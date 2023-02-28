Nothing warms our hearts as much as cute adopted pet pictures and their rescue stories. However, it is sad that to this day, we have so many neglected pets living on the street, and even though you would like to save them all, that seems too big of a task to fathom.

But what all of us can at least try is to become a more responsible person for other lives and hope that this example will follow. Therefore, to remind you how adorable all the pets are, today we present you with another post of rescue pet images of this February. With this selection of images, we would like to thank those who recently decided to adopt and open their hearts to a new adventure.

Hopefully, these furballs will leave a smile on your face, showing that all you need is to share a bit of your love to get tons in return. And don't miss our previous post on Bored PandaJanuary edition.

To learn more about the adoption process and what goes into it, Bored Panda got in touch with Fairy Tails Rescue, which is a registered nonprofit animal rescue based out of western and central Maine. Read the full interview below.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | Fairytails-rescue.com

#1

Before/After Of The 5yo Rescue Dog We Adopted Last Week

Before/After Of The 5yo Rescue Dog We Adopted Last Week

GoldenHourShower Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

The poor dog...but what a glow-up! Thank you.

#2

This Is Pudding, I Adopted Him - He Has No Teeth So Keeping His Tongue In Is Hard…

This Is Pudding, I Adopted Him - He Has No Teeth So Keeping His Tongue In Is Hard…

ComprehensiveBus4933 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Pudding is adorable, full stop.

#3

I Adopted A Cat To Try To Bring More Stability In My Life… Looks Like She’s Only Going To Bring More Chaos. This Is After 2 Hours Of Getting Her

I Adopted A Cat To Try To Bring More Stability In My Life… Looks Like She’s Only Going To Bring More Chaos. This Is After 2 Hours Of Getting Her

amonaroll Report

If you've decided to adopt a pet, that is great news! To let you in on the adoption process and what should be considered before, the rescue shelter Fairy Tails has answered some questions that you might learn a thing or two from. “The first step is always to fill out an application on our website. We ensure that the family dynamics fit the pet they are trying to adopt (Ex: do they have other pets, does the pet they want get along with other pets, etc.),” shared the rescue center.

When looking from the adopter's point of view, the first step seems rather easy. However, the process that happens after requires a lot of work from the rescue team’s perspective. “We call and verify landlord approval for all renters, we call the vet and check on the current status/care of pets in the home, we ask for home visit pictures from the applicant, and then we set up a meet and greet with the pet they are interested in. If all goes well, we typically will finalize the adoption at the meet and greet,” shared the Fairy Tails rescue center.
#4

My Wife And The Cat That Adopted Us

My Wife And The Cat That Adopted Us

PizzaWithPenelope Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

That is a happy, happy cat!

#5

Just Rescued A Dog From The Shelter. Meet Brady!

Just Rescued A Dog From The Shelter. Meet Brady!

MineVsCraft Report

#6

Starting To Suspect That I Actually Adopted A Black Bear Cub

Starting To Suspect That I Actually Adopted A Black Bear Cub

Oma___ Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's official. I am dying from cuteness overload!

It is important that through this whole process, the animals are matched with the right families and homes. The rescue team shared how they ensure that this goes right: “via our application that asks about people and ages of those in the home as well as other pets, we also have questions on the application that ask about their experience with training, etc. in the event that they are looking to adopt a pet with training needs.”
#7

We Decided To Adopt 4-Month-Old Sisters

We Decided To Adopt 4-Month-Old Sisters

But then 2 weeks later found out their brother (orange) was the last from the litter left at the shelter and his adoption fell through. So now we have Amos, Freya, and Astrid. Yup, same litter.

playblu Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Three times the fun, joy, and love!

#8

I Can Finally Post Cat Pics! This Is Athena And I Just Adopted Her

I Can Finally Post Cat Pics! This Is Athena And I Just Adopted Her

Lifeguard_monkey Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Athena's heterochromatic eyes are mesmerizing.

#9

Had An Adoption Party For My Foster Fail…everyone Welcome Blade To The Family

Had An Adoption Party For My Foster Fail…everyone Welcome Blade To The Family

ksstrng Report

Bringing a new pet home can get overwhelming at first, but with the right support, the adaptation process can go easier. Fairy Tales rescue center shares what support they offer for new families: “We always provide our contact information and tell them to contact us if they have any questions/concerns. We have trainers/vets etc. for whom we can provide contact info in the event an adopter contacts us with needs. We always take our pets back if it is not working out in the home, no matter how long they have had the pet.”

The same goes for common challenges and concerns that may arise during the adoption process; the rescue center is always there to support you. Specifically, in the case of Fairy Tales rescue: “we are a small organization, so we do work closely with all applicants, we try to be as transparent as possible regarding any and all behavioral or health issues a pet has, we have no problem questioning adopters on how they would handle certain situations/behaviors, etc. whatever the pet's needs may be. We have no problem declining an application if we feel it is not a good fit, and we always try to explain to the applicant that it isn't about them, but what the pet needs in order to live a happy, healthy life.”
#10

We Adopted This Boy And His Orange Brother Recently. He Hasn’t Sucked Any Blood Yet, But We Expect Soon He Will Start Growing Rapidly…

We Adopted This Boy And His Orange Brother Recently. He Hasn’t Sucked Any Blood Yet, But We Expect Soon He Will Start Growing Rapidly…

_pitchdark Report

#11

Just Adopted This Little Carbon Copy Of Our Gamora

Just Adopted This Little Carbon Copy Of Our Gamora

Cold_Recognition_878 Report

#12

Meet Diablo My Rescued Rottweiler Puppy

Meet Diablo My Rescued Rottweiler Puppy

hApPiNeSsIsAmYtHH Report

In this case, being a small organization has many benefits. One of them is keeping up with the families and their pets after the adoption process goes well. “We have someone that tracks all health/medical needs. We have a private Facebook group just for fosters so we can stay connected. As I said, we are a small organization, so it is fairly easy to stay in contact and know what is going on with each pet. We typically have 25-30 pets in the rescue at a time,” shared the rescue center.

And lastly, they also added: “We are always in need of foster placements. We provide all the medical care needed, food and supplies, fosters just need to provide day-to-day care.”

“We rely on volunteers, adoption fees, donations, and fundraisers to do the work we do. We appreciate your support.”
#13

Reddit, Meet Bella, Our Newest Adoption!

Reddit, Meet Bella, Our Newest Adoption!

spearhead30 Report

MiriPanda
MiriPanda
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Beautiful! Those eyes :)

#14

My Roommates And I Rescued A Kitten Under My Shed

My Roommates And I Rescued A Kitten Under My Shed

awolfscourage Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh, my God! Look at that cute little face!

#15

Today I Broke The News To Loki That He Was Adopted And Used To Be Named Egghead. He’s Still In Shock

Today I Broke The News To Loki That He Was Adopted And Used To Be Named Egghead. He’s Still In Shock

estoyborracha Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Perhaps Loki prefers the name Egghead?

#16

We Just Got Adopted By This Little Girl

We Just Got Adopted By This Little Girl

vicious_carrot Report

#17

Welcome Home Loki! Rescued Yesterday

Welcome Home Loki! Rescued Yesterday

watsonwasaboss Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

LOKI IS AN ADORABLE NOODLE OF FLUFF AND HAPPINESS

#18

Adopted Baby

Adopted Baby

Caratteraccio Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Who adopted whom? Wishing you a long and wonderful life together.

#19

Just Adopted This Sweetheart. She Headbutts For Pets. Meet Lizzie Everyone

Just Adopted This Sweetheart. She Headbutts For Pets. Meet Lizzie Everyone

HydroponicGirrafe Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hello, Lizzie. The pleasure is all mine.

#20

Just Adopted This Sweet One Ear Girl

Just Adopted This Sweet One Ear Girl

macaro312 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

When she realizes that she is the boss of the house.

#21

You Changed My Life When I Adopted You My Little Tanya!

You Changed My Life When I Adopted You My Little Tanya!

Crystalpain23 Report

#22

Kitten I Adopted This Weekend Fell Asleep Holding My Hand

Kitten I Adopted This Weekend Fell Asleep Holding My Hand

floopytacos Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

One of my cats likes to hold paws with me too. It's a very special feeling.

