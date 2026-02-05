ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever overthought a text, spiraled over a minor inconvenience, or tried to “be chill” while your brain is doing cartwheels, Roonie the Rabbit will feel uncomfortably familiar.

Created by artist Porter Mason, this comic series utilizes cute little animals as a surprisingly effective delivery system for big emotions. The setups are usually simple and everyday, with plans, conversations, expectations, creative ambition, and social anxiety, but the punchline is what’s happening underneath: the internal monologue, misplaced confidence, emotional turmoil, and the tiny logic leaps we use to justify whatever we’re doing. It’s funny, but it’s also quietly honest, the kind of humor that lands because you recognize yourself before you even finish reading.

Scroll through the comics, and you’ll probably find a character you relate to immediately. The only problem is you might relate a little too hard.

