“2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79
Diane Keaton smiling, wearing a black hat, glasses, and gray checkered jacket, representing Hollywood icon and legend.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

Dave Malyon Dave Malyon Entertainment News Writer
Legendary actress Dianne Keaton has passed away at the age of 79. 

The star, best known for her roles in the Godfather trilogy and the 1977 romantic comedy Annie Hall, became a household name due to her numerous box office successes.

She was awarded accordingly with 37 wins and 63 nominations throughout her life.

Thus far, information surrounding her demise is scant.

Highlights
  • Diane Keaton, famed for ‘Annie Hall’ and ‘The Godfather’ films, has reportedly died aged 79.
  • Her passing has fans and Hollywood in shock, as no recent health issues were made public.
  • Keaton is survived by her two adopted children, Dexter and Duke.
    The public and Hollywood are shocked by Diane Keaton’s passing

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty

    People, the first to report the star’s passing in an exclusive, indicated that they were able to confirm the passing, citing requests from a family spokesperson, which suggested that the actress’s family did not wish to be bothered.

    The UK’s Guardian observed that the news shocked the show business community and noted that, while Keaton had not been seen in public recently, there had been no hint of any health issues.

    As a testament to the suddenness of her passing, the public has become aware of the development and is mourning it.

    To fans, she seemed eternally young

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    Image credits: diane_keaton

    “Not Diane Keaton!!!! NO!!” exclaimed one netizen to the echo of another’s dismay when they wrote: “Ohhh no.”

    “She seemed eternally young and full of life. One of the truly great actresses of her time.

    “My mom’s Annie Hall. But to me, there are so many great characters. And such style, great sense of humor. Just a class act. My sympathy to her daughter.”

    The Oscar-winning acting legend is survived by her two adopted children

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    Image credits: Pierre Manevy/Getty

    The actress is survived by two children, Dexter and Duke, born in 1996 and 2001, respectively, who are known to steer clear of the spotlight.

    She adopted them in her fifties and said of the duo in a 2007 interview with People:  “They have no interest in what I do, which I think is very healthy. We live a relatively normal — well, sort of normal — life.”

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty

    Despite their camera-shy demeanors, the two appeared with the actress at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre in 2022.

    A reporter asked her at the time what it meant to have her children there with her.

    Her response was “everything.”

    She is best known for movies like ‘ The First Wives Club’ and ‘Annie Hall’

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    Image credits: The Godfather/Netflix

    Netizens remember the high-grossing actress best known for her roles in movies like The First Wives Club (1996).

    “Me singing: ‘You don’t own me,  I’m not just one of your many toys, You don’t own me’” wrote one person as a nod to the ode performed by Keaton and other legendary actresses like Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn.

    The film was nominated for “Best Original Score” in 1997, and its credited cast members scooped an Ensemble accolade from the National Board of Review.  

    Keaton dated Woody Allen in her early acting days

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    Image credits: Book Club: The Next Chapter/Netflix

    Another movie that Keaton is synonymous with is Annie Hall (1977), in which the comedian, Alvy Singer (Woody Allen), tries to unpack his past relationship with the titular character.

    Keaton was awarded an Oscar for her portrayal of the character, which, notably, was based on her own life story.

    At the time, she was dating Woody Allen, who was also her director, co-star, and the production’s writer.

    She was romantically involved with Al Pacino for a period of 20 years

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    Image credits: diane_keaton

    Keaton is also noted to have had an on-again, off-again relationship with Al Pacino spanning 20 years.

    Speaking to People in 2017, explained a growing crush on the actor as they worked on the set of The Godfather in 1971.

    “I was mad for him. Charming, hilarious, a nonstop talker,” She recalled.

    “There was an aspect of him that was like a lost orphan, like this kind of crazy idiot savant. And oh, gorgeous.”

    Then in 2017, at an award ceremony, Pacino told her, “I love you forever”

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    Image credits: diane keaton

    Keaton admitted to trying to get serious with Pacino, but he would not commit. After failing to draw him into marriage with an ultimatum in 1990, they put an end to their on-again, off-again romance.

    Be that as it may, the two are reported to have always supported each other in public, with the man saying at the American Film Institute’s 45th Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017:

    “You’re a great artist. I love you forever.”

    Fans somehow expected Diane Keaton to live forever

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    “2025 Has Taken Another Legend”: Hollywood Icon Diane Keaton Passes Away At 79

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Entertainment News Writer

    A writer with a journey spanning hard news, food, and culture, with bylines in The Epoch Times, NTD, Dented Armour, Tasting Table, and Mashed. At Bored Panda the focus has pivoted to entertainment, tracking celebrity newsmakers, Hollywood drama, and viral stories while vying to give more substance and less surface.

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Seems like we're losing another great actor every other day. So sad - she seemed so vibrant in recent years!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Yeah :( I guess, if I really think about it, most of the movie stars and musicians that were famous when I was a kid growing up (80s) are either already dead or pretty elderly at this point. (I think one of my biggest life regrets is not trying to see Tom Petty in concert while he was still alive. My lifelong favorite song is "Free Fallin".) I'm sad about Keaton - loved her in the Godfather movies and Father Of The Bride. 79 is a good age, but still, it's sad. We lose a bit of our culture, our shared histories when a celebrity like her dies - even though the movies still exist, they lose a small piece of their vibrancy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
