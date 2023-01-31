115 Of The Best New Pics From “Brut Group” For Anyone Who Appreciates Brutalist Architecture
Brutalism is an architectural style that prioritizes bare building materials and structural elements over decorative design. It is generally associated with rough, unfinished surfaces, unusual shapes, and just an overall heavy look.
Originating in the 1950s and 1960s, brutalist buildings were popular in public housing projects, government buildings, and universities. Despite criticism for its rough appearance and perceived coldness, the style has gained a big following in recent years, and the Instagram account BRUTgroup is an excellent illustration of that.
Sharing pictures of brutalist aesthetics, it has garnered a following of 445K people (one of whom is a brilliant Polish composer, Hania Rani, who has a beautiful Instagram account of her own), and the number just keeps climbing. Continue scrolling to check out some of the account's most-liked uploads and see for yourself that structures can elicit strong emotions. Whether it's love or hate.
This Street Lamp In Wroclaw, Poland
Glencairn Tower, Motherwell, Scotland Photo By Les Shafer
Singapore Photo By Leslie Heng
Torres Blancas In Madrid. Photo By Gregor Pieplow
Tbilisi, Georgia
Climbing Holidays, 2017
This model of a hotel on stilts brings to mind Tatzu Nishi’s suspended spaces, in which rooms, and even functioning hotels, are installed around historical public monuments
Haludovo Resort, Malinska, Croatia, Built In The Early 70-S Architect: Boris Magas
High Island Reservoir East Dam, Sai Kung East Country Park, Sai Kung, Hong Kong
The Biosphere Is A Museum In Montreal Dedicated To The Environment
It is located at Parc Jean-Drapeau, on Saint Helen's Island in the former pavilion of the United States for the 1967 World Fair, Expo 67. The museum's geodesic dome was designed by Buckminster Fuller
Borisov, Belarus Photo/Collage By Gera More
Bełchatów Power Station And Osiedle Dolnośląskie Subdivision, Poland
Hyatt Regency San Francisco, San Francisco, California Built In 1973 Architect John Portman & Associates
Construction Of The Atomium, The Belgian Pavilion For The World Expo 58 In Brussels, Belgium, 1957. Photo By Dolf Kruger
Abandoned Modernist Hotel In Bosnia
Solna Centrum Station, Stockholm, Sweden
Brutalism Moments
Congresso Nacional Do Brasil, Brasília, Brazil. 60s Architect: Oscar Niemeyer
A Vividly-Coloured Apartment Block In Singapore
Mask Of Sorrow (1996, Dedicated To The Memory For The Prisoners Of Gulag) Magadan, Russia Sculptor : Ernst Neizvestny
Social Housing. Pardis Town East Of Tehran, Iran
Sentimentalism
Table. Author Stephan Schmitz
Banco Hipotecario (Ex Banco De Londres) Buenos Aires Argentina Arquitecto Clorindo Testa Photo By Silvia Otero
Beirut. Photo By Serge Najjar
Monjitas, San Antonio, Chile
Douglas House Harbor Springs, Michigan 1971 - 1973 Richard Meier Photographer: Carol M
Apartment Complex, Ivry-Seine, France, 1969-75 Architect: Renée Gailhoustet, Jean Renaudie
Power Lines Are Crushed With The Weight Of Four Days Of Accumulated Freezing Rain In Boucherville Near Montreal, Canada, January 9, 1998
Chronicles Of Georgia, Tbilisi
Playground In Donetsk
1994. The Hope For Peace (Espoir De Paix) Monument Is A Monument In Yarze, Lebanon
Made to celebrate the end of the Lebanese Civil War in 1990. It was designed by the artist Armand Fernandez
Dam Tunnel In The Woods Outside Pittsfield, Massachusetts
Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant
Hotel Panorama, By Zdeněk Řihák, Štrbské Pleso, Slovakia, 1967
Castillo Pindu In Asuncion, Paraguay. Architect Jenaro Pindú
Water Tower, Near Moncontour In Brittany. Photo By Lauren Marsolier
Traffic Control Tower, Sofia, Bulgaria
House Lim-Millan (Also Leme House) By Paulo Mendes Da Rocha Sao Paulo, Brazil 1970-74
China’s Coal Addiction - Daily Life, Photo By Kevin Frayer, 2016
Aogashima Island, Japan. Concrete Cell Anchor Ties. Photo By Norio Nakayama
Backup Power Station, Sweden
China In China’s Hebei Province, You Can Stay At The Tianzi Hotel Which Is Shaped Like Three Chinese Deities
Tianzi loosely translates to Son of Heaven The Tianzi Hotel was built sometime between 2000 and 2001. The three gods represent figures dating all the way back to the Ming Dynasty. The guy in blue is Shou, and he’s associated with longevity. The one is red is Fu, and he’s associated with fortune. The guy in green is Lu, and he’s associated with prosperity. The entire body of each is a hotel building, and the rooms go all the way up
Cairo, Egypt. Photo By Karim Shafey
Burroughs Wellcome Building, Paul Rudolph Architect Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA, 1972
The Ryugyong Hotel Is An Unfinished 105-Story, 330-Metre-Tall (1,080 Ft) Pyramid-Shaped Skyscraper In Pyongyang, North Korea. (Baikdoosan Architects & Engineers)
Bonaventure Hotel Designed By John Portman, 1976; Downtown Los Angeles, California
One Of Two Twin Underground Reservoirs In Forstenried Park Holding The Drinking Water For Munich, Germany
Magnitogorsk, Russia. Photo By Sergey Karpukhin
African Renaissance Monument Dakar - Senegal Architect: Pierre Goudiaby
Kowloon Walled City, Demolished Around 1992. #brutgroup Photo Via The Book City Of Darkness
Jean Piaget - Psychologist, Biologist, Pedagogist, And Swiss Philosopher Photographed In His Office. For When They Tell You You're Messy
Panorama Hotel Ski Resort In Štrbské Pleso, Czechoslovakia, 1970
Chuvash State Opera And Ballet Center, Chuvash Republic
"L'immeuble En Vague" (The Wave Building), Resort Of La Baule, Brittany, France Built In The 1970-S By Pierre Doucet. Photo By Etienne Gérard
Mercedes Garage – Alfonso Molina Ave, Spain This Ghost Car Dealership Had Just One Car Left Over
Apparently, the car was assembled using parts found in around the garage and was abandoned when the dealership, and later the garage, closed up shop