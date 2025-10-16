ADVERTISEMENT

New details have emerged related to the passing of Diane Keaton, one of Hollywood’s most adored figures.

Known for her wit and warmth, the star passed away at the age of 79 on October 11.

Her family members have now revealed the circumstances that led to her end.

Diane Keaton wearing a gray hat and glasses, smiling outdoors in a black outfit, related to Diane Keaton cause revealed news.

Diane Keaton took her final breath surrounded by the people she loved.

Highlights Diane Keaton's family released a statement days after her unexpected passing.

The statement revealed the Hollywood star's cause of passing.

The family also suggested ways through which fans can pay tribute to her.

A longtime friend said the actress looked alarmingly thin in recent weeks.

Days after witnessing her last moments, her family released a statement about her cause of passing.

They also expressed gratitude to fans for the outpouring of love and support.

Diane Keaton smiling during a TV interview, wearing black glasses and a black outfit with a wide belt.

The Father of the Bride actress passed away from pneumonia, the family said.

“The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11,” the family said in a statement to People.

Family members revealed the cause of her passing and expressed gratitude for the love and support

Diane Keaton smiling indoors, wearing a black hat and glasses, holding a doll dressed in similar black and white attire.

For people hoping to pay tribute to her, the family suggested offering donations to the causes she was passionate about.

“She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her,” the family added.

Diane Keaton speaking at a podium with The Carousel of Hope banner, smiling and wearing glasses and a striped jacket.

Comment from Stephanie Colvin Scott discussing confusion about Diane Keaton cause revealed after unexpected passing.

The actress, who won an Oscar for Best Actress for Annie Hall, had become visibly thinner before her passing, according to her longtime friend Carole Bayer Sager.

“I saw her two or three weeks ago, and she was very thin,” the Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter told People last week. “She had lost so much weight.”

Carole said she hadn’t seen the actress much this year because she was living in Palm Springs after the California wildfires damaged her home.

“She was down there for a while, and when she came back, I was kind of stunned by how much weight she’d lost,” she added.

Carole Bayer Sager said she was stunned by how thin Diane had become

Another friend said Diane was still her humorous self even towards the end of her life.

“She was funny right up until the end,” the friend and film executive told the outlet. “She lived exactly how she wanted to, which was on her own terms, surrounded by the people and things she really loved.”

“In these last few years, she kept a close circle and she liked it that way,” they went on to say. “…She had this way of making even ordinary moments feel special. That was just who she was.”

Diane Keaton smiling in glasses and polka dot scarf during a TV interview discussing unexpected passing cause.

Comment from Christine Calhoun discussing pneumonia as a cause related to Diane Keaton’s unexpected passing and its impact.

Sources revealed that Diane’s health “declined very suddenly” and her passing was “so unexpected.”

It was “heartbreaking for everyone who loved her,” a source told People on October 11.

Even longtime friends weren’t aware of her declining health, added the source.

The 911 call made from the star’s address in her final moments was released

Diane Keaton smiling at a podium while holding an award, spotlight on her during a formal event.

Comment from Lee Fried about a woman’s values and principles, related to Diane Keaton cause revealed after unexpected passing.

Following her passing, the 911 call made from Diane’s Los Angeles home was released, marking the chilling end to the loss of a Hollywood legend.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and discovered a “person down” in the early hours of October 11.

Dispatchers contacted the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and were heard saying, “Rescue 19, person down” before repeating the actress’s home address.

The star stayed unmarried her entire life and adopted two children on her 50th birthday

Woman in a white turtleneck and sweater standing indoors, related to Diane Keaton cause revealed after unexpected passing.

Comment expressing shock and sadness over Diane Keaton cause revealed after unexpected passing, with a broken heart emoji.

Diane stayed unmarried for her entire life, but was involved with celebrities like Woody Allen and Warren Beatty. She adopted daughter Dexter, 29, and son Duke, 25, on her 50th birthday.

The LAFD arrived at the scene at exactly 8:08 a.m. and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced lifeless in the midst of her family members.

The actress shared an on-and-off relationship with her Godfather co-star Al Pacino, who reportedly expressed regret in not building a forever with the “love of his life.”

The two met on the set of TheGodfather but only began their whirlwind romance after the filming concluded.

“I was mad for him. Charming, hilarious, a nonstop talker,” the actress told People in 2017.

After her passing, Sources said Al Pacino expressed regret over not spending his life with Diane

Diane Keaton smiling indoors wearing glasses and a cream jacket, related to Diane Keaton cause revealed after unexpected passing.

Diane said she gave him an ultimatum when he refused to commit to marriage.

“I worked hard on that one. I went about it in not a perfect way,” she added.

The pair lived only a few miles away from each other in Beverly Hills but were not in contact.

When Diane was honored with the American Film Institute’s 45th lifetime achievement award in 2017, Al gave a speech and said, “You’re a great artist … I love you, forever.”

“Looking back, Al admits the love of his life was Diane who he’s always called, ‘an amazing woman,’” a source told the Daily Mail following her passing. “I know he will forever regret he didn’t make his move when he had the chance.”

“You’ll never be forgotten,” one fan commented online after her passing

Comment by Laresa Pappe explaining that people with weak immune systems or long-term diseases often get pneumonia.

Comment by Sylvia Mather questioning why Diane Keaton was not hospitalized if she had pneumonia after unexpected passing revealed.

Comment by Daisy May stating her age as 79 in a discussion about Diane Keaton cause revealed after unexpected passing.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Diane Keaton cause revealed after unexpected passing with public speculation.

Comment from Jamie Manachino expressing sadness and rest in peace message related to Diane Keaton cause revealed after passing.

Comment by James Madson expressing condolences and prayers following Diane Keaton's unexpected passing and cause revealed.

Comment by Kathleen Hennessy discussing pneumonia vaccine advice related to Diane Keaton cause revealed after unexpected passing.

Comment highlighting Diane Keaton as a compassionate advocate inspiring kindness and generosity after her passing

Comment by Christine Pasztusics praising Diane Keaton as a true legend after her unexpected passing.

Comment expressing sadness and questioning why hospital was not visited after initial sickness, related to Diane Keaton cause revealed.

Comment praising Diane Keaton’s unique style and legacy as an incredible actress, reflecting on her lasting impact.

Comment by Irene Garza expressing sympathy about Diane Keaton's age and fragility after unexpected passing.

Comment from Shannon Sullivan expressing condolences and hinting at the Diane Keaton cause revealed after unexpected passing.

Comment mentioning concerns about Diane Keaton cause after unexpected passing, questioning pneumonia treatment.

Comment about dying of pneumonia and respiratory distress related to Diane Keaton cause revealed after unexpected passing.

Comment by Kirsten Griffiths Werk explaining pneumonia as a final blow to those already sick, relating to Diane Keaton cause revealed.

Comment expressing sadness over Diane Keaton's passing, reflecting on her legacy and impact on fans and family.