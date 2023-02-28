71 Soul-Healing Pics To Celebrate Rescue Pets And Their Heroes (February Edition)
Nothing warms our hearts as much as cute adopted pet pictures and their rescue stories. However, it is sad that to this day, we have so many neglected pets living on the street, and even though you would like to save them all, that seems too big of a task to fathom.
But what all of us can at least try is to become a more responsible person for other lives and hope that this example will follow. Therefore, to remind you how adorable all the pets are, today we present you with another post of rescue pet images of this February. With this selection of images, we would like to thank those who recently decided to adopt and open their hearts to a new adventure.
Hopefully, these furballs will leave a smile on your face, showing that all you need is to share a bit of your love to get tons in return. And don't miss our previous post on Bored Panda, January edition.
To learn more about the adoption process and what goes into it, Bored Panda got in touch with Fairy Tails Rescue, which is a registered nonprofit animal rescue based out of western and central Maine. Read the full interview below.
Before/After Of The 5yo Rescue Dog We Adopted Last Week
This Is Pudding, I Adopted Him - He Has No Teeth So Keeping His Tongue In Is Hard…
I Adopted A Cat To Try To Bring More Stability In My Life… Looks Like She’s Only Going To Bring More Chaos. This Is After 2 Hours Of Getting Her
If you've decided to adopt a pet, that is great news! To let you in on the adoption process and what should be considered before, the rescue shelter Fairy Tails has answered some questions that you might learn a thing or two from. “The first step is always to fill out an application on our website. We ensure that the family dynamics fit the pet they are trying to adopt (Ex: do they have other pets, does the pet they want get along with other pets, etc.),” shared the rescue center.
When looking from the adopter's point of view, the first step seems rather easy. However, the process that happens after requires a lot of work from the rescue team’s perspective. “We call and verify landlord approval for all renters, we call the vet and check on the current status/care of pets in the home, we ask for home visit pictures from the applicant, and then we set up a meet and greet with the pet they are interested in. If all goes well, we typically will finalize the adoption at the meet and greet,” shared the Fairy Tails rescue center.
My Wife And The Cat That Adopted Us
Just Rescued A Dog From The Shelter. Meet Brady!
Starting To Suspect That I Actually Adopted A Black Bear Cub
It is important that through this whole process, the animals are matched with the right families and homes. The rescue team shared how they ensure that this goes right: “via our application that asks about people and ages of those in the home as well as other pets, we also have questions on the application that ask about their experience with training, etc. in the event that they are looking to adopt a pet with training needs.”
We Decided To Adopt 4-Month-Old Sisters
But then 2 weeks later found out their brother (orange) was the last from the litter left at the shelter and his adoption fell through. So now we have Amos, Freya, and Astrid. Yup, same litter.
I Can Finally Post Cat Pics! This Is Athena And I Just Adopted Her
Had An Adoption Party For My Foster Fail…everyone Welcome Blade To The Family
Bringing a new pet home can get overwhelming at first, but with the right support, the adaptation process can go easier. Fairy Tales rescue center shares what support they offer for new families: “We always provide our contact information and tell them to contact us if they have any questions/concerns. We have trainers/vets etc. for whom we can provide contact info in the event an adopter contacts us with needs. We always take our pets back if it is not working out in the home, no matter how long they have had the pet.”
The same goes for common challenges and concerns that may arise during the adoption process; the rescue center is always there to support you. Specifically, in the case of Fairy Tales rescue: “we are a small organization, so we do work closely with all applicants, we try to be as transparent as possible regarding any and all behavioral or health issues a pet has, we have no problem questioning adopters on how they would handle certain situations/behaviors, etc. whatever the pet's needs may be. We have no problem declining an application if we feel it is not a good fit, and we always try to explain to the applicant that it isn't about them, but what the pet needs in order to live a happy, healthy life.”
