credits: FCSchalkeNULL4

    A tweet discussing age confusion between Keanu Reeves and girlfriend.

    Image credits: Birgit05777829

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing public figures enjoying simple moments and the importance of quality time in relationships.

    Image credits: _GenesisJenn

    Tweet discussing age appearance comparison between Keanu Reeves and girlfriend.

    Image credits: Keithhambone

    Tweet from user discussing Keanu Reeves' youthful look, captioned "Wrinkle free.

    Image credits: allidoismix

    Tweet about someone looking older than 52, sparking discussion on youthful appearances.

    Image credits: vandarte34

    Tweet by Rosana Wergner expressing love, linked to age confusion about Keanu Reeves' youthful look.

    Image credits: WergnerRos46894

    Tweet criticizing age-related comments about Keanu Reeves and girlfriend, supporting their relationship against public scrutiny.

    Image credits: TurnipGuy1984

    Tweet about “relationship goals” in discussion on age confusion featuring Keanu Reeves.

    Image credits: MadeOfMonsters

    Tweet from Lily Lovely discussing Keanu Reeves’ youthful look and his girlfriend.

    Image credits: lilylovelover

    Tweet discussing a famous male celebrity and his age-close girlfriend, highlighting their lovely relationship.

    Image credits: gaylegarcia1126

