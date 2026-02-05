ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever overthought a text, spiraled over a minor inconvenience, or tried to “be chill” while your brain is doing cartwheels, Roonie the Rabbit will feel uncomfortably familiar.

Created by artist Porter Mason, this comic series utilizes cute little animals as a surprisingly effective delivery system for big emotions. The setups are usually simple and everyday, with plans, conversations, expectations, creative ambition, and social anxiety, but the punchline is what’s happening underneath: the internal monologue, misplaced confidence, emotional turmoil, and the tiny logic leaps we use to justify whatever we’re doing. It’s funny, but it’s also quietly honest, the kind of humor that lands because you recognize yourself before you even finish reading.

Scroll through the comics, and you’ll probably find a character you relate to immediately. The only problem is you might relate a little too hard.

If you want to check out all of Mason’s comics, you can do so on his Instagram page and website.

More info: Instagram | rooniecomics.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic series with cute characters expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings about coffee a*******n and stress.

rooniecomics Report

10points
POST

At the center is Roonie, an impulsive rabbit with questionable priorities and a heart that’s generally in the right place… even if the execution rarely is. Flynn, the squirrel, is the planner of the group, careful, strategic, and deeply convinced it still won’t work out anyway.
RELATED:
    #2

    Comic series with cute characters showing a bird and bear discussing feelings on a tree branch at sunset.

    rooniecomics Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    Squirrel character in comic kicking a rock, showing cute characters and uncomfortably accurate feelings in a comic series.

    rooniecomics Report

    8points
    POST

    Then there’s Hot Chocolate the lizard, who can worry about you, themselves, and the entire universe all at once, and Pittman the fox, whose love of winning sometimes says more about insecurity than confidence.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Comic series featuring cute characters expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings about overthinking and procrastination.

    rooniecomics Report

    8points
    POST
    #5

    Comic featuring cute characters with uncomfortably accurate feelings about body image and self-awareness.

    rooniecomics Report

    7points
    POST

    Add Shelkey the bird, an artist trying very hard to create something meaningful (and be liked for it), plus a running chorus of ants who argue, reconcile, and stumble through “how to be a person,” and you’ve got a cast that feels less like characters and more like different parts of the same brain.
    #6

    Cute characters in a comic series expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings about cozy comfort and calling out sick.

    rooniecomics Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Comic series with cute characters showing uncomfortably accurate feelings in a humorous three-panel squirrel and rabbit interaction.

    rooniecomics Report

    7points
    POST

    What makes Roonie the Rabbit stand out is its tone. The comics are introspective without being heavy, anxious without being exhausting, and warm without turning sentimental. They don’t lecture or offer neat self-help solutions. Instead, they do something better: they hold up a small mirror, let you laugh at the mess, and remind you that a lot of what you thought was “just you” is actually… everyone.
    #8

    Comic series with cute characters expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings about winter and the Earth's tilt from the sun.

    rooniecomics Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Comic strip featuring cute characters expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings about social misunderstandings and emotions.

    rooniecomics Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Comic series featuring cute characters expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings about the struggles of being an artist.

    rooniecomics Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Comic series with cute characters showing a fox playing and quitting the violin, expressing relatable feelings.

    rooniecomics Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Comic series with cute characters sharing uncomfortably accurate feelings about anxiety and soothing behaviors in dialogue.

    rooniecomics Report

    6points
    POST
    #13

    Comic series featuring cute characters expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings about expensive store items and future success.

    rooniecomics Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Comic series with cute characters playing a board game, showing uncomfortably accurate feelings during rule explanations.

    rooniecomics Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Cute comic characters share uncomfortably accurate feelings about change by the water in a simple, heartfelt conversation.

    rooniecomics Report

    5points
    POST
    #16

    Comic series with cute characters showing a bear lecturing a relaxed rabbit about motivation in a simple outdoor scene.

    rooniecomics Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    Comic strip with cute characters expressing emotions, showcasing uncomfortably accurate feelings in a relatable and humorous way.

    rooniecomics Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Comic series with cute characters showing uncomfortably accurate feelings through a fox balancing objects while talking to a squirrel.

