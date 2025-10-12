Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Months Before Passing, Diane Keaton’s Health Declined As She Desperately Tried To Sell Her $28M Home
Diane Keaton wearing glasses and a hat, smiling while hugging a golden retriever holding a treat in its mouth.
Months Before Passing, Diane Keaton’s Health Declined As She Desperately Tried To Sell Her $28M Home

Oscar-winning TV icon Diane Keaton fell ill suddenly, leading up to her passing—a development she may have taken seriously enough to try and sell her dream house.

News of the film legend’s passing, which was initially shrouded in secrecy, came after a hiatus from the public eye. 

Initial reports reported shock in Hollywood, claiming that there had been no prior indications that could have been construed as a warning. 

Highlights
  • A close friend says Keaton’s health “declined very suddenly,” but she stayed private to the end.
  • Weeks before her death, she quietly listed her longtime Los Angeles home for $28.9 million.
  • A neighbor said locals grew suspicious when Keaton suddenly stopped walking her dog.

New information suggests that the Annie Hall star had at least some kind of inclination.

    An unnamed friend interviewed by People explained that the actress’s well-being took a sudden turn, but left her with enough time to (attempt to) get her affairs in order.

    “She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her.” 

    “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit,” they said of the 34-time published author.

    The individual explained that only the actress’s nearest and dearest were privy to her situation—meaning that her close friends were kept out of the loop.

    Months earlier, the Annie Hall actress placed what has been described as her “dream home” on the market 

    Diane Keaton sitting on floor wearing hat and glasses hugging golden retriever dog with chew stick in mouth.

    Diane Keaton sitting on floor wearing hat and glasses hugging golden retriever dog with chew stick in mouth.

    “In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private,” the source elaborated.

    “Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

    Perhaps an apt place to start looking was her decision to sell her home in Los Angeles.

    While Keaton was known to have bought, renovated, and sold numerous homes during her 40-year stay in the City of Angels, she had been living in Sullivan Canyon home since 2017.

    Two months after listing the home, she knocked $1.4 million off the price 

    According to reports by Realtor.com and People, this – by her own admission – was where she planned on settling down. 

    But this changed and by March 2025, the sprawling stylish abode had been placed on the market for $28.9 million.

    Then tellingly, as if there were some urgency, Keaton knocked $1.4 million off the price only two months later, despite the fact that she “spent a staggering eight years on a gut renovation, which effectively saw her rebuilding the property,” as the real estate publication observed.

    At the time, nobody suspected a thing and the discount was credited to Keaton’s market savvy.

    “Diane Keaton is taking no chances when it comes to securing a sale.”

    Leading up to her passing, a neighbor noticed that Keaton had stopped walking her dog

    Diane Keaton wearing glasses and a white shirt, reflecting on her health decline while trying to sell her $28M home.

    Diane Keaton wearing glasses and a white shirt, reflecting on her health decline while trying to sell her $28M home.

    An unnamed neighbor noticed something else, which they realized retrospectively, was a clue to Keaton’s waning health.

    They toldPeople locals had grown accustomed to seeing the 79-year-old walking her dog every day.

    “She lived in Brentwood for many years,” the source said.

    “She loved her neighborhood. Up until just a few months ago, she’d walk her dog every day.”

    Her last photo on Instagram depicts her with her hound

    Close-up of a woman smiling with curly hair, wearing a blue turtleneck, related to Diane Keaton health and home sale.

    Close-up of a woman smiling with curly hair, wearing a blue turtleneck, related to Diane Keaton health and home sale.

    “She was usually dressed the same, with a hat and her signature sunglasses regardless of the weather,” the leaker’s account continued.

    “She was always very nice, funny and chatty. She’d talk to her dog like he was a person. She was eccentric and had this old-school Hollywood aura. She was very, very special.”

    As a testament to her relationship with her pooch, her last photo posted to Instagram depicts her with the hound, promoting organic doggie biscuits.

    A stream of tributes has flowed in the wake of her passing

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Diane Keaton (@diane_keaton)

    Diane Keaton sitting on pillows in patterned pants and white shoes, reflecting on health decline before selling $28M home.

    Diane Keaton sitting on pillows in patterned pants and white shoes, reflecting on health decline before selling $28M home.

    Bette Midler, who co-starred with Keaton in the 1996 movie First Wives Club, weighed in on Threads, saying

    “I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me,” she lamented. “She was hilarious, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!”

    Diane Keaton seated at a piano, wearing a hat and glasses, in a room filled with musical equipment and art.

    Diane Keaton seated at a piano, wearing a hat and glasses, in a room filled with musical equipment and art.

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Diane Keaton (@diane_keaton)

    British broadcaster Piers Morgan was among the well-sayers. He wrote on X:

    “RIP Diane Keaton, 79. Oscar-winning star of Annie Hall, brilliant in the Godfather and Father of the Bride movies. One of Hollywood’s greatest actresses, and a delightful lady. Sad news.”

    According to IMDb, Diane Keaton racked up a score of 63 nominations and 37 wins for contributions to TV and film. 

    Diane Keaton was a multi-generational favorite

