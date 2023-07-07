34 Stunning Before-And-After Pictures From ‘Design My Room’
Giving your home a makeover is quite the challenge. Even if it's just a trip to IKEA, there are plenty of decisions you need to make. Luckily, the subreddit 'Design My Room' is ready to help.
The idea is simple: a person submits a picture (or pictures) of their room to the online community, including a layout with measurements, and they share ideas on how to redesign it. To get a more personalized plan you can add other details, such as your location, budget, and the kind of style you want (e.g. minimalist, etc.).
Oftentimes, people do follow at least some of the advice and are so pleased with the results that they even make a new post on the subreddit to show how their place looked before and after the redecoration.
So to commemorate these folks for their service, we put together a collection of some of their best projects.
Adding Built Ins To Our Big Bare Living Room Made A Huge Difference
Before And After Of My College Apartment. Thanks For All Of The Advice!
Before And After Of Our Baby Girls Nursery! We Do Not Miss The Yellow
I Posted A Few Months Back Asking For Advice On Paint Colors, I Just Wanted To Share The Results And Say Thanks For Everyone's Suggestions! I Don't Miss The Grey At All
Update: Asked A Couple Months Ago About What To Do With A Huge Wall In My Loft Apartment. Ended Up Going With A Gallery Wall, Plus Random Barrel
Before And After. I Think It’s Been A Fairly Simple Solution But It Works So Wonderfully Well
Thanks For The Help!
Just Want To Thank This Sub For Helping Me Find Some Direction For My Now Dark And Moody Dining Room!
What A Difference A Color Makes
Final Sunroom Update
Why Would Anyone Paint These Is Beyond Me
This Is What I Have So Far. It’s Definitely Still A Work In Progress But I Wouldn‘T Have Been Able To Do It Without This Subs Help
Before And After
Before/After Of Our Master Bathroom. Thanks For All The Advice!
This Is A Space You All Helped Me With. Beyond Happy With The Aesthetic!
Before And After (Blue). Thanks To Your Input We Painted, Moved The Rug Out, And Moved The Round Chair To A Less Prominent Location
Final Update! I Used Your Advice To Re-Decorate My Dining Room! More Pictures Linked In The Comments
Update: A Persian Rug!
Before And After
Room Makeover! Thank You So Much For The Advice!
Update On Transforming Our Bedroom While Boyfriend Was Away! Before/After Pictures
Before And After Thanks To You Guys. Still Working On It Though