    rooniecomics Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Cartoon bird using typewriter in comic series featuring cute characters and uncomfortably accurate feelings.

    rooniecomics Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Two cute comic characters having a conversation, showing uncomfortably accurate feelings in a comic series.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Comic series featuring a cute green character experiencing uncomfortably accurate feelings during errand day.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Comic strip with cute characters illustrating uncomfortably accurate feelings about art and creativity.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Comic series featuring cute characters expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings about work and effort in four panels.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Cute comic characters depicting anxiety in waves with an introvert overwhelmed by a big costume party invite.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Comic series featuring cute characters expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings in a heartfelt and humorous style.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Cute comic characters by the sea expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings about needing space and companionship.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Comic series with cute characters expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings in humorous ant dialogue panels.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Cute comic character lying in bed, showing uncomfortably accurate feelings about facing the week over four panels.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Comic series featuring cute characters hiding and expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings in a humorous scene outdoors.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Cute comic series featuring a dinosaur character expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings about self-image and clothing choices.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Comic strip with cute characters showing uncomfortably accurate feelings during a humorous conversation about selfishness and fun.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Cute characters in a comic series express uncomfortably accurate feelings in a humorous outdoor conversation under a tree.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Comic series featuring cute characters expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings in a humorous woodland setting.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Green dinosaur character holding a magnifying glass, showing cute characters and uncomfortably accurate feelings in a comic.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Comic series panel with cute characters playing cards and a tree creature sharing uncomfortably accurate feelings about self-esteem and ego.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Comic panel showing cute characters sharing uncomfortably accurate feelings during a canceled birthday party scene.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Comic series panel featuring a cute bird character expressing genius and uncomfortably accurate feelings on a branch.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Comic strip with cute characters showing uncomfortably accurate feelings through a humorous conversation between two insects.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Comic series featuring cute characters on a tree branch with humor and uncomfortably accurate feelings in four panels.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    A cute comic character relaxing with tea, jazz music, and a warm blanket showing uncomfortably accurate feelings.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Comic series with cute characters showing changing trees and uncomfortably accurate feelings through dialogue and visuals.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Comic series with cute characters sitting on tree branch, sharing uncomfortably accurate feelings about changing seasons.

    rooniecomics Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Comic series illustration with cute characters showing uncomfortably accurate feelings about friendship and emotions.

    rooniecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Comic series with cute characters showing uncomfortably accurate feelings through a humorous chess game scene.

    rooniecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Cute characters in a comic series showing uncomfortably accurate feelings with a squirrel and rabbit interaction on a tree branch.

    rooniecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Comic series featuring cute characters and relatable feelings discussing candy bars versus healthy snacks like broccoli and fruit.

    rooniecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Cute comic characters in a bedroom scene expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings through dialogue and body language.

    rooniecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Comic series with cute characters showing honest feelings in a quiet moment on a tree branch in four panels.

    rooniecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Comic series featuring cute characters expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings with humor and emotional moments on a tree branch.

    rooniecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Comic series panel showing a cute rabbit character expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings about meeting others.

    rooniecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Cute characters in a comic series expressing anxious and comforting feelings through playful and relatable interactions.

    rooniecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Comic strip featuring cute characters sharing uncomfortably accurate feelings about painting as more than a hobby.

    rooniecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Two cute characters skydiving, sharing uncomfortably accurate feelings about forgetting parachutes but enjoying the moment.

    rooniecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Comic series scene with a cute character facing chores, showing uncomfortably accurate feelings about choosing tasks.

    rooniecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Cute comic characters hiding together, expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings in a charming, relatable scene.

    rooniecomics Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Comic strip showing a cute character expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings about the moon and sleeplessness at night.

    rooniecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Comic series featuring cute characters and uncomfortably accurate feelings shown through a running bunny overdue for food.

    rooniecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Comic series featuring cute characters expressing uncomfortably accurate feelings in humorous cake-eating scene.

    rooniecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Comic strip with cute characters showing uncomfortably accurate feelings through a bunny and bird interaction about a painting.

    rooniecomics Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Comic series with cute characters cooking fresh ingredients, showing uncomfortably accurate feelings in humorous kitchen scenes.

    rooniecomics Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!