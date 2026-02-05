This Comic Series Is Full Of Cute Characters And Uncomfortably Accurate Feelings (60 Pics)
If you’ve ever overthought a text, spiraled over a minor inconvenience, or tried to “be chill” while your brain is doing cartwheels, Roonie the Rabbit will feel uncomfortably familiar.
Created by artist Porter Mason, this comic series utilizes cute little animals as a surprisingly effective delivery system for big emotions. The setups are usually simple and everyday, with plans, conversations, expectations, creative ambition, and social anxiety, but the punchline is what’s happening underneath: the internal monologue, misplaced confidence, emotional turmoil, and the tiny logic leaps we use to justify whatever we’re doing. It’s funny, but it’s also quietly honest, the kind of humor that lands because you recognize yourself before you even finish reading.
Scroll through the comics, and you’ll probably find a character you relate to immediately. The only problem is you might relate a little too hard.
If you want to check out all of Mason’s comics, you can do so on his Instagram page and website.
More info: Instagram | rooniecomics.com
At the center is Roonie, an impulsive rabbit with questionable priorities and a heart that’s generally in the right place… even if the execution rarely is. Flynn, the squirrel, is the planner of the group, careful, strategic, and deeply convinced it still won’t work out anyway.
Then there’s Hot Chocolate the lizard, who can worry about you, themselves, and the entire universe all at once, and Pittman the fox, whose love of winning sometimes says more about insecurity than confidence.
Add Shelkey the bird, an artist trying very hard to create something meaningful (and be liked for it), plus a running chorus of ants who argue, reconcile, and stumble through “how to be a person,” and you’ve got a cast that feels less like characters and more like different parts of the same brain.
What makes Roonie the Rabbit stand out is its tone. The comics are introspective without being heavy, anxious without being exhausting, and warm without turning sentimental. They don’t lecture or offer neat self-help solutions. Instead, they do something better: they hold up a small mirror, let you laugh at the mess, and remind you that a lot of what you thought was “just you” is actually… everyone.