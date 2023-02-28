Nothing warms our hearts as much as cute adopted pet pictures and their rescue stories. However, it is sad that to this day, we have so many neglected pets living on the street, and even though you would like to save them all, that seems too big of a task to fathom.

But what all of us can at least try is to become a more responsible person for other lives and hope that this example will follow. Therefore, to remind you how adorable all the pets are, today we present you with another post of rescue pet images of this February. With this selection of images, we would like to thank those who recently decided to adopt and open their hearts to a new adventure.

Hopefully, these furballs will leave a smile on your face, showing that all you need is to share a bit of your love to get tons in return. And don't miss our previous post on Bored Panda, January edition.

To learn more about the adoption process and what goes into it, Bored Panda got in touch with Fairy Tails Rescue, which is a registered nonprofit animal rescue based out of western and central Maine. Read the full interview below.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | Fairytails-rescue.com