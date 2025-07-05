Some of the faces on TV and the big screen are veterans, legends, and household names — and for good reason. They’ve been acting for decades, carving out reputations that their greying hair and mature features testify to.

Names like the multi-genre Meryl Streep, funnyman Steve Martin, and the deep, resonant authority of Morgan Freeman come to mind.

It may sound redundant to say they were once young, because, hello, everyone and everything was once young or younger. But how many of us have actually taken a moment to think about these icons when they were still spring chickens?

And so, we’ve composed a list of 34 icons who, in their 20s, looked nothing like they do today.