We Adopted This Boy And His Orange Brother Recently. He Hasn’t Sucked Any Blood Yet, But We Expect Soon He Will Start Growing Rapidly…
Just Adopted This Little Carbon Copy Of Our Gamora
Meet Diablo My Rescued Rottweiler Puppy
In this case, being a small organization has many benefits. One of them is keeping up with the families and their pets after the adoption process goes well. “We have someone that tracks all health/medical needs. We have a private Facebook group just for fosters so we can stay connected. As I said, we are a small organization, so it is fairly easy to stay in contact and know what is going on with each pet. We typically have 25-30 pets in the rescue at a time,” shared the rescue center.
And lastly, they also added: “We are always in need of foster placements. We provide all the medical care needed, food and supplies, fosters just need to provide day-to-day care.”
“We rely on volunteers, adoption fees, donations, and fundraisers to do the work we do. We appreciate your support.”
Reddit, Meet Bella, Our Newest Adoption!
My Roommates And I Rescued A Kitten Under My Shed
Today I Broke The News To Loki That He Was Adopted And Used To Be Named Egghead. He’s Still In Shock
We Just Got Adopted By This Little Girl
Welcome Home Loki! Rescued Yesterday
Adopted Baby
Just Adopted This Sweetheart. She Headbutts For Pets. Meet Lizzie Everyone
Just Adopted This Sweet One Ear Girl
You Changed My Life When I Adopted You My Little Tanya!
Kitten I Adopted This Weekend Fell Asleep Holding My Hand
Say “Hello” To Joy
Just Rescued An Adult Cat. Is This Behavior Normal For Ex-Street Cats? He Loves Sticks, Rods, Poles, Rulers, And Anything Long And Straight. I Love Him And All Of His Weirdness
Yep completely normal. Our boy chews on things for fun, always has. Took him to the vets and discovered he's just weird.
Adopted This Sweet Girl Two Weeks Ago
Jasper, Adopted Today
They Just Met Yesterday And Are Already Enamored With Each Other
Meet Adora, The Little Lab-Cur-Gsd Mix That We Just Rescued Yesterday
My Orange Boio Pumpkin Has Been Adopted By A Gremlin Child
This is one of the sweetest cat-snuggles I've ever seen.
I Told Him He Was Adopted
Adopted Him From A Shelter As A Energetic And Sassy Cat, I Have Him Now For 2 Days And He Is Basically Just Cuddling And Sleeping
We Recently Adopted A Pregnant Stray Cat And She Just Gave Birth To 6 Beautiful Babies, Each One With Fur That’s A Different Colour And Pattern To Their Siblings
Adopted A Dumpster Kitty, This Is Charles. Charles On The Way To His Neutering Appointment (Not Excited)
Just Adopted This Sweet Senior Girl And I Couldn’t Be Happier!
Adopted These Two Little Ones Today
Recent Adopted This Little Void; She’s Finally Feeling More At Home
Rescued This Beautiful Baby Today
I Think We're On Week Two That My Wife Rescued This Puppy Out In The Middle Of A Field. He Was Living In Tires
Our New Rescue Pupper. Meet Ruby
Say Hello To Wednesday! Just Adopted Her Yesterday
A Few Days After Adopting Her, I Think She's Pretty Comfy Here!
Stella And Pablo Everybody. Adopted These Guys This Week
I Adopted A Very Polite And Handsome Gentleman This Week! Meet Miso!
Our One Year Old Cat Is So Spoiled We Adopted A Kitten So He’ll Have Company :) Say Hi To Tito!
Drove 2 Hours Each Way And Took A Ferry To Adopt This Beefcake From The Animal Shelter
Incredibly handsome and polite. Begins purring violently the second you make eye contact with him. Makes that “eck eck eck eck eck”sound when he sees a bird through the window. 20/10 star cat.
I Adopted This Lovely Lady From The Shelter On Wednesday
She adjusted so quickly! She's the loviest, & when I talk to her, she kneads whatever item she's sitting on. She's my furry soulmate.