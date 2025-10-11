“Beautiful In All Forms”: Pierce Brosnan’s Wife Shows Off Slimmer-Than-Ever Frame At 62

ADVERTISEMENT

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan’s wife, Keely Shaye Smith, is in the spotlight over her apparently slimmer new look.

Fans often marvel at Brosnan and his wife Smith’s 23-year marriage and how her pre-pregnancy frame evaporated in favor of a curvaceous look right at the beginning of Brosnan’s career—when he was young and able to trap any female he wanted.

Highlights Keely Shaye Smith stepped out in Los Angeles looking slimmer, sparking weight loss speculation.

The 62-year-old journalist has long rejected body criticism and embraced her curves.

Pierce Brosnan has defended his wife against body-shamers, declaring: “I love my wife’s curves.”

The answer lies in a simple shared sentiment: They both love her curves.

Be that as it may, the 62-year-old mother of two adult children appears to be slimming out and shedding said curves dramatically, as can be seen from an appearance in Los Angeles.

Keely Shaye Smith is reported to have made an appearance at an LA restaurant that she and Pierce Brosnan are known to frequent

Pierce Brosnan's wife at event, wearing a white blazer and patterned dress, showing off slimmer frame at 62 years old.

Image credits: Paul Archuleta

In the appearance in question, Smith appears dressed in a black low-necked satin dress, paired with a leather jacket and matching court heels.

The image was reportedly snapped as she attended the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles with her 72-year-old spouse.

Brosnan, on the other hand, described as “dapper,” sported a beige blazer over black slacks and a shirt with brown lace-ups.

While the Daily Mail, whichreported the sighting, has not pinned a date on it, the couple made the news when they dined at the same venue in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The 62-year-old had tried her hand at modeling and acting in her younger years

Pierce Brosnan's wife on the red carpet showing off a slimmer-than-ever frame wearing a black elegant dress and jewelry.

Image credits: keelyshayebrosnan

The sensationalism around Smith’s appearance comes after her claims that her increased frame has never bothered her.

In her young adulthood, Smith tried her hand at both modeling and acting, the latter of which she pursued from 1986 to 1989.

She then chose journalism as her lifelong profession and worked for ABC as a correspondent for The Home Show, then later made appearances on Good Morning America in the capacity of gardening expert.

Images from that era portray a slightly-framed woman with light-colored hair and a shy but infectious smile.

She claims she has never shied away from her curves

Pierce Brosnan's wife wearing floral dress and sunglasses, showing off slimmer-than-ever frame at age 62 outdoors.

Image credits: Hollywood To You/Star Max

It was after her boys Dylan and Paris (28 and 24, respectively) were born that things started to change.

In 2006, five years after her youngest son was born, she opened up to Vogue (Via Hello!)about her body’s evolution.

“I never shy away from… my curves,” she told the outlet. “I never hide in baggy clothing.”

She was under no pressure to feel or behave otherwise, as the man in her life, broadly considered handsome and a Hollywood heart-throb, felt the same way about her body.

The two have been fat-shamed by other celebrities

Pierce Brosnan's wife in a black dress and leather jacket, showing off her slimmer-than-ever frame at 62.

Image credits: BACKGRID

Speaking to the same publication, he described Smith as “stunning” and declared, “I love my wife’s curves.”

As is characteristic of the internet, netizens have not been gracious.



According to a 2021 article by the Irish Post, Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, fat-shamed Brosnan and Smith.

Pierce Brosnan and his wife posing together indoors, with her showing off a slimmer-than-ever frame at 62.

Image credits: www.instagram.com

“This is us,” she wrote below an earlier-in-life beach photo of the two, which was posted next to a more recent one depicting Brosnan and Smith, also on the beach but later in life when both had gained a substantial amount of weight.

“We do not look that fat,” Eason responded.

“Close to it,” answered Evans.

The James Bond actor has been known to jump to his wife’s defense

Pierce Brosnan's wife wearing sunglasses and a white coat, showing off a slimmer-than-ever frame at 62.

Image credits: keelyshayebrosnan

Netizens took a stab at a before-and-after photographic comparison of the couple again in 2023, and Brosnan did not let it slide.

“I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes,” he said.

“In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love.”

In 2024, Smith doubled down on her expression of self-love.

Smith says she is grateful for her body

Pierce Brosnan's wife shows off slimmer-than-ever frame at 62, smiling outdoors with sunglasses and a fresh coconut drink.

Image credits: keelyshayebrosnan

Hello! Magazine reported her quoting Trauma-Trained Somatic Practitioner, Lexy Florentina.

“Look at your body. Look at those arms that have held people they love,” she wrote.

“Look at your body… not for the curves or texture but for the moments that this body has given you. Look at your body. Now what do you see?”

Pierce Brosnan’s wife in a sparkling dress holding a small dog, standing beside him by a decorated Christmas tree indoors.

Image credits: keelyshayebrosnan

Smith signed off with a line of her own: “Gratitude for all my body has given and accomplished in 60 years.”

The journalist and her A-list husband have yet to comment on the speculation about their weight loss.

Netizens are admiring what they think is true love

Pierce Brosnan's wife showing off a slimmer-than-ever frame at 62, looking elegant and beautiful in all forms.

Pierce Brosnan's wife wearing a slim, elegant outfit, showcasing her slimmer-than-ever frame at age 62.

Pierce Brosnan's wife showing off her slimmer-than-ever frame at 62, highlighting beauty in all forms.

Pierce Brosnan's wife wearing a stylish outfit, showing off slimmer-than-ever frame at age 62 in a casual outdoor setting.

Pierce Brosnan's wife showcasing her slimmer-than-ever frame at 62, looking radiant and beautiful in all forms.

Pierce Brosnan's wife showing off her slimmer-than-ever frame at 62, radiating beauty in all forms.

Pierce Brosnan's wife posing outdoors, showcasing her slimmer-than-ever frame at 62 in a stylish floral outfit.

Pierce Brosnan’s wife showcasing her slimmer-than-ever frame at 62, looking beautiful in all forms outdoors.

Pierce Brosnan's wife showing off a slimmer-than-ever frame, looking beautiful and radiant at age 62.

Pierce Brosnan’s wife showing off a slimmer-than-ever frame at 62, looking beautiful in all forms outdoors.

Pierce Brosnan's wife at 62 showing off a slimmer-than-ever frame and radiant beauty in an outdoor setting.

Pierce Brosnan's wife at 62 confidently shows off her slimmer-than-ever frame, celebrating beauty in all forms.

Pierce Brosnan’s wife poses confidently outdoors, showcasing her slimmer-than-ever frame at age 62, radiating beauty in all forms.

