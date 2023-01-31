Brutalism is an architectural style that prioritizes bare building materials and structural elements over decorative design. It is generally associated with rough, unfinished surfaces, unusual shapes, and just an overall heavy look.

Originating in the 1950s and 1960s, brutalist buildings were popular in public housing projects, government buildings, and universities. Despite criticism for its rough appearance and perceived coldness, the style has gained a big following in recent years, and the Instagram account BRUTgroup is an excellent illustration of that.

Sharing pictures of brutalist aesthetics, it has garnered a following of 445K people (one of whom is a brilliant Polish composer, Hania Rani, who has a beautiful Instagram account of her own), and the number just keeps climbing. Continue scrolling to check out some of the account's most-liked uploads and see for yourself that structures can elicit strong emotions. Whether it's love or hate.

More info: Instagram