Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Rock Singer Says He’s Done Living As A Trans Woman, Will Make Full Surgical “Detransition” Soon
News

Rock Singer Says He’s Done Living As A Trans Woman, Will Make Full Surgical “Detransition” Soon

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Keith Caputo, lead singer of Life of Agony, announced that he was detransitioning to live as a man again, after previously living as a transgender woman. Keith plans to complete the process, including surgery, by 2025. Detransitioning remains rare but increasingly visible, often fueling polarizing debates about trans issues.

Taking to his Instagram page on November 19, on which he still uses his previous name “Mina,” Keith announced in a Reels video that he had scheduled surgery to “remove” his breasts.

He further stated that he was finally embracing his “divine male self” after “curing” his gender dysphoria, which took “many ears.”

Gender dysphoria is a feeling of distress or unease that can occur when a person’s gender identity doesn’t match their biological sex.

Keith Caputo, lead singer of Life of Agony, announced that he is detransitioning to live as a man again

Rock singer performing on stage with a guitar.

Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

It can affect people at any age, from childhood to adulthood, the NHS explains.

Keith said he “rose above my misunderstanding of my soul and spirit,” emphasizing that he was detransitioning.

“I’ll be physically completely de-transitioned in 2025. I can’t wait. I feel so free,” the New Yorker added.

In July 2011, Keith came out as transgender and assumed the name Mina Caputo. Nevertheless, he has since affirmed that “I am a man. I always was a man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: lifeofagonyofficial

Moreover, the 50-year-old has since posted on social media statements many have criticized as being transphobic, as Keith called hormones “disgusting” in addition to stating he was “very against transitioning children medically and especially surgically.”

Keith has since used his platform to advocate against transgender health care. On Sunday, (November 24) the singer took to his Instagram page to announce that he believes only two genders exist.

He also wrote that “gender-affirming care is a euphemistic label for the biggest medical scandal to hit the Western world in recent years.”

He previously lived as a transgender woman

Rock singer with bandmates wearing face paint and dark clothing, posing in a dimly lit corridor.

Image credits: lifeofagonyofficial

While many conservatives agreed with Keith’s statements, experts have expressed that these types of views delegitimize medically and scientifically backed practices that improve the mental and physical well-being of transgender individuals.

Gender-affirming care, which includes counseling, hormone therapy, and surgical interventions, is supported by major medical organizations worldwide, such as the World Health Organization, as essential and often lifesaving treatment for gender dysphoria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transitioning for a transgender person is the process of aligning their outward appearance and/or physical body with their gender identity, which may include social changes like adopting a new name or pronouns, medical interventions such as hormone therapy or surgeries, and changes in clothing or presentation.

Rock singer performing on stage, wearing sunglasses and a pinstripe suit, holding a microphone.

Image credits: Greetsia Tent/Getty Images

Detransitioning, on the other hand, involves halting or reversing these changes, which could include stopping hormone therapy, undergoing surgeries to remove prior modifications, or reverting to a previous name or presentation.

Both processes are deeply personal and can stem from a variety of reasons, including evolving self-understanding, societal pressures, or health considerations.

Detransition rates for transgender people in the USA vary depending on the study and methodology used and can range from 1% to 8%, according to Oxford Academic.

Keith plans to complete the process, including surgery, by 2025

Rock singer with friends, wearing casual shirts and hats, posing energetically in a vibrant setting.

Image credits: lifeofagonyofficial

A study suggested that 8% of respondents detransitioned, with higher rates for transgender women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, an Amsterdam Cohort of Gender Dysphoria Study showed that 0.6% of trans women and 0.3% of trans men experienced regret after gonadectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the gonads, which are the organs that develop into ovaries or testes.

Additionally, research by Dr. Jack Turban showed that 90% of people who return to their assigned gender in the US do so due to social pressure, not regret.

Image credits: AllMusic

Testimonies of detransitioners have often been used to promote transphobic narratives. Advocates have consequently warned that such coverage of such testimonies exaggerates the prevalence of transition regret, NBC News reported in December 2019.

Experts have emphasized the need for accurate reporting and consultation with medical professionals to counter the stigma and misinformation surrounding transgender health care.

Detransitioning remains rare but increasingly visible, often fueling polarizing debates about trans issues

Rock singer in sunglasses and hoodie outdoors, discussing detransition plans.

Image credits: minacaputo

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the reason why detransition stories are popular in this given time is because it neatly fits into this idea that young people especially are being made to be trans,” Lui Asquith, a legal counselor for UK-based LGBTQ group Mermaids, told NBC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lui added: “The media are conjuring up a panic about trans lives, and the first victims of that panic are the young people who are indirectly being told that they’re a phase.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by minacaputo (@minacaputo)

Dr. Stephen Rosenthal, medical director for the University of California, San Francisco, Child and Adolescent Gender Center, said before the onset of puberty, there’s “no role” for medical intervention in a person who might be transgender, something that is not always made clear in media coverage, as per NBC News.

Before puberty, transgender health experts reportedly recommend mental health support and allowing kids to socially transition, like changing names or clothes, to reduce depression and help them thrive.

Taking to his Instagram page on November 19, he revealed that he had scheduled surgery to “remove” his breasts

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by minacaputo (@minacaputo)

A groundbreaking study published by The Trevor Project in September found that state-level anti-transgender laws significantly increased suicide attempts among more than 61,000 transgender and nonbinary youth in the US between 2018 and 2022.

The study highlighted how policies restricting gender-affirming care, bathroom access, and participation in activities aligned with gender identity harm mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

16

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

16

Open list comments

6

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
emilycockroft avatar
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its ok to detransition. Duh. Being a detransitioner isn't transphobic. Also duh. Using it to say trans healthcare is bad is a d**k move

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
tymej007 avatar
Justin Tyme
Justin Tyme
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s good to know that you are recovering from your psychiatric disorder. Gender Dysphoria: "a marked incongruence between experienced or expressed gender and the one assigned at birth" Reference: American Psychiatric Association. (2022). Chapter 15: Sexual dysfunctions, gender dysphoria, and paraphilic disorders. Diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders (5th ed., text rev.).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
lianbeijers avatar
LB
LB
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, and back in the day the APA also said being gay was an illness. It's murky science at best, psychiatry. I have a PhD in the field.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
tymej007 avatar
Justin Tyme
Justin Tyme
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Gender-affirming care” Let’s call it what it actually is, “exacerbation of a psychiatric disorder accompanied by disfigurement of the patient’s body”.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
emilycockroft avatar
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its ok to detransition. Duh. Being a detransitioner isn't transphobic. Also duh. Using it to say trans healthcare is bad is a d**k move

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
tymej007 avatar
Justin Tyme
Justin Tyme
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s good to know that you are recovering from your psychiatric disorder. Gender Dysphoria: "a marked incongruence between experienced or expressed gender and the one assigned at birth" Reference: American Psychiatric Association. (2022). Chapter 15: Sexual dysfunctions, gender dysphoria, and paraphilic disorders. Diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders (5th ed., text rev.).

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
lianbeijers avatar
LB
LB
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, and back in the day the APA also said being gay was an illness. It's murky science at best, psychiatry. I have a PhD in the field.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
tymej007 avatar
Justin Tyme
Justin Tyme
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Gender-affirming care” Let’s call it what it actually is, “exacerbation of a psychiatric disorder accompanied by disfigurement of the patient’s body”.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda