“Looks Older:” Keanu Reeves’ Youthful Look Compared to Longtime Girlfriend’s Sparks Age Confusion

ADVERTISEMENT

Keanu Reeves and his longtime partner, Alexandra Grant, were recently spotted sharing an intimate lunch in London. Despite the tenderness on display, some netizens decided to focus on a completely different aspect of their relationship—their age.

“She looks older than 52!” one viewer wrote. Others left comments questioning whether she was Reeves’ “sugar mama.”

Highlights Keanu Reeves was spotted in London alongside longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.

Despite being nearly a decade younger, Alexandra Grant faced age scrutiny compared to Keanu Reeves.

The debate on Alexandra’s natural gray hair sparked discussions on gendered double standards.

Keanu and Alexandra's relationship began in 2009 and turned romantic over time.

Despite Grant being nearly a decade younger than Reeves, many online seemed convinced it was the other way around. The reason seems to revolve around Grant’s decision to embrace her natural gray hair.

“If she dyed her hair you wouldn’t say that,” one person wrote, clapping back at the critics, with many more accusing them of double standards.

RELATED:

Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, was criticized for her looks after being spotted enjoying a romantic evening with the actor

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Michael Kovac / Getty

60-year-old Keanu Reeves has long been praised for his timeless appeal and laid-back attitude. His salt-and-pepper look has long been considered a sign of his “effortlessly cool” personality and style.

His partner, 52-year-old Alexandra Grant, on the other hand, facedmuch less forgiving scrutiny for her natural silver hair.

Despite many praising the couple for their healthy and loving-looking relationship, others zeroed in on her physical appearance, sparking a debate that detracted from the couple’s tender moment.

Share icon

Image credits: Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty

Negative comments towards Grant contrasted greatly with positive comments towards Reeves.

“Even looking disheveled Keanu doesn’t even look his age of being 60. How does he do it?” one user wrote.

Share icon

Image credits: TOPS, ROBS/BACKGRID/Vida Press

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were skeptical of the relationship as a whole, believing it to be part of an elaborate PR stunt and even questioning Reeves’ sexuality.

“Doesn’t look like a happy camper, and the whole thing looks staged. I wonder who gains more from this relationship,” a viewer said.

“He isn’t into women, this is so fake!” another wrote.

The pair met each other in 2009 and began a professional relationship that would eventually blossom into romance

Share icon

Image credits: TOPS, ROBS/BACKGRID/Vida Press

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite these superficial judgments, Keanu and Alexandra’s relationship is built on more than just appearances.

The two met in 2009 at a dinner party, forging a creative partnership that would eventually blossom into something more.

Their first collaboration came in 2011 with the publication ofOde to Happiness, a book combining Reeves’ text with Grant’s illustrations. They followed up with Shadows in 2016, further strengthening their bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, they went further with their professional partnership by co-founding X Artists’ Books, a publishing company dedicated to artist-centered works.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lunder Institute (@lunderinstitute)

The pair finally made their relationship official in 2019 when they attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala hand-in-hand.

Since then, Reeves has described his relationship with Grant as “blissful,” referring to her as his “honey.”

Grant, on the other hand, has described their relationship as nurturing, with each of them pushing the other to “build new roads.”

According to stylists, many women are reluctant to embrace their naturally grey hair due to societal stigma

Share icon

Image credits: grantalexandra

Fans of the couple believe the contrasting reactions among critics point to a longstanding gendered double standard in the way people are perceived as they age.

“There’s a stigma associated with a woman going gray in our society,” explained hairstylist Fabio Lopera to Bored Panda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With proper care, gray hair can look gorgeous and classy, but many women are afraid of allowing theirs to go white due to external pressure.”

Share icon

Image credits: Lionsgate

According to Lopera, upon going gray, women are perceived as having “lost something,” such as their vitality, youth, and beauty, whereas men are perceived as having “gained positive qualities,” such as wisdom and an air of authority.

The reluctance to embrace the potential beauty of gray hair has led people to ignore the unique care it requires, the stylist explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

“Gray hair not only lacks pigment but also density and shine if left unchecked,” Lopera explained. “It’s also dryer and more vulnerable to the sun’s rays, which causes it to oxidize and turn yellowish.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lopera recommends users treat their hair using a combination of repair masks, moisturizing treatments, and special shampoos.

“Purple shampoos are color-enhancing, as they are specially crafted to bring out platinum and light blonde tones,” he explained.

“Relationship goals.” Fans of the couple dismissed the criticism, focusing instead on their tender dynamic

Share icon

Image credits: lisa_schroeder

Share icon

Image credits: jamila_1991

Share icon

Image credits: TheEcoNomad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: FCSchalkeNULL4

Share icon

Image credits: Birgit05777829

Share icon

Image credits: _GenesisJenn

Share icon

Image credits: Keithhambone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: allidoismix

Share icon

Image credits: vandarte34

Share icon

Image credits: WergnerRos46894

Share icon

Image credits: TurnipGuy1984

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: MadeOfMonsters

Share icon

Image credits: lilylovelover

Share icon

Image credits: gaylegarcia1126