1
#23

Say “Hello” To Joy

Say “Hello” To Joy

Money-Chicken5165 Report

#24

Just Rescued An Adult Cat. Is This Behavior Normal For Ex-Street Cats? He Loves Sticks, Rods, Poles, Rulers, And Anything Long And Straight. I Love Him And All Of His Weirdness

Just Rescued An Adult Cat. Is This Behavior Normal For Ex-Street Cats? He Loves Sticks, Rods, Poles, Rulers, And Anything Long And Straight. I Love Him And All Of His Weirdness

yungPH Report

Littlemiss
Littlemiss
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yep completely normal. Our boy chews on things for fun, always has. Took him to the vets and discovered he's just weird.

#25

Adopted This Sweet Girl Two Weeks Ago

Adopted This Sweet Girl Two Weeks Ago

modern_mandalorian Report

Yes yes
Yes yes
Community Member
1 hour ago

She's a Lady! Wo wo wo she's a Lady!

#26

Jasper, Adopted Today

Jasper, Adopted Today

iamsce Report

Sandy D
Sandy D
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks like he can fly - his ears remind me of wings

#27

They Just Met Yesterday And Are Already Enamored With Each Other

They Just Met Yesterday And Are Already Enamored With Each Other

Gaiiiiiiiiiiil Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

The little one on the right looks like it's wearing a sweater.

#28

Meet Adora, The Little Lab-Cur-Gsd Mix That We Just Rescued Yesterday

Meet Adora, The Little Lab-Cur-Gsd Mix That We Just Rescued Yesterday

kalitarios Report

#29

My Orange Boio Pumpkin Has Been Adopted By A Gremlin Child

My Orange Boio Pumpkin Has Been Adopted By A Gremlin Child

Bordy-Bee Report

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
57 minutes ago

This is one of the sweetest cat-snuggles I've ever seen.

#30

I Told Him He Was Adopted

I Told Him He Was Adopted

discobanditt Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
58 minutes ago

He doesn't look impressed, does he? But good on you for giving him a good home.

#31

Adopted Him From A Shelter As A Energetic And Sassy Cat, I Have Him Now For 2 Days And He Is Basically Just Cuddling And Sleeping

Adopted Him From A Shelter As A Energetic And Sassy Cat, I Have Him Now For 2 Days And He Is Basically Just Cuddling And Sleeping

UnterhosenDiebin Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
56 minutes ago

This feline looks like he has catitude.

#32

We Recently Adopted A Pregnant Stray Cat And She Just Gave Birth To 6 Beautiful Babies, Each One With Fur That’s A Different Colour And Pattern To Their Siblings

We Recently Adopted A Pregnant Stray Cat And She Just Gave Birth To 6 Beautiful Babies, Each One With Fur That’s A Different Colour And Pattern To Their Siblings

alwaysgayformoleman Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
55 minutes ago (edited)

Congratulations to the beautiful mama!

#33

Adopted A Dumpster Kitty, This Is Charles. Charles On The Way To His Neutering Appointment (Not Excited)

Adopted A Dumpster Kitty, This Is Charles. Charles On The Way To His Neutering Appointment (Not Excited)

CrabRangoonHands Report

#34

Just Adopted This Sweet Senior Girl And I Couldn’t Be Happier!

Just Adopted This Sweet Senior Girl And I Couldn’t Be Happier!

purrrrrito_ Report

#35

Adopted These Two Little Ones Today

Adopted These Two Little Ones Today

rats4lifes Report

#36

Recent Adopted This Little Void; She’s Finally Feeling More At Home

Recent Adopted This Little Void; She’s Finally Feeling More At Home

mr-momoski Report

#37

Rescued This Beautiful Baby Today

Rescued This Beautiful Baby Today

tonerboner7 Report

#38

I Think We're On Week Two That My Wife Rescued This Puppy Out In The Middle Of A Field. He Was Living In Tires

I Think We're On Week Two That My Wife Rescued This Puppy Out In The Middle Of A Field. He Was Living In Tires

rednoseblue Report

#39

Our New Rescue Pupper. Meet Ruby

Our New Rescue Pupper. Meet Ruby

latebtcinvestor Report

Domi
Domi
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think, Rubby have better jacket than me.

