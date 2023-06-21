81 Wholesome Romantic Relationship Memes Shared On This IG Page
Humans are social beings, which is why it’s no surprise they tend to look for companionship. Someone who enjoys their company and who they can’t wait to see themselves; someone who’s there to cheer them on through the obstacles in life and celebrate the victories together, no matter how big or small; someone to call at the end of the day or embrace first thing in the morning.
When people find that special someone, they typically view them through rose-tinted glasses and every minute spent apart feels like an hour. These and many similar aspects of being in a romantic relationship are depicted in the memes shared by ‘Soft And Wholesome Love’ Instagram account. In their own words, the account is “all about love”, which means all the beautiful, even if somewhat irrational, things it entails. Scroll down to find the love-induced memes on the list below.
Do you guys also sometimes need about ten minutes to realize whether you're hungry or not?
I sometimes call people baby, I once called my ex baby and he thought I meant it in a romantic way, which was a bit unfortunate since I wanted to break up
Let him go guys, go have fun as well, it's a couple, not a merge
Not the panties as well! Wow now I get why it was that cheap
She's clearly not jealous, she's on fire wth extinguish it!
Was this post made by a woman? I feel like it was lmao
ok but that's so true! I'm single af but I do this with family all the time, never thought twice before spending everything I have to give something nice to mom
If my wife smells my scent on my clothes, said clothes are going in the laundry basket lol.
This is my dream date. No people, no noise, just me and my partner spending time together
I know this is an article about romantic love but this picture shows me when I’m texting with my sister. She’s my favourite person in the world