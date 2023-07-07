Giving your home a makeover is quite the challenge. Even if it's just a trip to IKEA, there are plenty of decisions you need to make. Luckily, the subreddit 'Design My Room' is ready to help.

The idea is simple: a person submits a picture (or pictures) of their room to the online community, including a layout with measurements, and they share ideas on how to redesign it. To get a more personalized plan you can add other details, such as your location, budget, and the kind of style you want (e.g. minimalist, etc.).

Oftentimes, people do follow at least some of the advice and are so pleased with the results that they even make a new post on the subreddit to show how their place looked before and after the redecoration.

So to commemorate these folks for their service, we put together a collection of some of their best projects.