#40

Say Hello To Wednesday! Just Adopted Her Yesterday

Say Hello To Wednesday! Just Adopted Her Yesterday

lextheeaquarius Report

deanna woods
deanna woods
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Will she dance dance dance?

#41

A Few Days After Adopting Her, I Think She's Pretty Comfy Here!

A Few Days After Adopting Her, I Think She's Pretty Comfy Here!

Just_Contribution168 Report

#42

Stella And Pablo Everybody. Adopted These Guys This Week

Stella And Pablo Everybody. Adopted These Guys This Week

Cavanman89 Report

#43

I Adopted A Very Polite And Handsome Gentleman This Week! Meet Miso!

I Adopted A Very Polite And Handsome Gentleman This Week! Meet Miso!

ramentobi Report

Yes yes
Yes yes
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited)

Hello Miso! You're so cute 😍

#44

Our One Year Old Cat Is So Spoiled We Adopted A Kitten So He’ll Have Company :) Say Hi To Tito!

Our One Year Old Cat Is So Spoiled We Adopted A Kitten So He’ll Have Company :) Say Hi To Tito!

22bebop Report

#45

Heres My Adopted Baby, Rubi

Heres My Adopted Baby, Rubi

AdventurousRaisin873 Report

#46

Drove 2 Hours Each Way And Took A Ferry To Adopt This Beefcake From The Animal Shelter

Drove 2 Hours Each Way And Took A Ferry To Adopt This Beefcake From The Animal Shelter

Incredibly handsome and polite. Begins purring violently the second you make eye contact with him. Makes that “eck eck eck eck eck”sound when he sees a bird through the window. 20/10 star cat.

Snoo_87023 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Beautiful gentleman and nice prayer plant.

#47

I Adopted This Lovely Lady From The Shelter On Wednesday

I Adopted This Lovely Lady From The Shelter On Wednesday

She adjusted so quickly! She's the loviest, & when I talk to her, she kneads whatever item she's sitting on. She's my furry soulmate.

plantrelated Report

#48

Adopted These Delightful Young Ladies Yesterday, First Cats Since My Teens. Meet Eris And Aloy

Adopted These Delightful Young Ladies Yesterday, First Cats Since My Teens. Meet Eris And Aloy

godoflemmings Report

#49

I Adopted Her Yesterday; I Think She Feels At Home

I Adopted Her Yesterday; I Think She Feels At Home

UninspiredMel Report

#50

This Is Archie. We Adopted Him Last Week. He's Settled In Really Well

This Is Archie. We Adopted Him Last Week. He's Settled In Really Well

T_raltixx Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Archie looks rather distinguished.

#51

Just Rescued This Little Girl

Just Rescued This Little Girl

DegreeExtra4909 Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Charger for sizing reference.

#52

My Uncle Recently Adopted This Little Cat Burglar

My Uncle Recently Adopted This Little Cat Burglar

HappyAntonym Report

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Community Member
1 hour ago

Definitely a stealer of hearts.

#53

Just Adopted Oscar! 8 Months Old And Already My Best Friend

Just Adopted Oscar! 8 Months Old And Already My Best Friend

Alone-Ad8891 Report

#54

Adopted This Little Guy .. Keeps Running Into My Mirror Tho

Adopted This Little Guy .. Keeps Running Into My Mirror Tho

Lexilicious03 Report

#55

Just Adopted This Derp. Meet Ralph

Just Adopted This Derp. Meet Ralph

mr_looseneck Report

#56

This Is Night 2 Since I Adopted My Puppy. I’m So Happy She’s A Snuggler

This Is Night 2 Since I Adopted My Puppy. I’m So Happy She’s A Snuggler

willacceptpancakes Report

#57

My Parents Just Rescued This Sweet Girl From A Breeding Mill

My Parents Just Rescued This Sweet Girl From A Breeding Mill

Bladedge11 Report

#58

Burkley, Our New Rescue

Burkley, Our New Rescue

BedroomIntelligent61 Report

#59

Meet Beans & Cheese Our New Rescue Rats

Meet Beans & Cheese Our New Rescue Rats

Xavimoose Report

#60

Those Dreamy Green Eyes: Valentine, Our Shelter Rescue Adopted Feb14th

Those Dreamy Green Eyes: Valentine, Our Shelter Rescue Adopted Feb14th