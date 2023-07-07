Giving your home a makeover is quite the challenge. Even if it's just a trip to IKEA, there are plenty of decisions you need to make. Luckily, the subreddit 'Design My Room' is ready to help.

The idea is simple: a person submits a picture (or pictures) of their room to the online community, including a layout with measurements, and they share ideas on how to redesign it. To get a more personalized plan you can add other details, such as your location, budget, and the kind of style you want (e.g. minimalist, etc.).

Oftentimes, people do follow at least some of the advice and are so pleased with the results that they even make a new post on the subreddit to show how their place looked before and after the redecoration.

So to commemorate these folks for their service, we put together a collection of some of their best projects.

#1

Adding Built Ins To Our Big Bare Living Room Made A Huge Difference

#2

Before And After Of My College Apartment. Thanks For All Of The Advice!

#3

Before And After Of Our Baby Girls Nursery! We Do Not Miss The Yellow

#4

I Posted A Few Months Back Asking For Advice On Paint Colors, I Just Wanted To Share The Results And Say Thanks For Everyone's Suggestions! I Don't Miss The Grey At All

I Posted A Few Months Back Asking For Advice On Paint Colors, I Just Wanted To Share The Results And Say Thanks For Everyone's Suggestions! I Don't Miss The Grey At All

#5

Update: Asked A Couple Months Ago About What To Do With A Huge Wall In My Loft Apartment. Ended Up Going With A Gallery Wall, Plus Random Barrel

#6

Before And After. I Think It’s Been A Fairly Simple Solution But It Works So Wonderfully Well

#7

Thanks For The Help!

#8

Just Want To Thank This Sub For Helping Me Find Some Direction For My Now Dark And Moody Dining Room!

#9

What A Difference A Color Makes

#10

Final Sunroom Update

#11

Why Would Anyone Paint These Is Beyond Me

#12

This Is What I Have So Far. It’s Definitely Still A Work In Progress But I Wouldn‘T Have Been Able To Do It Without This Subs Help

#13

Before And After

#14

Before/After Of Our Master Bathroom. Thanks For All The Advice!

#15

This Is A Space You All Helped Me With. Beyond Happy With The Aesthetic!

#16

Before And After (Blue). Thanks To Your Input We Painted, Moved The Rug Out, And Moved The Round Chair To A Less Prominent Location

#17

Final Update! I Used Your Advice To Re-Decorate My Dining Room! More Pictures Linked In The Comments

#18

Update: A Persian Rug!

#19

Before And After

#20

Room Makeover! Thank You So Much For The Advice!

#21

Update On Transforming Our Bedroom While Boyfriend Was Away! Before/After Pictures

#22

Before And After Thanks To You Guys. Still Working On It Though

#23

Before/After I Moved In My Husband’s Apartment

#24

Is This Better?

#25

Just Wanted To Say Thanks For All That Helped Me With My Room, Very Happy With It Now!

#26

I Got Tired Of The Dark And Cold Theme And Went For More Of A Warm And Inviting Feel! Always Open To Suggestions Too!

#27

My Depressing Bathroom Is Less Depressing!

#28

Appreciate The Advice! Our Bedroom Wall Is Now Complete!

#29

I’m The Guy That Asked About A Wall, Then Painted The Wall. Now I’ve Taken Your Advice. Here’s The (Mostly) Final Form

#30

I Decided Not To Paint This Bookshelf, Just Sanded And Re-Varnished. Then Turned It Into A Bar!

#31

How I Love Before And After Photos

#32

Moved The Lamp, Moved Some Art, Got Dropped Plant Hangers. This Sub Helped Me Spend Only $13 To Help Balance Out This Room. Thanks Again Dmr !

#33

Before/After. Thank You For The Rug Suggestion

#34

On A Whim I Painted Our Bedroom Trim

