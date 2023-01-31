Brutalism is an architectural style that prioritizes bare building materials and structural elements over decorative design. It is generally associated with rough, unfinished surfaces, unusual shapes, and just an overall heavy look.

Originating in the 1950s and 1960s, brutalist buildings were popular in public housing projects, government buildings, and universities. Despite criticism for its rough appearance and perceived coldness, the style has gained a big following in recent years, and the Instagram account BRUTgroup is an excellent illustration of that.

Sharing pictures of brutalist aesthetics, it has garnered a following of 445K people (one of whom is a brilliant Polish composer, Hania Rani, who has a beautiful Instagram account of her own), and the number just keeps climbing. Continue scrolling to check out some of the account's most-liked uploads and see for yourself that structures can elicit strong emotions. Whether it's love or hate.

More info: Instagram

#1

This Street Lamp In Wroclaw, Poland

brutgroup

Domi
Domi
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Are they going to shoot a horror movie there?

#2

Glencairn Tower, Motherwell, Scotland Photo By Les Shafer

brutgroup

#3

Singapore Photo By Leslie Heng

brutgroup

AndersM
AndersM
Community Member
26 minutes ago

I wouldn't be surprised if Judge Dredd was passing by.

#4

Torres Blancas In Madrid. Photo By Gregor Pieplow

brutgroup

Jenny James
Jenny James
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Torres Blancas means white towers. No. No.

#5

Chongqing, China

brutgroup

#6

Tbilisi, Georgia

brutgroup

#7

Climbing Holidays, 2017

This model of a hotel on stilts brings to mind Tatzu Nishi’s suspended spaces, in which rooms, and even functioning hotels, are installed around historical public monuments

brutgroup

David
David
Community Member
34 minutes ago

The lengths some folks will go to to keep JWs away from their front door.

#8

Control Room

brutgroup

#9

Haludovo Resort, Malinska, Croatia, Built In The Early 70-S Architect: Boris Magas

brutgroup

David
David
Community Member
35 minutes ago

That one channel on the right that sort of hangs out over the pool looks like it is just waiting for people to do something stupid involving skate boards or bikes or something.

#10

High Island Reservoir East Dam, Sai Kung East Country Park, Sai Kung, Hong Kong

brutgroup

#11

The Biosphere Is A Museum In Montreal Dedicated To The Environment

It is located at Parc Jean-Drapeau, on Saint Helen's Island in the former pavilion of the United States for the 1967 World Fair, Expo 67. The museum's geodesic dome was designed by Buckminster Fuller

brutgroup

#12

Borisov, Belarus Photo/Collage By Gera More

brutgroup

#13

Bełchatów Power Station And Osiedle Dolnośląskie Subdivision, Poland

brutgroup

#14

Hyatt Regency San Francisco, San Francisco, California Built In 1973 Architect John Portman & Associates

brutgroup

Sonnovab Kegeles
Sonnovab Kegeles
Community Member
15 minutes ago

And featured in many films, including High Anxiety (Mel Brooks satire of Hitchcock's Vertigo) and OJ's starring vehicle Towering Inferno.

#15

Construction Of The Atomium, The Belgian Pavilion For The World Expo 58 In Brussels, Belgium, 1957. Photo By Dolf Kruger

brutgroup

#16

Abandoned Modernist Hotel In Bosnia

brutgroup

Domi
Domi
Community Member
37 minutes ago

It appears to be located in the vicinity of the mining area.

#17

Solna Centrum Station, Stockholm, Sweden

brutgroup

The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Hel is a norse Goddess afterall ...

#18

Brutalism Moments

brutgroup

The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Dementor sucked out the building's soul

#19

Any Thoughts?

brutgroup

David
David
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Anyone know what is going on here? When you zoom in the cars don't look quite right. Like they are junked or something but it could just be the low resolution. Also a lot double parked stuff with no obvious way to get he cars in / out.

#20

Congresso Nacional Do Brasil, Brasília, Brazil. 60s Architect: Oscar Niemeyer

brutgroup

#21

A Vividly-Coloured Apartment Block In Singapore

brutgroup

David
David
Community Member
26 minutes ago

this is the same building / general angle as a post up above but the color of the building is quite different between the two pictures. So at least one of them has had the color adjusted.

#22

Mask Of Sorrow (1996, Dedicated To The Memory For The Prisoners Of Gulag) Magadan, Russia Sculptor : Ernst Neizvestny

brutgroup

#23

Art Work: Martin Loureiro

brutgroup

Domi
Domi
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Even the fox is surprised.

#24

Social Housing. Pardis Town East Of Tehran, Iran

brutgroup

David
David
Community Member
1 minute ago

Ugh. I spent a while looking at Pardis on satellite view on google maps. The who area looks like a big NOPE for me.

#25

Sentimentalism

brutgroup

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
6 minutes ago

It's amazing to see what kind of places you can find humour.

#26

Table. Author Stephan Schmitz

brutgroup

BenyA.
BenyA.
Community Member
17 minutes ago

as I like to call it the "Anti-knee"

#27

Banco Hipotecario (Ex Banco De Londres) Buenos Aires Argentina Arquitecto Clorindo Testa Photo By Silvia Otero

brutgroup

#28

Beirut. Photo By Serge Najjar

brutgroup

#29

Monjitas, San Antonio, Chile

brutgroup

#30

Douglas House Harbor Springs, Michigan 1971 - 1973 Richard Meier Photographer: Carol M

brutgroup

#31

Apartment Complex, Ivry-Seine, France, 1969-75 Architect: Renée Gailhoustet, Jean Renaudie

brutgroup

#32

Power Lines Are Crushed With The Weight Of Four Days Of Accumulated Freezing Rain In Boucherville Near Montreal, Canada, January 9, 1998

brutgroup

Domi
Domi
Community Member
32 minutes ago

At first I thought, this is what many working people look like when they leave work... But I'm thinking that this must have been really extreme weather.

#33

Chronicles Of Georgia, Tbilisi

brutgroup

#34

Playground In Donetsk

brutgroup

David
David
Community Member
10 minutes ago

I bet a nickel there is trash and/or graffiti on top of that hat.

#35

1994. The Hope For Peace (Espoir De Paix) Monument Is A Monument In Yarze, Lebanon

Made to celebrate the end of the Lebanese Civil War in 1990. It was designed by the artist Armand Fernandez

brutgroup

#36

Dam Tunnel In The Woods Outside Pittsfield, Massachusetts

brutgroup

#37

Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant

brutgroup

#38

Hotel Panorama, By Zdeněk Řihák, Štrbské Pleso, Slovakia, 1967

brutgroup

#39

What Do You Have In Mind Seeing This Scene ?

brutgroup

#40

Castillo Pindu In Asuncion, Paraguay. Architect Jenaro Pindú

brutgroup

Domi
Domi
Community Member
25 minutes ago

I have never seen anything like this before.

#41

Water Tower, Near Moncontour In Brittany. Photo By Lauren Marsolier

brutgroup

Domi
Domi
Community Member
24 minutes ago

The aliens are here.

#42

Traffic Control Tower, Sofia, Bulgaria

brutgroup

Domi
Domi
Community Member
35 minutes ago

These are also common in our city, they are still used by the police during large events.

#43

House Lim-Millan (Also Leme House) By Paulo Mendes Da Rocha Sao Paulo, Brazil 1970-74

brutgroup

#44

China’s Coal Addiction - Daily Life, Photo By Kevin Frayer, 2016

brutgroup

Domi
Domi
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Going for fresh air has the opposite meaning.

#45

Aogashima Island, Japan. Concrete Cell Anchor Ties. Photo By Norio Nakayama

brutgroup

#46

Backup Power Station, Sweden

brutgroup

#47

China In China’s Hebei Province, You Can Stay At The Tianzi Hotel Which Is Shaped Like Three Chinese Deities

Tianzi loosely translates to Son of Heaven The Tianzi Hotel was built sometime between 2000 and 2001. The three gods represent figures dating all the way back to the Ming Dynasty. The guy in blue is Shou, and he’s associated with longevity. The one is red is Fu, and he’s associated with fortune. The guy in green is Lu, and he’s associated with prosperity. The entire body of each is a hotel building, and the rooms go all the way up

brutgroup

#48

Cairo, Egypt. Photo By Karim Shafey

brutgroup

#49

Burroughs Wellcome Building, Paul Rudolph Architect Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA, 1972

brutgroup

#50

Google Search By Image Thinks It Is In Sao Paolo

brutgroup

#51

The Ryugyong Hotel Is An Unfinished 105-Story, 330-Metre-Tall (1,080 Ft) Pyramid-Shaped Skyscraper In Pyongyang, North Korea. (Baikdoosan Architects & Engineers)

brutgroup

#52

Bonaventure Hotel Designed By John Portman, 1976; Downtown Los Angeles, California

brutgroup

Domi
Domi
Community Member
31 minutes ago

I quite like this.

#53

One Of Two Twin Underground Reservoirs In Forstenried Park Holding The Drinking Water For Munich, Germany

brutgroup

Domi
Domi
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Can you imagine the echo?

#54

Magnitogorsk, Russia. Photo By Sergey Karpukhin

brutgroup

#55

African Renaissance Monument Dakar - Senegal Architect: Pierre Goudiaby

brutgroup

#56

Kowloon Walled City, Demolished Around 1992. #brutgroup Photo Via The Book City Of Darkness

brutgroup

#57

Jean Piaget - Psychologist, Biologist, Pedagogist, And Swiss Philosopher Photographed In His Office. For When They Tell You You're Messy

brutgroup

#58

Panorama Hotel Ski Resort In Štrbské Pleso, Czechoslovakia, 1970

brutgroup

Domi
Domi
Community Member
26 minutes ago

He is named here for the second time. I think it looks better in real life.

#59

Chuvash State Opera And Ballet Center, Chuvash Republic

brutgroup

#60

"L'immeuble En Vague" (The Wave Building), Resort Of La Baule, Brittany, France Built In The 1970-S By Pierre Doucet. Photo By Etienne Gérard

brutgroup

#61

Mercedes Garage – Alfonso Molina Ave, Spain This Ghost Car Dealership Had Just One Car Left Over

Apparently, the car was assembled using parts found in around the garage and was abandoned when the dealership, and later the garage, closed up shop

brutgroup

#62

Fountain Dedicated To José Martí, A Figurehead Of Cuban Independence, And The Revolutionary Leader Abel Santamaría, Santiago De Cuba

brutgroup

#63

Duga, Outside Of Chernobyl, Was A Soviet Experimental Over-The-Horizon Radar System. It Was Developed For The Soviet Abm Early-Warning Network. The System Operated From 1976 To 1989

brutgroup

#64

Ruin Of Haludovo Palace Hotel As Seen From Pool Area. Island Krk North Of Malinska, Croatia

brutgroup

#65

Brooklyn Army Terminal. Architect: Cass Gilbert, 1918-19. Photo By Andreas Feininger

brutgroup

#66

The World Trade Center In 1975, Photo By Jean-Pierre Laffont

brutgroup

#67

Palacio Do Buriti Brasilia Image By Bernie Dechant

brutgroup

#68

Ezüstpart Hotel Siófok, Hungary Built In 1978-1983 Architect: Ernő Tillai

brutgroup

Domi
Domi
Community Member
23 minutes ago

But people here certainly experienced beautiful summer moments.